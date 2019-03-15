“They are us”: New Zealand’s PM reacts to mosque shootings

Jacinda Ardern, New Zealand’s Prime Minister, reacts strongly and eloquently to the terrorist murder of 49 Muslims worshiping at two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.
“It is clear that this is one of New Zealand’s darkest days. Clearly what has happened here is an extraordinary and unprecedented act of violence. Many of those who will have been directly affected by this shooting may be migrants to New Zealand. They may even be refugees here. They have chosen to make New Zealand their home, and it is their home. They are us. The person who has perpetuated this violence against us is not. They have no place in New Zealand. There is no place in New Zealand for such acts of extreme and unprecedented violence, which it is clear this act was.”
Appalling, the guy live streamed the attack on Facebook, with Battle Hymn of the Republic playing in the background, he had at least 5 Assault Rifles in his car, why the Intelligence Services didn’t pick up on his rantings on Facebook, we’ll probably never know.
If I might throw out a bit of information from the book, Zucked. Facebook along with Google and Twitter has undercut the free press from two directions. It has eroded the economics of journalism and then overwhelmed it with disinformation. On facebook, information and disinformation look the same; the only difference is that disinformation generates more revenue, so it gets better treatment.
If I may add, Facebook live provides ” as it’s happening” ; therefore, removing the “report” from the news delivery. There is no room for media stations tampering with the story of or providing false information ( as they’re notorious for doing!)
Good for PM Ardern.
Nice to hear an articulate, sincere, straightforward statement from a head of government.
The guy from NYPD, Miller, I think is the name was on CBS talking about this and says they have been in contact with NZ all night to learn more and pass info they have. The fact that they have a live terrorist will provide more info and faster than if not. So they are already looking for any connections here and providing more security to specific areas.
How fast things move on these incidents is surprising.
Can we stop for a moment and consider the irony of a “Christchurch Mosque”?
Indeed!
From what we can glean early in the investigation the shooter appears to be a typical white nationalist driven to take extreme measures by his fear that immigrants are the cause of all his problems. The NYT provides a nice summary of what we know so far.
This incident will again renew debate about the role of immigration in the seemingly growing instability of various societies throughout the world. One aspect of the debate will focus on how much immigration can so-called western nations absorb from third world nations. This is the crux of the problem. Those who believe in virtually unlimited immigration lack an historical understanding of the cultural clashes that take place when people of certain cultures and traditions immigrate in large numbers to countries that culturally differ. People of the dominant culture will resent this because all peoples consider their culture as a main component of their identities. This cultural hostility will be exacerbated if the dominant culture views the immigrants as economic challenges.
The reality, rather than the fantasy, is that cultural diversity, carried to extremes, is not a good thing. Ultimately, the newcomers need to demonstrate that they have absorbed the cultural and political values of the dominant society. Throughout American history, immigrants have managed to be assimilated despite suffering great hostility from those who didn’t like their religion or where they came from. The same thing must happen with the current wave of immigration to western nations. I think this will happen as long as the immigration is in manageable numbers. David Frum in the Atlantic discusses this issue.
Frum concludes:
“Many Americans feel that the country is falling short of its promises of equal opportunity and equal respect. Levels of immigration that are too high only enhance the difficulty of living up to those promises. Reducing immigration, and selecting immigrants more carefully, will enable the country to more quickly and successfully absorb the people who come here, and to ensure equality of opportunity to both the newly arrived and the long-settled—to restore to Americans the feeling of belonging to one united nation, responsible for the care and flourishing of all its people.”
I am not sure that immigration should be reduced as Frum urges. But, clearly immigration should be at a level that the nation can successfully absorb. This calculation must be driven by an appreciation of the role of culture in the lives of people. In other words, policy must be based on reality, not fantasy.
Blame the victims.
This strikes me as being victim blaming. You seem to be claiming that it was the Muslims’ own fault for immigrating in such large numbers.
If somebody decides to murder people because he thinks there are too many of them, he is to blame, not anybody else.
Also, I suspect the Maori people would find bitter irony in your post.
Blaming the victim? Hardly. I find it astonishing that you and GBJames think that I am in any way condoning the terrorist act. Indeed, these two comments demonstrate how easily, intentionally or not, comments can be distorted. But, it is so easy to do on the Internet.
I will try to rephrase my comment so that you can understand it. A nation’s immigration policy must be carefully thought out, otherwise there is the danger of cultural conflict. There are many historical examples that demonstrate that when peoples of different cultures interact hostility or even violence can result. You may not like this, but as Walter Cronkite used to say “that’s the way it is.” I am pro-immigration; I always have been. But, policy should not be based on wishful thinking.
I didn’t say you are condoning the terrorist act.
It seems to me that the danger of cultural conflict is being driven by ultra right wing haters in this instance. It doesn’t matter how much you regulate immigration policy, these people will find somebody to focus their hate on.
More people were killed in NZ in a few minutes than all of the year 2017. Just my thought but I don’t think this has anything to do with immigration or what the policy may be. This is about hate, white supremacy and the unfortunate affects of the platforms on the internet we all seem to love and worship. It is also fueled by the likes of Donald Trump with misguided fears and lies. His actions at our southern boarder are illegal, disgusting and frankly very few people seem to give a damn. We are all just one or two clicks away from more ignorance and fear.
The guy who did this is nothing but a ignorant nobody from the internet and a complete coward. If he was interested in making a big splash why not come to the states and get his full 15 minutes. Because it is much more likely he is dead here and in NZ he is a big surprise and it is much safer for the likes of him.