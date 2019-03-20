Male turkey acts as crossing guard for his flock

Here’s a video of wild turkeys (Meleagris gallopavo) that appeared on the Cheezburger site, and it’s amazing:

In Litchfield, New Hampshire, a turkey fully stopped traffic and stood guard until all the other turkeys crossed safely! The turkey guard did not cross until the last turkey was passing. Thanks to resident Donald Pomerleau for capturing the incredible footage!

Now my first thought was that this looked like a male herding a bunch of females. I then wondered whether wild turkeys form harems, and it turns out they do. The Cornell website, an authoritative source, says “flocks of young males or a dominant male with his harem of females may number several dozen or more.”

I counted 11 crossers, as well as the big male, in this group. And the others sure look like females.

Note how the big tail acts as a flag to help stop traffic.

h/t: Su