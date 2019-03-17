Where should I eat in Amsterdam?

I’ll have a full six days in Amsterdam starting on Sunday, and I don’t know the restaurants in that town very well. If you do, please advise me on where to eat. Note: I eschew raw herring but I love Indonesian food, and I want to have a rijsttafel when I’m there.

I’d also be glad to get the names of good places to get beer (I had an awesome Belgian monastery trippel last time, and I will be going to Belgium for five days thereafter, but I’ll drink as much lambic or kriekbier as I can get).

Any tips much appreciated. Oh, and I love frites.