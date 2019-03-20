Palestinians distribute more sweets to celebrate the slaughter of Israelis

As is normal in Gaza and the West Bank, when Israelis are killed—be they civilians or soldiers—the locals hand out sweets to celebrate. And those exhibitions of odious largesse are photographed and publicized by Palestinian media.
On March 17, an attack by an unknown terrorist killed two Israelis (a soldier and a rabbi) as well as seriously wounding one. Here are some photos from MEMRI taken from a Palestinian news video (go here to see the video) of this disgusting celebration of slaughter.
I asked Malgorzata, “Why don’t the Western media pay any attention to these disgusting displays?” Her response:
The only answer to this is what Majid Rafizadeh, an Iranian dissident who now lives in the West wrote: “The only conclusion one can come to is that Europe would evidently still like to kill the Jews and is happy to support those wishing to kill them.”
Note that although the Western press ignores this (the distribution of sweets occurs after every killing of Jews by terrorists), these videos and photos are proudly posted by Palestinian state media. They are happy about the murders and proud to show the pictures.
All I can add is this: Imagine what the reaction in the West would be if Israeli citizens passed out celebratory sweets every time a Palestinian was killed. I am pretty sure that would appear in places like the New York Times.
Not to worry. I’m sure Linda Sarsour is all over this.
Sadly, I only know about these instances from WEIT. (And thanks for pointing them out.) It’s really bizarre that these celebrations (and the ways in which Palestinians brainwash their children into hating the Jews) isn’t covered in any form of media that I’ve noticed. You would think something so appalling would be covered by the media with gusto.
Celebrating death is disgusting. Don’t they have a conscience? Does anyone in the streets refuse the sweets? Or would that be a dangerous thing to do?
I do not know but would say that citizens here should ask the media these questions. Now that everyone has the platform, the internet, they should ask. Why not use these platforms for good instead of what they are mostly used for which is negative stuff, hate and propaganda. Or just ask yourself the question, What sells?
The internet platforms, Facebook, Google, with youtube, and twitter make money from using your data and advertising. Why can’t the richest platforms in the world keep really bad stuff off the internet today. Because they don’t have to and it makes lots of money. So there you go — everyone is happy and rich. That the Palestinians celebrate and sell candy after an Israeli is killed does not sell.
This behaviour is utterly reprehensible and to be condemned without reservation.
I do not accept, though, that the explanation for the failure to report this in western media is because “Europe would evidently still like to kill the Jews and is happy to support those wishing to kill them.” I do not doubt for a moment that anti-semitism is a serious problem in modern Europe and – at any scale – it needs to be confronted and defeated but I do not believe that most Europeans are anti-semitic, still less that they would like to kill Jews.
Apparently it is endemic in the UK Labour Party, the main parliamentary opposition.
It’s leader Jeremy Corbin openly supports Palestinian causes. There is a lot of anti Semitic activity in Europe and not given the attention it deserves in my opinion.
These scenes are horrible.
Simultaneously, this:
“Europe would evidently still like to kill the Jews and is happy to support those wishing to kill them.”
is an utterly absurd, hysterical thing to say, and is unworthy of reiteration on this website.
This quotation of the words by Majid Rafizadeh are from his article in which he wonders why European Union is trying to appease Iran in spite of Irans known goal of wiping Israel from the map and Iran’s financing of terrorist groups perpetrating terrorist attacks on Israelis. Yes, I agree that they may sound hysterical but many times I’ve tried to find an explanation of: 1)huge sums European Union and individual European states given to anti-Israel organizations; 2) huge anti-Israel demonstrations organized in European capitals; 3) voting against Israel in the most absurd resolutions in U.N. which are typically introduced by hostile to Israel Arab states; 4) silence of Western media when it comes to atrocities commited by Palestinians against Israeli Jews. There is more but these 4 points should be enough. I’ve never managed to find any answer.
Israel gets billions of dollars from America (the so-called foreign aid) as well as huge sums from other countries and donations from non-Israeli and non-Jewish organizations and private people. Also, I watch and read enough of western media to say that it properly and prominently covers the Palestinian terror. These are well-known facts. How can you disregard them?
I think it’s because the Jews are the most widely reviled minority on earth and, as can be seen with the constant carping about Israel’s behaviour, there is a prejudice against them.
On the other hand, at least some of the focus on Israel can be explained by the fact that we judge ‘our own’ more stringently than we judge those we don’t know much about and with whom we have little in common.
Thus a liberal democracy like Israel is criticised more fervently by other liberal democracies precisely because it is the kind of country we can relate to, that we can understand.
If this sounds outrageously unfair I’d like to point out, without wishing to particularly get into this same argument again, that WEIT focuses almost entirely on criticising the left- and the ‘woke’ rather than the far-right or Trump or reactionaries, fascists, neo-Nazis, etc: and I presume WEIT’s overwhelming critical focus on the left is for much the same reason that liberal democracies tend to focus their criticism on fellow liberal democracies.
I disagree. I think it is warranted. I am fairly sure that Majid Rafizadeh does not believe that it is literally true nor expects others to believe so. It is a rhetorical tactic similar to bitter satire intended to provoke in order to make the issue visible and perhaps to invoke shame in some people who should be ashamed of themselves.
It seems especially appropriate to me coming from a member of a culture in which hatred of Jews is very common, a culture very closely related to the one in which the murder of Jews is celebrated by passing out candy to all. And really, there is some truth to “Europe . . . is happy to support those wishing to kill them.” Because many people in Europe do support Palestinians which wish to kill Jews, over Jews. Of course that is just as much true in the US and elsewhere too.
It didn’t just say that. It also said ‘Europe wants to kill the Jews’. This is an insane thing to say, and the kind of hysterical bullshit that would be swiftly dismissed if it came from a politically unfavoured faction on this website.
Tonight I am going to a dance concert by a dance company called Batsheva, which is being picketed for the crime of being Israeli by the Boulder Democratic Socialists of America, of which I am a founding member. Maybe soon a former founding member. If they do not know any better, how can we expect Palestinians who are actually being persecuted to behave any differently? After all, as Tom Lehrer noted, “And everyone hates the Jews.”
“The only conclusion one can come to is that Europe would evidently still like to kill the Jews and is happy to support those wishing to kill them.” Israel enjoys wide support from the USA and Europe. To say that Europe happily supports murderers of Jews is to distort reality.
“…Europe would evidently still like to kill the Jews…”
Someone who had been one of my closest friends for 20 years broke off the friendship with me when I started a relationship with a Jewish woman. One of the last things he screamed at me was “Maybe the Arabs will find their own final solution!”
He is an Englishman, a leftist, educated with a Masters degree, who has never even met any Jews, let alone been disadvantaged by them in any way at all. Yet he is so furious at Israel that he is prepared to say that the loved ones of one of his closest friends should be slaughtered in the streets simply for existing.
The weirdest thing is that even if the most vile and ridiculous of his accusations about Israeli crimes were true, it wouldn’t go anywhere near justifying or explaining the degree of his anger.
By contrast, when my girlfriend would introduced me to her friends in Israel as her “friend from Germany” no one ever said anything or flinched or even showed any flicker of judgment in their eyes — and this includes old folk who fled Germany as children.
Why is it that Israelis have learned not to personalise or attach national blame to the worst crimes ever committed, yet leftist lunatics are still frothing at the mouth about Israel supposedly having been “founded on terrorism” 70 years ago?