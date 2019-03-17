Please donate to Feline Friends London: Cleopatra’s story

So far readers of this site have raised £2,150 pounds for Feline Friends London, a no-kill cat rescue organization that has become this website’s Official Charity®. I’ve put up a couple of appeals this week, and we have about 75 donors. Thanks a lot to all of you who have loosened your pursestrings and donated.

But I am more ambitious. My goal originally was to get $60,000, which is about $1 per subscriber. That’s not much to ask, is it? I figured we’d easily meet that goal if people could just cough up a buck in return for whatever they get from reading this site.

I was wrong. For reasons I don’t fully understand, most people can’t part with even a dollar. But I persist, and so here’s another appeal to those who haven’t given, one that shows the kind of work Feline Friends London does.

First a note from Barbara, who runs FFL:

Attached is our rescue story about Patsy [nickname for “Cleopatra”], who Irene, who wrote the story, collected from our vet when Patsy was only 2 hours old. Against all odds, and almost losing her several times, Irene successfully hand-reared her, as you can see from the enclosed photos. Patsy’s mum had delivered a kitten a week before Patsy was born but the kitten didn’t survive. When I took Patsy’s mum to be spayed I told the vet I thought she might still be pregnant. When he went ahead and spayed her, he discovered the tiny kitten with her bent front paw. Patsy’s mum showed no interest in suckling her, so Irene became Patsy’s surrogate mum. Patsy and Julius, who Irene also hand-reared and of whom Irene’s son, Robin, is especially fond, are now part of the family, along with Boudika, their other cat, and Mei Mei, their dog, who Julius accompanies on walks.

And an illustrated story of one rescue, written by the woman who adopted this sad kitty: Cleopatra’s Birthday A year ago, on an icy International Women’s day, I cycled with a basket full of cosy blankets and a heated neck comforter to pick up Cleopatra. The tiny, two-hour-old orphaned creature fitted snugly in the palm of my hand. She did not really look like a kitten, more like a mottled stubby-nosed brown mouse. Safely home, I cradled her in a shoebox that I placed on my luke-warm Rayburn stove while I prepared kitten milk for her. The next days were taken up with preparing formula, feeding and cleaning, the job her mum would have done, every two hours, day and night. I had hoped to find a surrogate mum with a new born litter, but neither Feline Friends nor other cat-rescue organisations, had any available at the time, and pleas on Facebook did not help either. We needed, I knew, to take her life day by day. Missing out on the first days of colostrum – her mother’s first baby milk – meant that her immunity was compromised. I noted her tiny weight gains on a chart and hung it on my fridge. The line crept up, slowly but surely, bringing hope with every gram that she might survive her bad start. Cleopatra, we called her, because tiny creatures who need to make big strides need big names. Whether her name helped is hard to say, but Cleopatra turned out to be a feisty little fighter. When she was 4 weeks old, she was joined by Julius, a cheeky black kitten of the same age. He arrived dehydrated, malnourished and screaming like a banshee. He was found alone, locked in a drawer in a shed in an allotment and the cat rescuer who brought him had little hope for his survival. But after some kitten milk and weaning food, that he gobbled up, he soon perked. Having got back his strength, his little ears perked up when he heard soft mewing coming from the box on the Rayburn. He ran enthusiastically across the kitchen and jumped into the box with Cleopatra and immediately made friends with her, becoming her playmate and protector. Cleopatra almost died a few times but somehow she made it and grew up almost like a normal kitten, apart from her legs. I had noticed on the first day that she had three normal legs and paws and one that was twisted and bent in at the ankle. I tried massaging it and gently stretching her tendon. Although it helped a bit, it did not cure it. We stopped worrying too much when we saw Cleopatra hopping happily on her three and a half legs. She chased mice, jumped at bees and even climbed trees, just like a normal kitten, and when she got stuck, she was guided down by her little friend, Julius, who would touch her gently with a paw, to let her know he was nearby. The vet we saw said it was best to wait till she was fully grown before trying to straighten her leg through surgery. But a metal plate in her leg would mean she would lose some movement and above all, feeling in her paw, not something I wanted to do to her. As she grew older, and heavier, her weight started to press on her joints and she seemed to be more uncomfortable. Another vet suggested stretching her tendon by putting a splint brace on her leg. It sounded a simple solution and Cleopatra bravely adapted to her bandaged leg. Her tendon stretched and her paw straightened. She was half-way there when, unfortunately, the brace rubbed against her skin and her leg and paw became infected. We now had to wait till her wounds heal completely before the vet could put pins through her bones that would help her flex her paw. Today she spent one and a half hours undergoing surgery. [JAC: I’m told that “Patsy had some pins put through her ankle to help stitch the ligaments.”] We are anxious for this brave little cat. And if it all works out, Patsy will continue her life on four functioning legs. If not, she will go on, as she has done until now, relying on her three good legs.

I may have more information on the surgery later today, as Mum is visiting Cleopatra in the vet hospital. Mum just added this, “That Cleopatra survived her first weeks was really a miracle, the vet said. And we could not correct her paw earlier in her life because of her weak immunity.”

Much of the money donated by readers has gone to pay vet bills, which include spaying and neutering as well as shots, flea and worm removal, and so on, so it’s being used well. And 100% of the money is used to help the cats; there is no overhead.

I ask you, if you haven’t donated already, to cough up a dollar or ten to help these moggies. You can donate, using your credit card, by clicking on this link or on the page below. The minimum ticked box is £10, but you are welcome to give less than that if you wish. But I ask you to help this worthy organization if you haven’t already.

Thank you!