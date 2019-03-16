It’s Saturday, and time to gather the singletons, doubletons, and tripletons that I’ve been sent. The first three are from reader Diana MacPherson. As usual, readers’ captions are indented.

The birds are wanting seeds lately – even the poor, nervous cardinal, worried about his redness, has been on my deck. Here are some pictures of the male Northern Cardinal (Cardinalis cardinalis) on the deck and a White-breasted Nuthatch (Sitta carolinensis) on the fat.

From Gary Womble:

A Tri-Colored Heron (Egretta tricolor) dragging a wing tip through the water while holding the other wing above its head to influence the movements of underwater prey. A Roseate Spoonbill (Platalea ajaja) observes the technique.

And two photos from John Avise’s “Birds of the World” collection:

Laysan albatross (Phoebastria immutabilis), Hawaii: