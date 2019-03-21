New Zealand bans semiautomatic and “military style” weapons

On March 13, 1996, the Dunblane Massacre took place in Scotland. A man named Thomas Hamilton assaulted a school with four legally-owned handguns, killing 16 children and a teacher (and wounding another 16) before committing suicide. Reaction was swift, and within two years the government had passed two acts banning all handguns in England, Scotland and Wales; the exceptions are “historic and muzzle-loading guns” and a few other types of large “sporting” handguns that are large.
Following the two mosque shootings on March 15, New Zealand has acted even faster. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, whom I much admire, just announced that New Zealand is banning not only the sale of semiautomatic weapons, but ownership of them, which will end via a government buyback scheme. (The weapons used in the mosque shootings had, as I recall, been bought legally but modified illegally.)
Tvnz reports (click on screenshot):
Ms Ardern had previously stated that New Zealand would see gun law reforms “within 10 days” of the Christchurch mosque shootings which left 50 people dead. She took six days to act.
“The attacker took a significant number of lives using primarily two guns, assault rifles purchased legally on an A class licence.
“The time for the easy availability of these weapons must end, and today it will.
“In short, every semi-automatic weapon used in the terrorist attack on Friday will be banned in this country,” Ms Ardern said in a press conference this afternoon.
High-capacity magazines and attachments will also be banned along with the “military style weapons.”
Low calibre .22 semi-automatic firearms used mainly for pest control and duck hunting will be exempt.
The Prime Minister also announced a “buyback scheme” will be made available to those who possess any of the now banned weapons.
Wait a tick! Why do you need semiautomatic weapons for pest control and duck hunting? That’s unfair to the ducks!
At any rate, the announcement of the ban and buyback has already appeared on the New Zealand Police website, and you can see the “Hand in Firearms form” here.
It’s telling that the Federated Farmers, Fish and Game New Zealand, and the National Party (an opposition party; Ardern is from Labour) have joined in supporting the Prime Minister in the ban. It’s going to happen, and happen soon.
You know my opinion and my question: the U.S. should do the same, and do we have any good reasons why not? The Supreme Court has interpreted our Second Amendment, designed to enable militias to defend themselves against tyranny, as giving private citizens a right to own guns. An “originalist” like Scalia should recognize that, and everyone should recognize that this interpretation of the Amendment is an unconscionable stretch, designed to satisfy the NRA and gun-happy Americans. At the very least, handgun ownership should be banned in America, and so should semiautomatic weapons.
I can see no justification for America’s love of gun ownership save the oft-repeated claim that if guns were banned, only the “bad guys” would have guns. But we know that self-protection using handguns costs fewer lives than the accidental deaths caused by owning those guns. As the L.A. Times reported, in 2012 the number of defensive “justifiable homicides” using all firearms was 259, less than half of the “fatal unintentional shootings,” which numbered 548. And on top of this, that year saw 8,342 criminal homicides using guns and 20,666 suicides using guns (about half of all suicides). The Times report concludes this way:
So what conclusions can we draw from this? The notion that a good guy with a gun will stop a bad guy with a gun is a romanticized vision of the nature of violent crime. And that the sea of guns in which we live causes exponentially more danger and harm than good. It’s long past time to start emphasizing the “well-regulated” phrase in the 2nd Amendment.
But it’s unthinkable that what just happened in New Zealand could happen in the U.S. For one thing, it goes against the courts’ construal of the Second Amendment, and on top of that it’s unimaginable that the Republican Party would support such action.
The prevalence of guns in America is not constitutionally permissible under any reasonable interpretation of the Constitution, and doesn’t make our citizens safer. Perhaps we can have rifles for hunting, but they should be kept under strict control, as they do in the UK. In the end, New Zealand’s immediate and rational response to gun violence stands in stark contrast to the refusal of our government, in the face of repeated mass shootings, to do anything but wring its hands, offering “thoughts and prayers.”
I continue to be impressed with the way the NZ government has dealt with this tragedy.
It must be nice to have a government that can take rational gun control measures.
Canada has decent gun control though most Canadians don’t realize it and think we are just like the US. Those Canadians have never travelled to the US.
If they’re comin’ ‘cross the border, tell ’em to come strapped, or don’t come at all.
Coming back over the border might be problematic.
Although I’m no hunter and never was, I believe most ducks are killed in flight (or take-off) with shotguns. The only duck most hunters could hit with a .22 is a sitting duck. Which makes the New Zealand exception all the more puzzling.
I don’t understand the usefulness of semi-automatic .22 guns but maybe I’m missing a use case. I have a regular .22 and I don’t shoot it, just own it, but did target shooting with it as a younger person.
I’m opposed to gun ownership in general although I do own one technically. It is a 1848 Austrian-made Garibaldi rifle that was used in the early Civil War. It couldn’t actually be used since the firing mechanism is rusted up. But the bayonet is pretty sharp. I joke about using it for self defense… “Hold on a minute while I get a stool and climb up to get this thing off the wall…” 😉
My dad has an old muzzle loader as a collector’s item. He has all the firing pins removed from all his rifles. Most people can’t even load a muzzle loader even if they had the appropriate materials to do so, not to mention that by the time you got around to loading it, everything around you would have moved on.
We’ll try to give some warning before the rebels get to Antietam Creek.
