An Underground map of science

I may have put this up before, but can’t be arsed to look it up. This map, first published in 2010, is worth seeing again, and of course we have a new generation of readers. Crispian Jago’s “Modern Science Map” first appeared on his website The Reason Stick, and can be seen in larger and clickable form here (clicking on each scientist takes you to his/her Wikipedia entry). It’s been updated and is arranged by field, and with the stops in temporal order. Crispian’s explanation:
500 Years of Science, Reason & Critical Thinking via the medium of gross over simplification, dodgy demarcation, glaring omission and a very tiny font.
The map of modern science was created to celebrate the achievements of the scientific method through the age of reason, the enlightenment and modernity.
Despite many of the scientific disciplines mapped having more ancient origins, I have restricted the map to modern science starting from the 16th century scientific revolution.
The map primarily includes modern scientists who have made significant advances to our understanding of the world, however I have also included many present day scientists who fuel a passion for, and advances in, science through communication and science popularisation.
Click on the screenshot below to go to the enlarged and interactive version. It’s a good try, but the “evolution” line would be more like an evolutionary tree than a single lineage. For example, I’m on the lineage two stops down from Stephen Jay Gould, whose ideas didn’t inform mine at all, and one stop before evo-devologist Sean Carroll, who certainly would deny that I influenced him! I’m sure readers in other areas will have beefs, but you have to admit that this is a good try.
Cool!
Mornington Crescent is missing
Such a clever idea – very impressive.
This is great. The whole point of maps is that they simplify by omission, otherwise they aren’t of much use.
A beautiful network! I would like to suggest the book, The Square and the Tower by Niall Ferguson about networks. I’m reading it now so am very excited to see this illustration of a network presented in this post.
Thanks!
Great map – will be definitely be linking ot tbhis post in the not too distant future.
I was a little puzzled to find Hedy Lamarr on the Bakerloo Line, two stops from Julian Schwinger. I thought she was on the Piccadilly Line.
I love this!
Nice try!, though some of the names are in a weird non-temporal order, and some recent names are in as science popularisers rather than as notable scientists (e.g. Phil Plait, deGrasse Tyson).
Koch? Beeadle and Tatum? Leaderberg ? Avery?
I’m glad Desargues caught the train. Puts everything in perspective.
Michael Behe doesn’t get a mention LOL.
And I thought Douglas Futuyma might have got a platform. Lamarck got shunted right off the rails, too.