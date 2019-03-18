New York Times changes headline to make Israel seem more culpable

On March 14, two rockets were fired at Tel Aviv, Israel, from Gaza. Fortunately, although the missiles weren’t intercepted by the Iron Dome, nobody was hurt. It was the first rocket attack on Tel Aviv since 2014, and Israel retaliated with air attacks on terrorist military sites. Hamas denied responsibility, but it’s clear that some Palestinian militant group was responsible. It is of course a war crime to fire missiles at civilian targets.
What’s interesting—and I noticed this at the time—was that mainstream (or anti-Israel) Western media almost invariably began its stories with headlines like “Israel retaliates after rockets strike Tel Aviv”, switching the temporal order of events to make Israel seem more culpable. Here, for example, is what I just got when I Googled “rockets fired at Tel Aviv from Gaza”:
But in an even more telling media switch, Honest Reporting notes that the New York Times, which is becoming increasingly Woke (and that includes more negative press on Israel), actually switched its headlines about the event during a four hour period, a period when the order of events was already known.
As that site reports, here’s the first headline in the NYT, which gets the order of events correct:
Four hours later, with nothing intervening to change the headline, the Times changed that headline to this:
Now you can make up all the reasons you want why they’d make this switch after four hours, but I think it’s pretty clear. While the reports in the headline are correct, the order in which things are reported makes Israel seem more culpable. If that theory is true, somebody made a conscious decision to manipulate words to inculpate Israel more.
I’m not going to argue here about whether Israel’s response was disproportionate, because I’m not sure what the U.S. would do if, say, North Korea fired two non-nuclear missiles that landed in our country. I just want to point out how the media covers these things, and raise the possibility that they’re reporting in a way that shows bias against Israel.
The Times today is reporting that the two Hamas rockets were set off “by mistake” by maintenance workers.
The source for that is an official from the Israel Defence Ministry. If they’re saying it was a mistake, it’s probably true.
You seem to be implying that this report that the missiles were fired by mistake is somehow an example of bias by the NYT. Why else would you make this comment? No so. Many news outlets reported that Israeli defense officials called the attack a mistake. The AP states “Israeli defense officials said after a preliminary investigation that the Gaza rockets that hit the Tel Aviv area were apparently fired by mistake.”
https://www.apnews.com/84f958d1d74e4a5ca13642f4a742cadb
The question is whether the headlines were changed only after the rocket launch was deemed a “mistake” by Israel. I don’t think this was announced before the headline switch. Even if it was, does changing the headlines make them more accurate?
The comment was intended for Coel, comment #1.
As always with retaliation, there is legitimate question of proportionality. “Dozens” of Israeli strikes on Gaza may quite legitimately be regarded as more newsworthy than a couple of ineffective rockets from Gaza on Tel Aviv. The New York Times may therefore quite legitimately of changed its headline, in view of the magnitude of the Israeli response.
Not that I am not attempting to pass judgement on the Israeli action, but merely to point out that the changed headline in the New York Times may well be thoroughly justifiable.
If two North Korean rockets landed in Oregon and the U.S. bombed the hell out of North Korea, I doubt you’d be crying about this “disproportionatlity.”
I dunno, these headlines seem like six of one, half dozen of the other to me — and appear to be in keeping with the style customarily employed when two related events are reported after the fact.
Probably also bears mention that Honest Reporting is a pro-Israel advocacy group, rather than the neutral and detached media watchdog its name might suggest.