End of the pledge drive: a final plea for a donation to Feline Friends London

Here’s one more cat rescue story designed to prompt those of you who haven’t yet donated to the Official Website Charity® (Feline Friends London) to ante up a bit of cash. So far we have about £2500 pounds donated, but if every subscriber donated just one pound we’d have nearly £60,000! I really would be happy if those of you who read this site regularly could kick in a pound or ten (donation information below).

I will continue importuning you from time to time by enclosing endearing cat rescue stories and photos of cute kitties.

As I’ve explained before, FFL is a no-kill cat rescue organization that saves the street cats of London. It operates on an all-volunteer basis and the budget is tight. All donated money goes to rescue cats, much of it for vet bills to help injured or sick strays, or to spay, neuter, and de-worm them.

And here’s the story of one rescue of two black kittens, who happen to have been adopted by readers Laurie and Gethyn. Laurie wrote this a few days ago and sent two pictures (one cat is named after me!):

One month ago, two rescue kitten/cats moved into our lives. They experienced immeasurable upheaval in their compendious little lives: born in a market in East London and extricated from these frightening confines before being dispatched forthwith to a fosterer, then swiftly replaced to the rescuer to be conveyed to the Vet to be neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before being conducted finally to the fosterer to await adoption. We named them Alcestis Jerry (yup, Jerry!) and Octavia Sadie and upon arrival [JAC: Laurie is a classics scholar], they persisted inside their carriers. On the first day, they ate and drank nothing, remained in their safe room and for the first week; we disquieted ceaselessly.

However in four short weeks, they have taken behemothic strides: they haltingly emerged from the safe room and we began to distinguish indications that they were curious about us. Today is day 22. They prospect the entirety of the flat (including rooms colonised by us), confidently insert themselves upon surfaces of varying altitudes, advance up onto our bed (albeit briefly) whilst we repose in it, boisterously and uproariously play with us and each other (in fact, they keep me awake most nights and love their laser pointer), nom healthily, take treats from our hands and revel in rubs; purring emphatically.

They are enduringly restive and occasionally scamper away from us if we move too swiftly. They have not yet been in our laps and we have not held them. We are delighted that we are able to give them their FURever home, and we will endlessly love them. The little jerks. We have not had rescues previously; so, special mention to Uncle Jerry for your guidance.

Click on the screenshot below to donate using your credit card. And I assure you: every penny will be well used and will help distressed cats. Remember too that I’m giving two autographed books out to two lucky donors selected at random (each book will have a cat of the reader’s choice drawn in it).