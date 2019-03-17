Fascists on the Left explain why they called out Chelsea Clinton

Yesterday I reported on how Chelsea Clinton was attacked by people at a vigil at New York University (NYU) in support of the 49 Muslims (now 50, I think) who were killed in a terrorist attack on a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand. At the vigil, Clinton was accosted by a Muslim who accused her of being responsible for the mosque shooting. Why? Because Clinton, in a single tweet, had criticized Congresswoman’s Ilhan Omar’s anti-Semitic comments (see below):
After that, Clinton politely agreed to meet and talk with Ilhan Omar about this issue; here’s the exchange on Twitter. I don’t know if they ever met or discussed this issue further.
At least one reader here argued that Clinton shouldn’t have been at the NYU rally because, being a prominent figure, she was making the vigil “all about her.” But that’s bogus, for Clinton is director of an interfaith program at NYU and was undoubtedly attending to show solidarity with the Muslims. As Wikipedia notes,
Starting in 2010, Clinton began serving as Assistant Vice-Provost for the Global Network University of New York University, working on international recruitment strategies.[37] She is the co-founder of the Of Many Institute for Multifaith Leadership at NYU and serves as its co-chair.[44]By 2010, she was also pursuing PhD coursework at NYU’s Wagner School of Public Service, but later transferred back to Oxford in 2011 to complete her dissertation.[36][45]
In 2012, Clinton received an award from the Temple of Understanding for her “work in advancing a new model of integrating interfaith and cross-cultural education into campus life,” together with Imam Khalid Latif and Rabbi Yehuda Sarna.[46]
Based on this, can you really argue that her presence at the vigil was unseemly? You can, but you’d be irrational. At any rate, BuzzFeed (which I’ve been reading recently as part of my Leftist media homework), gave two of the NYU students an opportunity to explain in a op-ed why they confronted Clinton. (By the way, I’m not that keen on BuzzFeed News, which is a step above HuffPost, but not much.) Click on the screenshot; the authors are identified, respectively as “a senior at New York University studying International Relations and Middle Eastern and Islamic Studies. [Dweik] is a Muslim Palestinian whose main organizing centers on Palestine solidarity efforts; while Asaf is “a senior at New York University where she studies Comparative Politics and American Studies. She is an Israeli-American Jewish woman, and she co-founded the Jewish Voice for Peace chapter at NYU.
What we read is the usual unhinged indictment of those who dare to criticize anti-Semitic remarks, and DEMANDS that Clinton apologize.
In reality, Omar apologized on Twitter for her remarks!
Granted, this “unequivocal” apology is lame, but if Omar felt she didn’t do anything wrong, why did she apologize? To placate her fellow Representatives? If that’s the case, then she is a coward and Dweik and Asaf should have called Omar out, too. But if Omar apologized because she was sincere and recognized that her comments could be taken as anti-Semitic, then why are Dweik and Asaf going after Clinton for simply agreeing?
But on to the accusations and demands of the immature and Woke:
As a Jewish American-Israeli and a Palestinian Muslim, we understand far too well the consequences of anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim bigotry, and white supremacy. And as activists who are unafraid to speak the truth, we know we have a duty to call out any bigotry wherever it exists.
We did a double take when we first noticed Chelsea Clinton was at the vigil. Just weeks before this tragedy, we bore witness to a bigoted, anti-Muslim mob coming after Rep. Ilhan Omar for speaking the truth about the massive influence of the Israel lobby in this country. As people in unwavering solidarity with Palestinians in their struggle for freedom and human rights, we were profoundly disappointed when Chelsea Clinton used her platform to fan those flames. We believe that Ilhan Omar did nothing wrong except challenge the status quo, but the way many people chose to criticize Omar made her vulnerable to anti-Muslim hatred and death threats.
We were shocked when Clinton arrived at the vigil, given that she had not yet apologized to Rep. Omar for the public vilification against her. We thought it was inappropriate for her to show up to a vigil for a community she had so recently stoked hatred against. We were not alone in feeling uncomfortable — many students were dismayed to see her there.
So when we saw Chelsea, we saw an opportunity to have her ear and confront her on her false charge of anti-Semitism against our only Black, Muslim, Somali, and refugee member of Congress. We took our chance to speak truth to power. Chelsea hurt our fight against white supremacy when she stood by the petty weaponizers of antisemitism, showing no regard for Rep. Omar and the hatred being directed at her.
