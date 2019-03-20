Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the Gays

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “okay,” came with an email note:
Another one about Birmingham, where more schools are dropping the “No Outsiders” education program because of religious objections. The parents are fighting against homophobiaphobia (sp?).
The BBC story begins:
Four more schools in Birmingham have stopped teaching about LGBT rights following complaints by parents.
Leigh Trust said it was suspending the No Outsiders programme until an agreement with parents was reached.
Earlier this month the city’s Parkfield Community School suspended the lessons after protests were held.
Campaigner Amir Ahmed said some Muslims felt “victimised” but an LGBT group leader said No Outsiders helped pupils understand it is OK to be different.
. . .Mr Ahmed said his community was “respectful and tolerant” of British values but now felt victimised.
He claimed parents who had protested were “effectively seen as homophobes in the wider community”.
“Fundamentally the issue we have with No Outsiders is that it is changing our children’s moral position on family values on sexuality and we are a traditional community.
“Morally we do not accept homosexuality as a valid sexual relationship to have. It’s not about being homophobic… that’s like saying, if you don’t believe in Islam, you’re Islamophobic.”
No, Ahmed’s analogy doesn’t hold. You are “Islamophobic” not if you reject Islam, but if you are bigoted against Muslims. And if you are bigoted against homosexuals, and deny them liberty and rights, as many Muslim countries do, then you are homophobic.
The artist gets it absolutely right:
Similar problems here in Wichita at the new library with reading time for children. Apparently they ran into problems when some of those doing the reading were from the LBGT citizens. Not sure how this argument turned out but not surprising considering where this is.
Jesus never said anything about homosexuality. Paul made some vague allusions to it, but that’s subject to interpretation. Most of the hateful stuff in the new testament comes from Paul.
This is where the enshrining of offense-taking and victimisation-narratives gets you!
Group A is offended by X and demands it be removed/censored based on their victim-group status. In so doing, Group B, which seeks acceptance through the teaching of X, considers A’s offense and the censorship of X offensive to their victim-group status.
To be sure, I side with the LGBT group here; but the point is that basing decisions on whether victim groups take offense is in many cases to the disadvantage of other victim groups. Such decisions should never be taken on this basis.
“. . .Mr Ahmed said his community was “respectful and tolerant” of British values but now felt victimized.
Victimized? Does he feel British values have changed? Or is it that the open discussion of British values is a bridge too far? But, open discussion is part of British values too. What happened to “respect?”.
Respectful of the parts that make the UK a far better place to live than, for example, Syria or Saudi Arabia, but victimized by the parts that promote ideas and philosophies that oppose their regressive views.
I can see their point. Respect for British values just means acknowledging that Brits have different values and not complaining about them. On the other hand, when Brits teach Muslim children something in direct opposition to what they get taught at home and in the mosque, that’s going too far in their minds. This is how cultures clash. In this case, I would tell the Muslims that they need to either accommodate the more enlightened view or go back home.
I sure some few probably end up returning to the ME. On the whole, I think they probably feel the benefits of a free and open society has become preferable.
Yes, I am sure you’re right. I’m fine if they stay here (wherever “here” is) but they need to loosen up on the gay kids. It’s a small “price” to pay.
Comparing the values of Britain when I was at school in the 1970s and early 1980s, the values of the country – and much more visibly, of it’s population – have changed. What was acceptable in terms of vilification and assault of the gay, the non-white, the just plain different, has changed over the last 30-40 years. Some people find that scary.
“Fundamentally the issue we have with No Outsiders is that it is changing our children’s moral position on family values on sexuality and we are a traditional community.
“Morally we do not accept homosexuality as a valid sexual relationship to have. It’s not about being homophobic… that’s like saying, if you don’t believe in Islam, you’re Islamophobic.”
Well, that’s your fucking problem. In the UK, LGBT folks have the same rights as everybody else, and they apparently need the support of teaching children from certain cultures and religions that it’s OK to be LGBT. If Muslims feel “victimized” by this teaching (and therefore must also feel victimized by the philosophy of the country in which they’re living), they should either suck it up or assimilate. The very people who actually need this to be taught in class don’t want it to be taught in class. But I guess some people and places in the UK (and other Western countries, and non-western countries that respect the rights of all people to be treated fairly and equally) will once again go along with the “we respect your bigoted religion/culture,” to the detriment of everyone else. I guess that’s “socially just.”
I can’t help but suspect that those schools wouldn’t have stopped the program had the offended people been Christians instead of Muslims.
I have to admit I am on the fence on this one. I was firmly in the “your sexuality is none of my business” camp, and still largely am.
Except I now have a very troubled and confused kid, who is part of a group of friends from the same school who have all decided to change gender. Therapists and staff at the school have done nothing but reinforce and affirm them. From talking to the parents, none of the kids have any intersex disorders, and all had childhoods and physical development typical of their sex.
There has to be a line between teaching acceptance of gender and sexual preferences, and evangelizing to kids about the benefits of the LGBT lifestyle. Part of it is that the curriculum seems to be always produced by activists, who by nature are not interested in a balanced presentation.
I also think that the transformation of Birmingham is going to lead to much bigger problems than a lack of LGBT advocacy in the schools. Liberal folks there have been pushing an Islamophilic agenda for a while, apparently blind to the fact that the first thing an Islamic majority does is strike down liberal policies. Often literally.
“It’s not about being homophobic… that’s like saying, if you don’t believe in Islam, you’re Islamophobic.”
The correct analogy is pretty simple. Whether you believe in Islam or not is irrelevant. The relevant question is: do you think it is okay for other people to believe in it? If your answer is no, you are Islamophobic.
By analogy, then, it is isn’t whether you are homosexual or not, or believe it is wrong for you, but simply this: is it okay for other people to be homosexual? If your answer is no, you are homophobic.
I wonder if the definition of Islamophobia used by many is a purposeful distortion of language to shut up critics. This converts critics of awful holy texts (which are of course above criticism) into bigots. The distortion is so obvious, yet the far left and believers continue to use it.