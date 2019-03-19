Tuesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Tuesday, March 19, with only two days left until the advent of Spring. It’s National Oatmeal Cookie Day, honoring the worst of all possible cookies (many times I’ve been fooled into biting into one, thinking that the raisins were chocolate chips). And it’s “Return of the Swallow” Day, when the swallows are supposed to migrate back to the Mission San Juan Capistrano in southern California. Are you old enough to remember this cheesy Pat Boone song with that Capistrano trope?

Today’s sad news (it’s always sad these days): another shooting, possibly an act of terrorism. A Turkish immigrant killed three people on a tram in a Muslim area of Utrecht in The Netherlands. The motive is not yet clear.

On this day in 1649, the House of Commons of England abolished the House of Lords, deeming it “useless and dangerous to the people of England.” The Lords were not reinstated until 1660 when the monarchy was restored. On March 19, 1895, Auguste and Louis Lumière recorded their first motion-picture footage with the cinematograph. It was a scene of people leaving their factory, and was first screened on March 22 of that year. In December they screened the first public movies: 10 short films, each about 50 seconds long. Here’s a compendium of their 1895 movies. These could be seen as the first “real” movies:

On March 19, 1931, gambling was legalized in Nevada. Exactly 12 years later, Chicago mob boss Frank Nitti, facing criminal charges, shot himself in the head in the Chicago Central Railyard. On this day in 1954, the famous pool shark Willie Mosconi set a world record in a pool exhibition in Springfield Ohio, sinking 526 consecutive balls. That record has yet to be equaled.

On March 19, 1962, Bob Dylan released his first album for Columbia Records, an album simply bearing his name. Remember this?

. . . and the contents (I like “Freewheelin'” better, and “Highway 61” even better):



On March 19, 1982, the Argentinian military landed on South Georgia Island (of Shackleton fame), starting the war with the UK. Exactly five years later, Jim Bakker resigned as head of the PTL (“Praise the Lord”) Club, as he’d paid off Jessica Hahn for her silence (she accused him of drugging and raping her). Head of PTL went to Jerry Falwell.

Finally, on this day last year, the last male northern white rhinoceros, Sudan, died (he was euthanized because of age-related degeneration). That ensured the demise of the subspecies. However, there are two subspecies, the northern, and southern, with the following distributions (orange: northern [Ceratotherium simum cottoni], green = southern [Ceratotherium simum simum].

Wikipedia states that they might be two species rather than subspecies (see below), but I don’t accept this claim, since they use the bogus “phylogenetic species concept” (PSC) and base the species diagnosis simply on morphological and genetic differences, which are subjective and arbitrary. Here’s how they mislead a gullible public:

Following the phylogenetic species concept, recent research in 2010 has suggested the southern and northern white rhinoceros may be different species, rather than subspecies of white rhinos, in which case the correct scientific name for the northern subspecies is Ceratotherium cottoni and the southern subspecies should be known as simply Ceratotherium simum. Distinct morphological and genetic differences suggest the two proposed species have been separated for at least a million years.

If you use the Biological Species concept, which bases species status on the proper criterion—reproductive isolation—their species status is unclear because they live in different places and thus we can’t see if they exchange genes. The weakness of the PSC, and ways to tentatively classify allopatric (geographically isolated) populations can be seen in Chapter 1 of my book with Allen Orr, Speciation (2004).

Notables born on this day include Tobias Smollett (1721), David Livingstone (1813), Wyatt Earp (1848), William Jennings Bryan (1860), Joseph Stillwell (1883), Frédéric Joliot-Curie (1900, Nobel Laureate), Adolf Eichmann (1906), Lennie Tristano (1919), Glenn Close (1947), and Bruce Willis (1955).

Those who took the Dirt Nap on March 19 include Arthur Balfour (1930), Edgar Rice Burroughs (1950), Garry Winograd (1984), Louis de Broglie (1987, Nobel Laureate), Willem de Kooning (1997), John DeLorean (2005), and Arthur C. Clarke (2008).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is impatiently waiting for Spring:

A: What are you doing? Hili: I’m watching the grass growing.

In Polish:

Ja: Co robisz?

Hili: Patrzę jak trawa rośnie.

Reader Jon sent this “Rhymes with Orange” cartoon by Hilary Price

Sam Harris retweets a scene from After Life with Ricky Gervais and Philomena! (h/t: Barry). It’s gotten good reviews but, since you have to pay for it and get Netflix on t.v., I haven’t seen it.

The Pedants’ Revolt, found by reader Jiten:

Grammar joke of the day pic.twitter.com/lorNO0CvUx — Steven Pinker (@sapinker) March 18, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Matthew finished his book!

Final read-through before sending this beast to @ProfileBooks. pic.twitter.com/7KLbYIjMWd — Matthew Cobb (@matthewcobb) March 18, 2019

Didinium is the python of microbes!

No idea who filmed this, but Didinium eating Paramecium is just the coolest! How is that even possible?! This is why I like having these little creatures in the lab. #protozoa #science #studysystem pic.twitter.com/iou0mFQFoH — Christopher Clements (@CClements88) March 18, 2019

I think you can make out the French here. Two brother chimps reunited.

Food-shaped gemstones!

Unexpectedly, these are the most popular treasures in Taiwan's National Palace Museum ~ Jadeite Cabbage (from single variegated piece of jade, with locust & katydid hidden in leaves) ■ & the Meat-Shaped Stone, carved from jasper to resemble wedge of cooked pork (Qing Dynasty) pic.twitter.com/jzSaVryGly — Journal of Art in Society (@artinsociety) February 18, 2019

Tweets from Grania.

Ichthyosaurs had such weird eyes:

Some really nice ichthyosaur fossils brought to my lecture last night. Both of these are historic specimens, collected from a quarry in Barnstone, Nottinghamshire. I particularly like the large-eyed Leptonectes! pic.twitter.com/c5I4LZj8G4 — Dean R. Lomax (@Dean_R_Lomax) March 10, 2019

I spent a long time studying these things, and concluded that they help the male grab onto the female’s butt before copulation (a male without them can’t grab well). Notice the chitin “spikes” at the base of each hair, which probably detect deformation of the hairs:

This is the sex comb on the leg of a male fruit fly. (by A. Syred & C. Power) pic.twitter.com/iCT8gzJNXi — Cliff Pickover (@pickover) March 10, 2019

“Bird brain” should not be a term of disapprobation, and here’s why:

Ounce for ounce, birds have many more neurons in their brains than mammals – including even primates. https://t.co/ZFz8K2XmkC pic.twitter.com/sAc5epq5PU — Steve Stewart-Williams (@SteveStuWill) March 10, 2019

Look at this sweet baby kakapo (a flightless New Zealand parrot):

Alice-4-A is doing well in Hine Taumai's nest. Tonight we'll move the chick 2m into a nest box, for easier access and for chick safety. #kakapo #kakapo2019 #conservation #parrots #fieldwork pic.twitter.com/BxYzAWRqqH — Dr Andrew Digby (@takapodigs) March 10, 2019