Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s Saturday, March 16, 2019, and National Artichoke Heart Day. In Lithuania it’s The Day of the Book Smugglers; click on the link for an interesting tale.

We have raised almost £1700 pounds for Feline Friends London, for which they (and I) are immensely grateful. The dosh will help pay vet bills for the cats. However, this is only about 10% of what I hoped to raise, so over the next week I’ll be highlighting rescue-cat stories with accompanying photos, hoping that those of you who haven’t coughed up a pound or ten might do so (donate here)

iOn this day in 1621, or so says that wonky source Wikipedia, “Samoset, a Mohegan, visited the settlers of Plymouth Colony and greet[ed] them, ‘Welcome, Englishmen! My name is Samoset.'” When I read that, I thought “What the hell? How did a Native American learn English before he encountered settlers?” It turns out that Samoset had learned some English from conversing with visiting fishermen. He also asked the Plymouth settlers for beer. Smart guy!

On March 16, 1872, the first FA Cup match was played, with the Wanderers F.C. beating Royal Engineers A.F.C. 1-0 at “The Oval” in London. 26 years later to the day, representatives of five colonies in Australia adopted a constitution that became the basis of the Commonwealth of Australia. And on March 16, 1926, Robert Goddard successfully launched the first liquid-fueled rocket—in Auburn, Massachusetts. Here he is with the device (in its “launching frame” and a schematic diagram. (The rocket only went up 41 feet, but the principle of using liquid fuel and oxidizers was demonstrated.)

Reader Frank informed me that on this day in 1934, Congress passed, and Franklin D. Roosevelt signed into law, the Duck Stamp Act (formally the “Migratory Bird Hunting Stamp Act”), specifying that a stamp be purchased yearly for those who hunt migratory waterfowl (ugh). The upside is that the sale of “Duck Stamps” is used to fund migratory bird refuges. There’s a different stamp every year; the first one below, in blue, was designed by Ding Darling, a Pulitzer-Prize-winning cartoonist as well as a conservationist. The mallards do look a bit cartoonish.

There’s a new stamp every year, and not all show mallards or even ducks (geese have appeared). This year’s stamp, which shows the pecuniary effects of inflation, also features mallards. If you see Honey and Frank, do not shoot them!

On this day in 1935, Hitler ordered Germany to rearm, which violated the Treaty of Versailles. On March 16, 1968, the My Lai massacre took place, with somewhere between 350 and 500 Vietnamese villagers murdered by American troops. Of the 14 soldiers charged, only William Calley was convicted, and he served only 3.5 years of house arrest. Exactly 20 years later, Oliver North and John Poindexter were indicted of conspiracy to defraud the government in the Iran-Contra affair.

Here’s a sad fact: it was on this day in 1995 that Mississippi finally ratified the Thirteenth Amendment that banned slavery (it had been ratified in 1865 by 3/4 of the states, but Mississippi dragged its heels). Finally, it was on March 16, 2014 that Crimea voted, in a dubious referendum, to secede from Ukraine and join Russia. Putin!

Notables born on this day include Caroline Herschel (1750, astronomer and namesake of Brian Cox’s calico cat), James Madison (1751), George Ohm (1789), Henny Youngman (1906), Josef Mengele (1911), Traudl Junge (1920), Jerry Lewis (1926), Ursula Goodenough (1943, and a reader!), Kate Nelligan (1950), and Mónica Cruz (1977). Here are two Henny Youngman jokes. He was a funny guy:

A doctor gave a man six months to live. The man couldn’t pay his bill, so he gave him another six months. The doctor says to the patient, “Take your clothes off and stick your tongue out the window”. “What will that do?” asks the patient. The doctor says, “I’m mad at my neighbor!”

Those who expired on March 16 include Tiberius (37 AD), Aubrey Beardsley (1898), Roy Bean (1903), August von Wassermann (1925), Arthur Godfrey (1983), and Gary Bettenhausen (2014).

Beardsley died of tuberculosis at the young age of 25, cutting short a career that evinced tremendous artistic talent. Here’s his “Pierrot and Cat”:

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s occupying Andrzej’s desk:

Hili: Do I disturb you? A: Only a bit. Hili: Never mind.

In Polish:

Hili: Czy ja ci nie przeszkadzam?

Ja: Tylko troszkę.

Hili: Nic nie szkodzi.

From reader Barry. This is called a “lose-lose situation”:

King cobra bites python. Python constricts cobra. Cobra dies of constriction. Python dies from venom. 100% holy shit.. pic.twitter.com/2PMrtZRDrk — Physics & Astronomy Zone (@ZonePhysics) March 14, 2019

From Heather Hastie via Ann German. I don’t believe at all the described behavior of this squirrel, but you have to admit that it has a lovely tail. It turns out (see this article) that there are no observations of the vampire-ish behavior, only tales of hunters.

The Bornean tufted ground squirrel also known as the Vampire Squirrel. According to locals, this squirrel perches on low branches and jumps onto unsuspecting deer, rips through their jugular veins, waits for them to bleed out, then feasts upon their stomachs, hearts and livers pic.twitter.com/A8KXH0732Z — 41 Strange (@41Strange) March 11, 2019

Tweets from Grania. A great musician is on deck; his birthday was yesterday:

Remembering Lightnin' Hopkins, born on this day in 1912 in Centerville, Texas. Here he is playing "Mojo Hand" in 1967. pic.twitter.com/igrWWq69P8 — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) March 15, 2019

Well this is distressing: maybe the casualties could have been prevented if we didn’t have the Shutdown over the Big Wall:

Look at this adorable little Aby!

well hey there little buddy 📹 sunrise_aby_cattery pic.twitter.com/chlH4V9psV — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) March 14, 2019

Red pandas (Ailurus fulgens, a carnivore) in the snow: an underappreciated animal:

RED PANDAS PLAYING! 🎥ig: cattail.sapporo pic.twitter.com/wUnoMjP25O — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 13, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. Did Philomena make a new show that I missed?

Philomena Cunk examines the barbaric conditions in which we keep today's dinosaurs. 😢 #CunkOnBritain pic.twitter.com/akPwbApxiq — BBC Two (@BBCTwo) February 18, 2019

This is awesome on many levels:

My work here is done. pic.twitter.com/3IWyKa04IP — Sean Bonner Ⓥ (@seanbonner) February 16, 2019

This is very sad:

My friend’s gran had dementia and after she died he found she’d written out pages of collective nouns, the work of a failing memory and a very healthy imagination. With credit to Grace Walton… pic.twitter.com/dzlVRapEso — Helen Jukes (@helen__jukes) February 17, 2019

There are a lot more species of microbes to be found out there.

Incredible. Nine entirely new PHYLA of bacteria found living on phones and shoes https://t.co/7uFg4dlDkv — Rowan Hooper (@rowhoop) February 18, 2019

I’m pretty brave with animals (I reared a botfly in my head, after all), but I’m not sure I could pose for one of these photos!