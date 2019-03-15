“They are us”: New Zealand’s PM reacts to mosque shootings

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, reacts strongly and eloquently to the terrorist murder of 49 Muslims worshiping at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

“It is clear that this is one of New Zealand’s darkest days. Clearly what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence. Many of those who will have been directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand. They may even be refugees here. They have chosen to make New Zealand their home, and it is their home. They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not. They have no place in New Zealand. There is no place in New Zealand for such acts of extreme and unprecedented violence, which it is clear this act was.”