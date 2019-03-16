Is Chicago deep-dish pizza really “pizza”?

Grania found this video and commented that it was “genuinely funny”. (I think she was referring to the repartee in the last three minutes.) To a Chicagoan like me, though, it’s deadly serious. I prefer deep-dish (or stuffed) pizza over New Yorkian cheese-covered cardboard. I do like the New York style, but given a choice I’ll always go for the thicker ones.

In the video below we see a deep-dish pizza. The “stuffed” pizza is like that, but has a bit thinner crust and a crust on the top as well, so it’s a real pizza “pie”. Here’s a stuffed pizza from Giordano’s of Chicago. I like mine with homemade sausage, garlic, onions, mushrooms, and green peppers.

That stuffed pizza is my favorite of all.

But is it “pizza”? Who cares? It’s GOOD! Arguing about whether this is pizza is like arguing whether compatibilist free will is really “free will”. The question is semantic, and arguing about it fruitless. What matters is whether, when you crave a baked comestible of dough, tomatoes, and cheese, which concoction will fill the bill. I’ve already answered that for myself.

Here’s the YouTube notes, and I’ll add that I spurn “Chicago pizza” in any city other than Chicago, as those foreign pizzas are invariably inferior simulacra of the real thing.

Renowned pizza nerd Scott Wiener is challenging the idea that pizza can be anything. He’s traveling all over America, spotlighting these Frankenstein pizzas and trying to make a case for whether these new customizations can, in fact, still be considered a pizza. In the end, Wiener takes these pizzas to Lucali to pass final judgment from the purist of all pizza purists, Mark Iacono, where he will either declare each slice “PIZZA!” or ask with complete disgust, “Really, dough???”