Note that: the critics of Omar’s words are “petty weaponizers of antisemitism”. Jebus. But wait! There’s more!
. . . To Chelsea Clinton: We hope that our intentions in confronting you are now clear. We believe that you still owe an apology: not only to Rep. Omar, but also to Palestinians for using your platform to defame their cause. As an Israeli national and a Palestinian, we want you to know that it is dangerous to label valid criticisms of Israel and its lobby as anti-semitic. We know that this is a tactic to silence us and deny us our free speech.
Note that Omar didn’t level any criticisms at Israel; she leveled one at the AIPIC lobby that does not fund candidates. And of course Omar herself took donations from Muslim lobbies.
Omar also criticized Israel earlier for “hypnotizing the world” and called out Jews for their “dual loyalty” because, after all, “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby.” Further, equating supposedly “valid criticisms of Israel and its lobby” as “a tactic to deny us our free speech” is palpably ridiculous. These students have free speech and used it in a widely read BuzzFeed editorial. I’m sure that if Dweik and Asaf had their way, any criticism of Omar would be banned. Make no mistake: these people are not in favor of free speech unless it’s ideologically amiable.
In short, what Dweik and Asaf are saying is this: “Any criticism of anti-Semitic statements made by Muslims is Islamophobia.”
Sorry, that’s not true—no more true than saying “any criticism of anti-Muslim statements made by Jews is anti-Semitism.” Let us make no mistake: Omar has been trafficking in anti-Semitic statements, and they’re excused by the Left because, after all, the Jews are just white oppressors. But those attuned to the history of bigotry are like this man below:
If this really was retweeted by Ilhan Omar, I’m mystified.
From their Buzzfeed nonsense:
“..we bore witness to a bigoted, anti-Muslim mob coming after Rep. Ilhan Omar..”
Depending on how large a group is said to define a “mob”, what they say may well be true. But then of course, logic completely deserts these morons when they consider it to follow that every person (e.g. Clinton), who had the least temerity to criticize Omar, to be part of that so-called mob.
There once was a time, not long ago, where those people who opposed you strongly, not just merely held opposing opinions, were treated with respect as human beings; some were even friends. Now tribalism has pushed all that aside. And sadly, I just see arrogance here – lots of arrogance: “I’m right and smart and I’m going to show you just how right and smart I am” (queue smug selfie).
LOL wrong “cue”. Maybe I was thinking of the long line of smugness.
In the United States, we will know that true social justice has been attained when people no longer feel compelled to refer to themselves as hyphenated Americans, viewing such a custom as a relic of an unenlightened past. That day is not imminent.
To call Clinton’s tweet “vilification” is to show a complete lack of perspective. Although the anchor tweet is clearly within the context of the reaction to Omar’s remarks, neither it, nor Clinton’s tweet, even name her. In fact, Omar made this about her by tweeting back to Clinton. The exchange is so low-key that I suspect that Dweik and Asaf are being purposefully obtuse, so that they can sling the charge of racism at Clinton, which is, in actually, vilification. They have put another white liberal on notice that she better toe the line, and check her white privilege.
Can someone direct me to the checklist of fame/whiteness/religion/sexual orientation that I need to follow before I show up at an event. I’d hate to hurt someone’s feelings.
I think Omar retweeted the Zeitz tweet because she is clueless. She must have thought it was supportive of her.
Yes, she’s clearly clueless. Pity that the the only black Somali refugee representative is Ms Omar, and not Ms Hirshi Ali. If Ms Ilhan is a refugee, what exactly did she flee from? Apparently not from Islamic militants rampant in Somalia, that much is clear.
Ms Omar was called out by Ms Clinton Jr for despicable anti-semitic remarks, implying Jews are controlling our policies and government, straight out of the “Protocols”.
(As said, she did not criticise Israel’s policies, which would have been legitimate IMMO).
And criticizing AIPAC, which does not even fund, is rich coming from someone who actually accepted funding from CAIR.
I think these SJW’s (and suspected Islamic apologists) owe an apology to Ms Clinton Jr.
These people that attacked Chelsea Clinton are stupid, harmful, and should be discouraged, but it’s wildly inaccurate to call them fascists.
Number of days after Christchurch shooting that it took New Zealand to announce it would enact a semiautomatic rifle ban: 1
Number of mass shootings in Australia since it enacted its 1996 semiautomatic rifle ban: 0