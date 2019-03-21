End of the pledge drive: a final plea for a donation to Feline Friends London

Here’s one more cat rescue story designed to prompt those of you who haven’t yet donated to the Official Website Charity® (Feline Friends London) to ante up a bit of cash. So far we have about £2500 pounds donated, but if every subscriber donated just one pound we’d have nearly £60,000! I really would be happy if those of you who read this site regularly could kick in a pound or ten (donation information below).
I will continue importuning you from time to time by enclosing endearing cat rescue stories and photos of cute kitties.
As I’ve explained before, FFL is a no-kill cat rescue organization that saves the street cats of London. It operates on an all-volunteer basis and the budget is tight. All donated money goes to rescue cats, much of it for vet bills to help injured or sick strays, or to spay, neuter, and de-worm them.
And here’s the story of one rescue of two black kittens, who happen to have been adopted by readers Laurie and Gethyn. Laurie wrote this a few days ago and sent two pictures (one cat is named after me!):
One month ago, two rescue kitten/cats moved into our lives.
They experienced immeasurable upheaval in their compendious little lives: born in a market in East London and extricated from these frightening confines before being dispatched forthwith to a fosterer, then swiftly replaced to the rescuer to be conveyed to the Vet to be neutered, vaccinated and microchipped before being conducted finally to the fosterer to await adoption.
We named them Alcestis Jerry (yup, Jerry!) and Octavia Sadie and upon arrival [JAC: Laurie is a classics scholar], they persisted inside their carriers. On the first day, they ate and drank nothing, remained in their safe room and for the first week; we disquieted ceaselessly.
However in four short weeks, they have taken behemothic strides: they haltingly emerged from the safe room and we began to distinguish indications that they were curious about us.
Today is day 22. They prospect the entirety of the flat (including rooms colonised by us), confidently insert themselves upon surfaces of varying altitudes, advance up onto our bed (albeit briefly) whilst we repose in it, boisterously and uproariously play with us and each other (in fact, they keep me awake most nights and love their laser pointer), nom healthily, take treats from our hands and revel in rubs; purring emphatically.
They are enduringly restive and occasionally scamper away from us if we move too swiftly. They have not yet been in our laps and we have not held them.
We are delighted that we are able to give them their FURever home, and we will endlessly love them. The little jerks.
We have not had rescues previously; so, special mention to Uncle Jerry for your guidance.
Click on the screenshot below to donate using your credit card. And I assure you: every penny will be well used and will help distressed cats. Remember too that I’m giving two autographed books out to two lucky donors selected at random (each book will have a cat of the reader’s choice drawn in it).
well done ! I have already given a few pounds . I hope that others will thake this opportunity do likewise . We humans owe cats a lot. Mice owe them nothing but that is besides the point.
“ … donate using your credit card. And I assure you: every penny will be well used and will help distressed cats.”
If there’s a way to avoid “foreign transaction fee”s for this donation, I’d be interested to know. I was charged something like twenty cents I assume was on top of the five pounds I further assume ended up with our heroes in London. $0.20 X the total subscribers expected to donate is not insignificant and would be better going to Feline Friends.
Yes, I agree, and the FFL people are trying to arrange other ways of paying, but until then it’s not a big fee for donating.
Hey, the story alone is worth another tenner. How can you not?
I find this amount rather disappointing. I thought when I donated at the beginning that this could be a really transformative campaign. Maybe raise something like $50,000, a game changing amount for a small charity. I’m surprised more people haven’t got involved just for the fun of seeing that happen.
I have suggested to FFL that they set up an option for regular donations, which is much more effective from a planning perspective.
Yeah, so did I. Given that other “bloggers” can get tens of thousands of dollars for legal fees and stuff like that, I figured I could get a lot more. I really am disappointed, and can’t help feeling that some readers simply don’t want to offer up a few bucks when I write for hours a day for their delectation and never charge a thing. It makes me sad.
Just donated. My credit card waives foreign transaction fee. 🙂
Thank you for all you’ve done, Jerry! Who knows how many cats you’ve helped recover and find new homes (not to mention how many happy new servants you’ve helped find masters!).
And please don’t feel bad about the amount. You did everything you possibly could, most people don’t donate to things, and, like every website with subscriptions, it’s likely a majority of the subscriptions you’ve built up over the years have forgotten dropped out of your pool (though I’m sure you still have many viewers, and it’s disappointing regardless since I’m sure there are tons of non-subscribed readers like me who saw these posts). You did everything you could for this organization, and I’m sure they’re very grateful. Every penny counts, and 2500 pounds is still a big sum!