Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Ceiling Cat’s Day: Sunday, March 17, 2019, and if you collect sticks for firewood on this day, the Bible says you should be killed. It’s also Saint Patrick’s Day (in Irish, Lá Fhéile Pádraig”). A Google Doodle celebrates it, and if you click on it it goes to a page about the holiday:

As usual, yesterday they dyed the Chicago River green; here’s a video of yesterday’s pigmentation (the dye is harmless, or so they say). Then everyone got drunk and went to the St. Patrick’s Day parade.

This is filmed with a drone:

It’s National ‘Eat like the Irish’ Day. Why the scare quotes again? Should we only pretend to eat like the Irish?

Make a Gesture of the Day: Amnesty International has a petition you can sign to free the civil rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, sentenced to 38 years in jail and 146 lashes on trumped-up charges, all for defending women who don’t want to wear the hijab—and other victims of Iran’s draconian and anti-woman laws. It may be just a gesture, but it doesn’t cost you anything and who know?—maybe it will work. I’ve signed, and if you’d like to, click on the link above. Later on today I’ll hit you up for a donation to Feline Friends London (this is aimed at those who haven’t given yet), and tell you a story of a rescued cat, with photos.

On March 17, 1861, the Kingdom of Italy was established. 98 years later, Tenzing Gyatso, the 14th Dalai Lama, fled the Potala in Tibet for India, where he and his followers now reside. A decade later, on March 17, 1969, Golda Meir became the first woman Prime Minister of Israel.

On this day in 1973, so proclaims Wikipedia, “The Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph Burst of Joy is taken, depicting a former prisoner of war being reunited with his family, which came to symbolize the end of United States involvement in the Vietnam War.”

Here’s that picture, but the story, as told by Wikipedia, isn’t at all a joyful one (my emphasis below):

The photograph depicts United States Air Force Lt Col Robert L. Stirm being reunited with his family, after spending more than five years in captivity as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam. Stirm was shot down over Hanoi on October 27, 1967, while leading a flight of F-105s on a bombing mission, and was not released until March 14, 1973. The centerpiece of the photograph is Stirm’s 15-year-old daughter Lorrie, who is excitedly greeting her father with outstretched arms, as the rest of the family approaches directly behind her. Despite outward appearances, the reunion was an unhappy one for Stirm. Three days before he arrived in the United States, the same day he was released from captivity, Stirm received a Dear John letter from his wife Loretta informing him that their marriage was over. Stirm later learned that Loretta had been with other men throughout his captivity, receiving marriage proposals from three of them. In 1974, the Stirms divorced and Loretta remarried, but Lt Col Stirm was still ordered by the courts to provide her with 43% of his military retirement pay once he retired from the Air Force. Stirm was later promoted to full Colonel and retired from the Air Force in 1977. After Burst of Joy was announced as the winner of the Pulitzer Prize, all of the family members depicted in the picture received copies. They all display it prominently in their homes, except the Stirm patriarch, who says he cannot bring himself to display the picture, given the betrayal he suffered from his wife on the home front.

As the Wicked Witch of the West said, “What a world!”

On this day in 1985, Serial Killer Richard Ramirez (the “Night Stalker”) committed the first two murders in his killing spree that wound up in the death of 14 women and the rape and brutal beating of several more. He died of lymphoma in 2013 while awaiting execution on Death Row. Finally, it was on this day in 1992 that a referendum in South Africa to end apartheid passed by a vote of 68.7% to 31.2%.

Notables born on this day include Walter Rudolf Hess (1881, Nobel Laureate), Bobby Jones (1902), Sammy Baugh (1914), Nat King Cole (1919), Rudolph Nureyev (1938), John Wayne Gacy (1942), John Sebastian (1944), Mia Hamm (1972), Stormy Daniels (1979), and Hozier (1990).

Those who died on March 17 include Marcus Aurelius (180 AD), Daniel Bernoulli (1782), Robert Chambers (1871), Irène Joliot-Curie (1956, Nobel Laureate), Louis Kahn (1974), H. Keffer Hartline (1983, Nobel Laureate), Helen Hayes (1993), and Ferlin Husky (2011).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili has apparently taken charge of the gardening:

Hili: When this hyacinth flowers we will plant it by the well. A: If you say so.

In Polish:

Hili: Jak ten hiacynt zakwitnie, wysadzimy go koło studni.

Ja: Jak tak mówisz.

A holiday moggie:

A picture contributed by reader Kevin: Batman pwns Catwoman:

And a fortuitous misspelling:

Tweets from Heather Hastie. The owner of this developmental anomaly, an albino turtle with an exposed heart, is doing everything he can to help her, but I fear the prognosis is grim. Perhaps not.

The underappreciated seahorse. This one may be pregnant, in which case it would be a male:

Tweets from Grania. Mr. Lumpy, a badger who gets fed by a nice woman, is taking his lumps. Here a fox gets Lumpy’s food—but not his grapes:

Yay Roxy beat the Badgers to the Buffett tonight for his Dog food and raw egg feast!

I don’t think they know what’s going to happen to their new car. . .

The problem with this tweet, though it’s sometimes correct, is that the educational opportunities and quality of instruction offered poor minorities are is average worse than those of richer people and white people:

Tweets from Matthew. Yes, this is a real stool chart used by medical professionals:

A Luddite moose:

A biology groaner, but a very good one. (These “contigs” are unplaced bits of genome with a known sequence.)

First think about this, and then watch the video, or better yet, see here.

