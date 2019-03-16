Caturday felid trifecta: Cops build condo for stray “SWAT cat”; blue cats; cat-friendly work desk (plus clouded leopard lagniappe)

From the Justsomething site, we here of a stray cat that repeatedly revisited a police department, so the cops christened it a “SWAT” cat and built her a condo!

It’s not a secret that most of the times people don’t get to choose their cat, but is the cat the one who chooses them, and the Boston [Massachusetts] Police Department’s SWAT Team is no exception. One day, a stray cat started to show up on a daily basis at their headquarters. They named her ‘SWAT Cat’ and she slowly became the police department’s mascot.

They fed her and took care of her, and she greeted them whenever they returned from a call. However, SWAT Cat had no intention to become an indoor cat, no matter how much they tried to keep her safe and comfortable inside their headquarters. She just wanted to live outside. One day, officer Jamie Pietroski came up with the idea to build a cat condo for SWAT Cat. He stayed after work hours for several days, just to create a cozy home for the her. SWAT Cat’s very own pet condo has glass sliding doors, a large deck for outdoor activities, and a roomy studio layout inside.

The cat condo looks stylish and comfortable so it’s no surprise that SWAT Cat happily moved in immediately, and she can now live in a cozy home without giving up her life as an outdoor cat.

All’s well that ends well!

***********

Clacton-on-the-Sea is in Essex, England, and there are reports from the BBC, the East Anglian Times, and the Essex County Gazette Standard of blue cats and dogs appearing. What apparently happened is that a fire in a local shed caused the incineration of sacks of blue ink powder, with the powder spreading in the wind and getting all over moggies and d*ggies. Here’s the burned-down shed:

Witold Juckiewicz, 69, from Coppins Road, claims he has been unable to leave his home following the incident. Firefighters were called to a blaze involving a boat and a shed off Coronation Road on Tuesday, January 29, at about 8.54pm. Mr Juckiewicz, who suffers from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) along with his wife Doula, said he was shocked to see firefighters spray water straight on to the bags, exploding blue powder into the air. It left nearby homes, fences, patios and roofs covered in blue powder and has coated the feet of passing cats and dogs. The retired building engineer said: “I was in bed and heard an explosion and we thought it was fireworks. We heard another one five minutes later – and then heard fire engines. “I looked out and saw fire men coming up and spraying the bags with the hose straight away – they didn’t seem to check at all. “It was a big bag of dye – and it exploded into the air. They all looked like smurfs – there was about 15 of them.

Fortunately, the ink powder is said to be harmless.

The results (all photos by Terry Oliver):

************

From Cole and Marmalade’s site, we have the ideal desk for a cat owner. It’s called the CATable, and is manufactured by the Hong-Kong-based firm LYCS Architecture. No prices are given, and I don’t even know if it’s for sale, but wouldn’t you like to have one?:

It might keep your cat off your laptop, but it would also attract cats to your workspace, so it might be a tradeoff.

************

Lagnaippe: Reader Michael found this video of a beautiful clouded leopard cub (Neofelis nebulosa). It’s part of a breeding program, which I suppose justifies its captivity, but unless they release the results into the wild I’m not sure I like this.

I wish, though, that I could pet this cat and have it lick me as it licked the presenter, Steve Backshall.

h/t: Moto, Kevin