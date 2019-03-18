An Underground map of science

I may have put this up before, but can’t be arsed to look it up. This map, first published in 2010, is worth seeing again, and of course we have a new generation of readers. Crispian Jago’s “Modern Science Map” first appeared on his website The Reason Stickand can be seen in larger and clickable form here (clicking on each scientist takes you to his/her Wikipedia entry).   It’s been updated and is arranged  by field, and with the stops in temporal order. Crispian’s explanation:

500 Years of Science, Reason & Critical Thinking via the medium of gross over simplification, dodgy demarcation, glaring omission and a very tiny font.

The map of modern science was created to celebrate the achievements of the scientific method through the age of reason, the enlightenment and modernity.
Despite many of the scientific disciplines mapped having more ancient origins, I have restricted the map to modern science starting from the 16th century scientific revolution.

The map primarily includes modern scientists who have made significant advances to our understanding of the world, however I have also included many present day scientists who fuel a passion for, and advances in, science through communication and science popularisation.

Click on the screenshot below to go to the enlarged and interactive version. It’s a good try, but the “evolution” line would be more like an evolutionary tree than a single lineage. For example, I’m on the lineage two stops down from Stephen Jay Gould, whose ideas didn’t inform mine at all, and one stop before evo-devologist Sean Carroll, who certainly would deny that I influenced him! I’m sure readers in other areas will have beefs, but you have to admit that this is a good try.

h/t: Juris

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 18, 2019 at 12:45 pm and filed under history of science. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

14 Comments

  1. merilee
    Posted March 18, 2019 at 12:49 pm | Permalink

    Cool!

    Reply
  2. Michael Fisher
    Posted March 18, 2019 at 12:53 pm | Permalink

    Mornington Crescent is missing

    Reply
  3. JezGrove
    Posted March 18, 2019 at 12:57 pm | Permalink

    Such a clever idea – very impressive.

    Reply
  4. ploubere
    Posted March 18, 2019 at 1:04 pm | Permalink

    This is great. The whole point of maps is that they simplify by omission, otherwise they aren’t of much use.

    Reply
  5. Debbie Coplan
    Posted March 18, 2019 at 1:09 pm | Permalink

    A beautiful network! I would like to suggest the book, The Square and the Tower by Niall Ferguson about networks. I’m reading it now so am very excited to see this illustration of a network presented in this post.
    Thanks!

    Reply
  6. Thomas
    Posted March 18, 2019 at 1:16 pm | Permalink

    Great map – will be definitely be linking ot tbhis post in the not too distant future.

    Reply
  7. Jon Gallant
    Posted March 18, 2019 at 1:18 pm | Permalink

    I was a little puzzled to find Hedy Lamarr on the Bakerloo Line, two stops from Julian Schwinger. I thought she was on the Piccadilly Line.

    Reply
  8. Diana MacPherson
    Posted March 18, 2019 at 1:22 pm | Permalink

    sub

    Reply
  9. Barry Lyons
    Posted March 18, 2019 at 1:23 pm | Permalink

    I love this!

    Reply
  10. Coel
    Posted March 18, 2019 at 1:29 pm | Permalink

    Nice try!, though some of the names are in a weird non-temporal order, and some recent names are in as science popularisers rather than as notable scientists (e.g. Phil Plait, deGrasse Tyson).

    Reply
  11. Dun
    Posted March 18, 2019 at 1:39 pm | Permalink

    OT: Now trending on Youtube:

    “The Origin of Consciousness – How Unaware Things Became Aware”

    “This video was made possible by a grant from the Templeton World Charity Foundation.”

    Uh-oh. Trouble brewing…

    https://www.quantamagazine.org/neuroscience-readies-for-a-showdown-over-consciousness-ideas-20190306/

    Whether or not this project, funded by the Templeton World Charity Foundation, narrows the options for how consciousness arises, it hopes to establish a new way to do science for difficult, contentious problems. Instead of each camp championing its own view and demolishing others, researchers will collaborate and agree to publish in advance how discriminating experiments might be conducted — and then respect the outcomes.

    Dawid Potgieter, a senior program officer at the Templeton World Charity Foundation who is coordinating the endeavor, says that this is just the beginning of a sustained effort to winnow down theories of consciousness. He plans to set up several more of these “structured adversarial collaborations” over the next five years.

    He is realistic about the prospects. “I don’t think we are going to come to a single theory that tells us everything about consciousness,” he said. “But if it were to take a hundred years to solve the mystery of consciousness, I hope we can cut it down to fifty.”

    If physicists had agreed to “respect” the outcome of the Thorne–Hawking–Preskill bet nobody would have discovered the firewall paradox. Templeton’s “new improved” way of doing science is an atrocity.

    Reply
  12. Eli Siegel
    Posted March 18, 2019 at 1:42 pm | Permalink

    Koch? Beeadle and Tatum? Leaderberg ? Avery?

    Reply
  13. freiner
    Posted March 18, 2019 at 2:04 pm | Permalink

    I’m glad Desargues caught the train. Puts everything in perspective.

    Reply
  14. grasshopper
    Posted March 18, 2019 at 2:18 pm | Permalink

    Michael Behe doesn’t get a mention LOL.
    And I thought Douglas Futuyma might have got a platform. Lamarck got shunted right off the rails, too.

    Reply

One Trackback/Pingback

  1. By An Underground map of science – Official omoola on March 18, 2019 at 12:47 pm

    […] https://whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2019/03/18/an-underground-map-of-science/ […]

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: