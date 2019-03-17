Fascists on the Left explain why they called out Chelsea Clinton

What we read is the usual unhinged indictment of those who dare to criticize anti-Semitic remarks, and DEMANDS that Clinton apologize.

In reality, Omar apologized on Twitter for her remarks!

Listening and learning, but standing strong 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/7TSroSf8h1 — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) February 11, 2019

Granted, this “unequivocal” apology is lame, but if Omar felt she didn’t do anything wrong, why did she apologize? To placate her fellow Representatives? If that’s the case, then she is a coward and Dweik and Asaf should have called Omar out, too. But if Omar apologized because she was sincere and recognized that her comments could be taken as anti-Semitic, then why are Dweik and Asaf going after Clinton for simply agreeing?

But on to the accusations and demands of the immature and Woke:

As a Jewish American-Israeli and a Palestinian Muslim, we understand far too well the consequences of anti-Semitism, anti-Muslim bigotry, and white supremacy. And as activists who are unafraid to speak the truth, we know we have a duty to call out any bigotry wherever it exists. We did a double take when we first noticed Chelsea Clinton was at the vigil. Just weeks before this tragedy, we bore witness to a bigoted, anti-Muslim mob coming after Rep. Ilhan Omar for speaking the truth about the massive influence of the Israel lobby in this country. As people in unwavering solidarity with Palestinians in their struggle for freedom and human rights, we were profoundly disappointed when Chelsea Clinton used her platform to fan those flames. We believe that Ilhan Omar did nothing wrong except challenge the status quo, but the way many people chose to criticize Omar made her vulnerable to anti-Muslim hatred and death threats. We were shocked when Clinton arrived at the vigil, given that she had not yet apologized to Rep. Omar for the public vilification against her. We thought it was inappropriate for her to show up to a vigil for a community she had so recently stoked hatred against. We were not alone in feeling uncomfortable — many students were dismayed to see her there. So when we saw Chelsea, we saw an opportunity to have her ear and confront her on her false charge of anti-Semitism against our only Black, Muslim, Somali, and refugee member of Congress. We took our chance to speak truth to power. Chelsea hurt our fight against white supremacy when she stood by the petty weaponizers of antisemitism, showing no regard for Rep. Omar and the hatred being directed at her.

Note that: the critics of Omar’s words are “petty weaponizers of antisemitism”. Jebus. But wait! There’s more!

. . . To Chelsea Clinton: We hope that our intentions in confronting you are now clear. We believe that you still owe an apology: not only to Rep. Omar, but also to Palestinians for using your platform to defame their cause. As an Israeli national and a Palestinian, we want you to know that it is dangerous to label valid criticisms of Israel and its lobby as anti-semitic. We know that this is a tactic to silence us and deny us our free speech.

Note that Omar didn’t level any criticisms at Israel; she leveled one at the AIPIC lobby that does not fund candidates. And of course Omar herself took donations from Muslim lobbies.

Omar also criticized Israel earlier for “hypnotizing the world” and called out Jews for their “dual loyalty” because, after all, “It’s all about the Benjamins, baby.” Further, equating supposedly “valid criticisms of Israel and its lobby” as “a tactic to deny us our free speech” is palpably ridiculous. These students have free speech and used it in a widely read BuzzFeed editorial. I’m sure that if Dweik and Asaf had their way, any criticism of Omar would be banned. Make no mistake: these people are not in favor of free speech unless it’s ideologically amiable.

In short, what Dweik and Asaf are saying is this: “Any criticism of anti-Semitic statements made by Muslims is Islamophobia.”

Sorry, that’s not true—no more true than saying “any criticism of anti-Muslim statements made by Jews is anti-Semitism.” Let us make no mistake: Omar has been trafficking in anti-Semitic statements, and they’re excused by the Left because, after all, the Jews are just white oppressors. But those attuned to the history of bigotry are like this man below:

If this really was retweeted by Ilhan Omar, I’m mystified.