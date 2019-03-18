New York Times changes headline to make Israel seem more culpable

On March 14, two rockets were fired at Tel Aviv, Israel, from Gaza. Fortunately, although the missiles weren’t intercepted by the Iron Dome, nobody was hurt. It was the first rocket attack on Tel Aviv since 2014, and Israel retaliated with air attacks on terrorist military sites. Hamas denied responsibility, but it’s clear that some Palestinian militant group was responsible. It is of course a war crime to fire missiles at civilian targets.

What’s interesting—and I noticed this at the time—was that mainstream (or anti-Israel) Western media almost invariably began its stories with headlines like “Israel retaliates after rockets strike Tel Aviv”, switching the temporal order of events to make Israel seem more culpable. Here, for example, is what I just got when I Googled “rockets fired at Tel Aviv from Gaza”:

But in an even more telling media switch, Honest Reporting notes that the New York Times, which is becoming increasingly Woke (and that includes more negative press on Israel), actually switched its headlines about the event during a four hour period, a period when the order of events was already known.

As that site reports, here’s the first headline in the NYT, which gets the order of events correct:

Four hours later, with nothing intervening to change the headline, the Times changed that headline to this:

Now you can make up all the reasons you want why they’d make this switch after four hours, but I think it’s pretty clear. While the reports in the headline are correct, the order in which things are reported makes Israel seem more culpable. If that theory is true, somebody made a conscious decision to manipulate words to inculpate Israel more.

I’m not going to argue here about whether Israel’s response was disproportionate, because I’m not sure what the U.S. would do if, say, North Korea fired two non-nuclear missiles that landed in our country. I just want to point out how the media covers these things, and raise the possibility that they’re reporting in a way that shows bias against Israel.