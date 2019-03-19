Reader Nilou visited the Kaena Point Natural Area Reserve to see the breeding Laysan Albatross (Phoebastria immutabilis), which I also saw when I was in Oahu. Here are three pictures of these gorgeous beasts in situ.

A downy chick inspected by adults:

Reader Kevin Elskin sent some photos from Arkansas; his notes are indented:

Dasypus novemcinctus) is a new world placental mammal known best for being born on the side of the highway, stone dead. In all seriousness, they seem to be thriving. I grew up and spent the first 30 years of my life in northwest Arkansas, and during that time I recall seeing exactly one alive. After a 27-year absence I have returned and seen at least a half dozen in the last 18 months. First, the Nine Banded Armadillo

Cervus canadensis), but there is a large herd that roams the Buffalo River valley. It is some beautiful country if you ever have the chance to visit. Speaking of Arkansas, perhaps you would not expect to see Elk

I think the Yellow Garden Spider or Argiope aurantia has made an appearance in your web pages before. I have to say I really like this photo I captured, which shows off the zig zag of spider silk known as a stabilimentum. According to Wikipedia, the purpose of this web decoration has not been definitively explained.

Buteo lineatus). Raptors are everywhere and are magnificent birds. And a few birds. First a Red Shouldered Hawk

Tyrannus forficatus). These cool birds use their long tails to help them maneuver and catch insects. But I also love the splash of orange under their wings and down their sides. Another animal which I rarely saw as a youngster, but are quite common today. Next is the Scissor-tailed Flycatcher

Sialia sialis). I caught this one preparing a nest. Hopefully this is everyone's bluebird of happiness. And last the humble Eastern Bluebird