There is no reason for semi-automatic 22 rifles. They make and sell them because they can. They have made pump action 22 rifles for more than 60 years. Those old rifles hold 15 or 20 rounds.
I have never heard of anyone hunting ducks with a 22 rifle. It is probably illegal in most states and it makes no sense.
Sounds like a varmint rifle to me — but maybe we should check with an expert outdoorsman like Mitt Romney.
I always thought he was kind of a varmint. And close to g*d as well.
GunPolicy.org ‘About’ page & their remarks on .22 bunny guns:
Source is this TWO PAGE PDF which has the relevant details re dates, incidents etc.
I worked with someone who told me a .22 couldn’t kill anyone. I asked him to let me shoot him with my .22 and we would see. 🙂 His rational was “it only makes a tiny hole”. I think he needs to understand what tiny holes mean to the body.
The .22 is actually the weapon-of-choice for certain professional hitmen. It’s small, lightweight, less messy, and easier to silence. See here for further explanation.
Yeah, he’s a genius! 🙂
A small calibre, low velocity round is ideal for killing a person if close in. The little bullet enters the brain pan & rolls/rattles around inside like a roulette ball doing extensive damage while a faster bullet is possibly more survivable [in & out in a straight line], though you’ll need a metal plate. 🙂
Since it matters in relation to what’s banned in NZ, here’s the technical diff between Rimfire & Centrefire ammo.
And the pictorial difference:
LEFT: .22 rimfire ammo rifles are permitted
RIGHT: .22 centrefire ammo rifles are NOT permitted
It is my understanding that the banned centrefire can achieve greater muzzle velocity for the same calibre because stronger casing allows for more powder in the centrefire which can be a longer round holding more powder & with a longer, heavier bullet & thus greater muzzle velocity.
Here endeth the [probably faulty] lesson
Yes, and the center fire is generally much higher velocity and does much greater damage. However, I understand the Israeli secret police used 22 pistols for most of their work. It kills just as well and much less noise. They are taught to pull the trigger in two’s.
Have been having some dialogue with Heather on this issue and hats off to NZ for this fast action taken. See how easy good things can be done, however, not so in this conflicted country of ours.
You are correct, there is no reason for these weapons for any type of hunting. That is my opinion as someone who grew up in the culture. For something like duck hunting they are likely talking about semi automatic shotguns, not rifles. No one uses rifles to hunt ducks. Shotguns whether pump action or semi-automatic are generally restricted to 5 shells in the gun. Sometimes you must have the gun plugged so it holds only 3 shells. Every state has different laws concerning these things and you must know the laws or pay the price if caught not following regulations.
In this country we need to get rid of all assault type weapons and we also need to get rid of hand guns.
Hear, hear, sir. Weapons, no matter the configuration, that were incepted as specifically human killing weapons have no place in the general public. ←That is the proverbial period.
It would be nice if governments could be motivated to ban such destructive weapons before children or Muslims are slaughtered. I guess it takes time for legislation to catch up with technology.
On his podcast recently, Sam Harris was discussing Nick Bostrom’s Vulnerable World Hypothesis (https://nickbostrom.com/papers/vulnerable.pdf) which suggests we are at some risk of destroying ourselves through some discovery (picking a ‘black ball’ out of an urn) that makes it easy for bad actors to be destructive. It makes a case for more proactive surveillance of technological developments, which is hardly likely to be popular politically.
I was then idly wondering if a ‘black ball’ has already been picked out – the world wide web, maybe.
In the UK the Hungerford murders were the first modern such massacre, & as a result automatic weapons were prohibited.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hungerford_massacre#Police_response
Obvs, the Kiwis don’t share our red-blooded American love of freedom … to slaughter as many of our fellow citizens as quickly and lethally as possible.
And any serious hunter would scoff at the idea of using an AR-15 or something similar for hunting. It is absurd.
In my free time, I volunteer at a public building that is open-carry. I happened upon a 51st State rally recently and naturally it was attended by a handful of rifle-toting
asshats‘patriots’ (I couldn’t see the speaker due to their excessive gun-packing – sticking out of every orifice it seemed). These folks are not responsible gun owners, I would wager, by and large. Conceal carry people give me far fewer qualms. They’ve done their training, certification, etc. They don’t go around trying to intimidate with their killing machines. I don’t know how we are going to get people to understand the stupidity of clinging to their assault weapons.
A 51st state rally? I’m guessing not for Puerto Rico. I find they also cling to their bibles.
Our intrepid, would be secessionist Representative Matt Shea would like to lop off the eastern halves of Oregon and WA to create his libertarian, gun-toting, bible-warring paradise of the state of Liberty.
We should ban all semi-automatic weapons.
Damage that results from their ownership far outweighs any reason to own them.
I’d have been less keen to see Trevor the duck repatriated to NZ if I’t know he could then be hunted with a semi-automatic
Well, Trevor was killed by a d*g, so the hunters didn’t get a crack at him.
I don’t see the prevalence of guns as being the primary factor of the enormous problem in the US, but rather the abject failure to enact reasonable laws and rules about gun ownership and proficiency as in Switzerland. https://www.businessinsider.com/switzerland-gun-laws-rates-of-gun-deaths-2018-2#most-people-arent-allowed-to-carry-their-guns-around-in-switzerland-12