I seldom see only four bushtits [Psaltriparus minimus] on my suet feeder (they usually come in hordes), but noticed in a close-up that the two in the foreground have different colored eyes. A little research revealed that the female bushtit has yellow eyes while the male’s are black. (Apparently, the irises of both sexes are entirely dark until after the first “pre-basic molt,” whatever that is.) Perhaps this is well-known, but it was news to me.