Court rules that flipping someone off is free speech

If you had asked me before this story broke whether giving someone the finger counts as protected free speech, I would have said, “Yes.” After all, it’s an expression that doesn’t hurt anyone physically and is simply a gesture that expresses one’s feelings. If burning an American flag is considered free speech, as it is, then so should be “giving the bird.”
But, according to the New York Times (article below), a cop in Michigan didn’t think so. After Debra Cruise-Gulyas was stopped for speeding in Taylor, Michigan, she got a break: Officer Matthew Mindard gave her a ticket for a “non moving violation”—less serious than a ticket for speeding. She wasn’t grateful, though, and as she drove off she gave this sign to the officer:
Then the machinery of the law began to grind finely, as the paper reports:
Officer Minard was clearly offended, and he stopped Cruise-Gulyas again, giving her the more serious ticket for speeding. Cruise-Gulyas filed suit, claiming not only that her speech was protected (First Amendment), that the officer was retaliating against her protected speech (First Amendment), and that the cop “restricted her liberty” (a due-process violation of the Fourteenth Amendment). This would go to a federal court as she was objecting on constitutional grounds, not on anything about Michigan law.
Cruise-Gulyas won in a lower court, the government appealed, and then the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals just ruled unanimously that the second stop was illegal (pdf of decision is here). Cruise-Gulyas won on the First Amendment claim, while the judges didn’t bother to rule on the Fourteenth Amendment claim. Here’s part of the decision:
But why, then, can judges change a plea deal if the accused behaves offensively? The court dealt with that, too.
That’s a bit less convincing, as it counts the interval between the two events (deal/revocation of deal, non-moving ticket/moving ticket) as the significant factor. Well, the judges have ruled, and in this case I think they’re right.
As the Times notes, there is a legal precedent for this ruling:
There are at least two earlier cases in which federal courts made similar decisions.
In 2013, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit decided against qualified immunity for a police officer who had arrested a teenage girl after she raised two middle fingers in front of him; the girl’s mother had been killed by the police a few years earlier. Also in 2013, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit decided that an officer should not have been granted qualified immunity after he arrested a man who had raised a middle finger while passing by in a car. The officer had followed the car and a verbal confrontation had ended in the man’s arrest.
These courtroom decisions do not necessarily mean that people can be rude to police officers with impunity, or that people would feel safe doing so, especially since police officers have used deadly force against unarmed people and avoided facing charges.
Joanna C. Schwartz, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an expert on police misconduct litigation, noted that Ms. Cruise-Gulyas and a few others had their rights recognized only after they went through the trouble of bringing their cases to court.
“The right is there, but the enforcement of that right is a more complicated matter,” she said, noting that many people who experience police misconduct do not report it. “There is a gap between what the Constitution allows and requires, and how police behave on the street. And getting from the street to the courthouse is a long and expensive process.”
The lesson is that you still shouldn’t be rude to cops for two reasons: they might rough you up or give you more serious charges, and if you want redress for that you’ll have to go through the expensive and time-consuming process of litigation. Ms. Cruise-Gulyas should have been grateful for the lesser ticket—assuming that she was speeding.
This is an easy case in keeping with the First Amendment’s “Symbolic Speech” (or “Expressive Conduct”) doctrine.
It’s what protected students who wore black armbands during the Vietnam War moratorium and what keeps USians from being compelled to salute the flag.
And the religion part of that amendment keeps them from having to pledge allegiance.
Students haven’t been required to recite the pledge since a 1943 Supreme Court ruling. We can thank the Jehovah’s Witnesses for this! I think, however, it would take a brave student not to at least feign reciting the pledge out of fear of ostracism by the rest of the students.
CNN has a nice summary of the pledge reciting issue.
https://www.cnn.com/2019/02/19/us/pledge-of-allegiance-explainer-trnd/index.html
Yeah, I think we knew what the outcome of this case would be. There was already established precedent, not just generally, but regarding this specific expression. This was an easy one. I would have been absolutely shocked if it turned out any other way.
NYT:
The link is to a story on Stephon Clark, who was killed by Sacramento police. A poor example (though perhaps not in the woke-o-sphere the NYT resides in), as no charges should have been made. Clark was a career criminal who was actively evading the police after an evening of breaking into & robbing parked cars, while arial surveillance had informed the police on foot that the suspect was armed with a lethal object (he had been just moments before). Instead of obeying instructions to drop the unidentified object in his hand — a cellphone he was using to try to get his grandmother to let him into the house — Clark persisted in evading arrest.
Yes, I thought that was a strange a needlessly placed digression dropped into the middle of the article. I guess they couldn’t help themselves.
I once offered this expression to a NC state trooper. He deserved it.
I speed habitually. When I get pulled over, and the officer says, “I clocked you going xx mph.” I respond with: “Yes, I believe that, I’m pretty sure I was going too fast; but I wasn’t paying attention.” Generally, I get a warning.
My wife has be reduced to sputtering “you, you, you, just talked your way out of that!! …” after we drive away.
(Now watch, I’ll get a ticket tomorrow! 🙂 )
And I am invariably calm and polite to police officers.
I am always polite as well but I think I’ve only been graced with a warning once in my life. Not sure why. Just the luck of the draw I guess.
I had an employee once that told us that he’d just got a speeding ticket. The office asked him “Why were you speeding?” He said, “I like to go fast.” I think he was serious.
I may be one of the few people who can say – never had a ticket of any kind from the police. Not saying I never did anything wrong but never got caught.
I was stopped by the traffic police and the officer said “ did you know that when you passed this patrol vehicle you were traveling at one hundred and twenty two point six miles per hour?
I replied, is the point six significant?
He replied, no, you will automatically be disqualified for a minimum period of one calendar month. The magistrate my extend this period at discretion because the point six puts your speed closer to one hundred and twenty three miles per hour. The magistrate will choose which month.
He was correct. Disqualified for two calendar months, fined three hundred and fifty pounds, but no licence points, just an endorsement valid for three years.
Cured me of speeding for ever!
KPH?
197.31 kph
Thanks, I was asking if the speed you originally gave was KPH or MPH. Evidently it was MPH.
So, you got caught going 122.6 MPH and you didn’t even get any points on your license? Very lucky!
Hmm. And now I see you clearly wrote “miles per” in your original comment. Sorry.
He got a ban, which means he got all the points straight away, effectively. It will also affect his insurance for the next three years.
I tried that once. Did not work.
” . . . I wasn’t paying attention.”
Hmm, I wonder if that would work with running a stop sign.
Also, I wonder if a policeman is any less entitled to also give the finger in return to an obstreperous, mouthy civilian. Ah, but civilians are quick to vocalize their expectation that police, teachers, etc. adhere to a standard higher than that expected of the general public. I.e., perhaps one should not expect all that much from the public.
I take it that the courtroom still remains a venue where finger speech directed at a judge is not tolerated.
” . . . I wasn’t paying attention.”
Hmm, I wonder if that would work with running a stop sign.
Also, I wonder if a policeman is any less entitled to also give the finger in return to an obstreperous, mouthy civilian. Ah, but civilians are quick to vocalize their expectation that police, teachers, etc. adhere to a standard higher than that expected of the general public. I.e., perhaps one should not expect all that much from the public.
I take it that the courtroom still remains a venue where finger speech directed at a judge is not tolerated.
I surely don’t blame the officer for being pissed. But of course this must be the right ruling.
