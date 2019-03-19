Court rules that flipping someone off is free speech

If you had asked me before this story broke whether giving someone the finger counts as protected free speech, I would have said, “Yes.” After all, it’s an expression that doesn’t hurt anyone physically and is simply a gesture that expresses one’s feelings. If burning an American flag is considered free speech, as it is, then so should be “giving the bird.”

But, according to the New York Times (article below), a cop in Michigan didn’t think so. After Debra Cruise-Gulyas was stopped for speeding in Taylor, Michigan, she got a break: Officer Matthew Mindard gave her a ticket for a “non moving violation”—less serious than a ticket for speeding. She wasn’t grateful, though, and as she drove off she gave this sign to the officer:

Then the machinery of the law began to grind finely, as the paper reports:

Officer Minard was clearly offended, and he stopped Cruise-Gulyas again, giving her the more serious ticket for speeding. Cruise-Gulyas filed suit, claiming not only that her speech was protected (First Amendment), that the officer was retaliating against her protected speech (First Amendment), and that the cop “restricted her liberty” (a due-process violation of the Fourteenth Amendment). This would go to a federal court as she was objecting on constitutional grounds, not on anything about Michigan law.

Cruise-Gulyas won in a lower court, the government appealed, and then the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals just ruled unanimously that the second stop was illegal (pdf of decision is here). Cruise-Gulyas won on the First Amendment claim, while the judges didn’t bother to rule on the Fourteenth Amendment claim. Here’s part of the decision:

But why, then, can judges change a plea deal if the accused behaves offensively? The court dealt with that, too.

That’s a bit less convincing, as it counts the interval between the two events (deal/revocation of deal, non-moving ticket/moving ticket) as the significant factor. Well, the judges have ruled, and in this case I think they’re right.

As the Times notes, there is a legal precedent for this ruling:

There are at least two earlier cases in which federal courts made similar decisions. In 2013, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit decided against qualified immunity for a police officer who had arrested a teenage girl after she raised two middle fingers in front of him; the girl’s mother had been killed by the police a few years earlier. Also in 2013, the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit decided that an officer should not have been granted qualified immunity after he arrested a man who had raised a middle finger while passing by in a car. The officer had followed the car and a verbal confrontation had ended in the man’s arrest. These courtroom decisions do not necessarily mean that people can be rude to police officers with impunity, or that people would feel safe doing so, especially since police officers have used deadly force against unarmed people and avoided facing charges. Joanna C. Schwartz, a law professor at the University of California, Los Angeles, and an expert on police misconduct litigation, noted that Ms. Cruise-Gulyas and a few others had their rights recognized only after they went through the trouble of bringing their cases to court. “The right is there, but the enforcement of that right is a more complicated matter,” she said, noting that many people who experience police misconduct do not report it. “There is a gap between what the Constitution allows and requires, and how police behave on the street. And getting from the street to the courthouse is a long and expensive process.”

The lesson is that you still shouldn’t be rude to cops for two reasons: they might rough you up or give you more serious charges, and if you want redress for that you’ll have to go through the expensive and time-consuming process of litigation. Ms. Cruise-Gulyas should have been grateful for the lesser ticket—assuming that she was speeding.

