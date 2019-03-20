OMG: Ducks are back!

Two mallards (Anas platyrhynchos)—a drake and a hen—showed up at Botany Pond this morning when it was cold and rainy. I took a few quick photos, and, judging from the hen’s bill markings, she didn’t look like Honey. I did feed them, as they were hungry, but that might have been a mistake: if they stay and Honey shows up with her drake later on, there could be Duck Wars.

The photos are blurry because of the darkness and rain: