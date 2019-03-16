FFRF loses a slam-dunk case in Federal appellate court

If ever a First Amendment case looked like a winner, it was this one: the U.S. government keeps giving a tax exemption to ministers so that their housing allowances provided by the church—allowances that could be substantial, and include house renovations—remain be tax free. No other people save “ministers of the gospel” (I assume that includes non-gospeal-adhering rabbis) get this benefit.

This is blatantly unconstitutional, for it violates the First Amendment by privileging ministers of religion over anybody else.

As I wrote two years ago, here’s the relevant section from the U.S. Tax Code:

A licensed, commissioned, or ordained minister may be able to exclude from income the fair rental value of a home (a parsonage) or a housing allowance provided as compensation for ministerial services performed as an employee. A minister who is furnished a parsonage may exclude from income the fair rental value of the parsonage, including utilities. However, the amount excluded can’t be more than reasonable compensation for the minister’s services. A minister who receives a housing allowance may exclude the allowance from gross income to the extent it’s used to pay expenses in providing a home. Generally, those expenses include rent, mortgage interest, utilities, repairs, and other expenses directly relating to providing a home. The amount excluded can’t be more than the reasonable compensation for the minister’s services.

Note that this includes utilities, repairs, as well as other stuff not listed above but included by the law and the courts: cable television fees, towels, bedding home decor, and computers.

The loss to the government from this unconstitutional stipulation is about $700 million per year. As the FFRF notes in the report below, “84 percent of senior pastors receive a housing allowance of $20,000 to $38,000 in added (but not reported) compensation to their base salary.”

The Freedom from Religion Foundation (FFRF) went after this, and the 6-year battle has been tortuous:

In 2013, the FFRF sued the government in Federal District Court, and won

That verdict was overruled on appeal, as the appellate court ruled that Annie Laurie Gaylor and Dan Barker (co-Presidents of the FFRF), who had sued, didn’t have standing, and couldn’t prove they’d been injured by the law (“standing” is often a way for courts to get rid of distasteful cases without having to rule on the law)

Annie Laurie and Dan then made themselves “injured” by claiming a refund of housing allowances on their own taxes, which of course was denied. That was the requisite injury. They went back to court

On October 2016, the Western District Court of Wisconsin ruled that the law violated the First Amendment. A big win for the FFRF!

But of course, as I reported here, the government appealed, and so the case went to the Seventh Circuit Court, headquartered in Chicago. The Seventh Circuit is notably conservative (read FFRF lawyer Andrew Seidel’s assessment of the case at this stage).

And a ruling has just come down from the court, as reported in this FFRF bulletin (click on the screenshot). Sadly, the 3-0 ruling was in favor of the government, affirming that clergy indeed a right to have tax-free housing expenses, computer fees, costs of bedding, cable television, and so on. Read and weep (click on the screenshot):

You can see the court’s unanimous decision here. They weaseled out of the First Amendment by relying on the “historical significance test”, which simply claims that favoring religion (like putting “In God We Trust” on money) loses its significance as a religious trope over time as it slowly elides into “history”. Here’s part of the ruling, and you can see how weaselly it is:

As the FFRF reports further:

While Crabb (in the original pro-FFRF judgement) ruled that “the plain language of the statute, its legislative history and its operation in practice all demonstrate a preference for ministers over secular employees,” the appeals court panel disagreed, applying what they called “the historic significance test.” Wrote Brennan: “FFRF claims §107(2) renders unto God that which is Caesar’s. But this tax provision falls into the play between the joints of the Free Exercise Clause and the Establishment Clause: neither commanded by the former, nor proscribed by latter. We conclude §107(2) is constitutional. The judgment of the district court is reversed.” This shows that ministers are not entitled to the benefit, therefore Congress could repeal it. “It’s an injustice not just to us, but to taxpayers who have to pay more than their share, because clergy pay less,” Gaylor says. Nor did the appeals court decision address the problem that the financial benefits apply even wealthy ministers. “The manner in which our housing allowance has been used borders on clergy malpractice,” William Thornton, a Georgia pastor and blogger, told Forbes magazine in 2013. “A growing subset of ministers who are very highly paid and who live in multi-million dollar mansions are able to exclude hundreds of thousands of dollars from income taxation.”

You can see the way the courts get around something that’s palpably unconstitutional but whose elimination would piss off a lot of religious people. “Religion” simply becomes “American history.”

What’s next? I suppose the FFRF is weighing an appeal, but you know where that would go: to the U.S. Supreme Court. With that court stacked with conservative, god-fearing Justices, the prospects don’t look good. And so a chink has appeared in the wall between church and state. Jefferson would be appalled.