Mongoose vs. mamba: no contest!

Here we have a fight to the death between a slender mongoose (Galerella sanguinea) and the deadly black mamba (Dendroaspis polylepis), one of the most venomous snakes in the world. For some reason, these YouTube battles of mongoose vs. snake always win with the snake losing, but of course there’s been strong selection for quicker reflexes in the mongoose.
The mongoose, after pretending not to notice the snake, and then feinting at it repeatedly, gives the fatal bite at about 1:42. They’re brave little buggers!
If you want to see more on this snake, here’s a video. Note that it can lift half of its body off the ground and travel at 5 meters per second, faster than most humans can run. My colleague Daniel Lachaise was once chased into a vehicle by an aggressive black mamba in Africa. He thought he was safe, but then the damn thing raised up off the ground and tried to crawl in through a crack in the driver’s-side window. Daniel survived.
Yes, part of a show they put on in Okinawa is to show a Mongoose killing a king cobra snake. However, the Mongoose is smart and does not go after a habu. This snake can strike 360 degrees and very fast.
Amazing amount of snake fighting knowledge on display – maintaining the right distance, bait a few strikes from the snake, attack the area right behind the head, etc.
Mongoose vs. Mamba? I thought the locus classicus of this genre was mongoose v. cobra. Mongoose vs. mamba seems like Joe Frazier skipping a rematch against Ali to fight George Foreman.
Riki Tiki Tavi – a favorite Kipling story – a little rough by today’s standards though
Call me slavishly tribal if you wanna, but in the same way I always root for the American League against the National League in the World Series, I always root for the mammal against the reptile. 🙂