Reader Duncan McCaskill in Australia has a popular birdbath, and it’s gotten even more popular with the heat. His notes and photos:

Its been a long hot summer in Australia, and here in Canberra and my bird bath has been busy. I clean and re-fill it nearly every day, but at the end of the day it can be dry and dusty if large birds have been having a good splash. Here are some of the visitors. A young Brown-headed Honeyeater (Melithreptus brevirostris):

A White-plumed Honeyeater (Lichenostomus penicillatus):

The White-plumed Honeyeater enjoying itself:

A Grey Fantail (Rhipidura albiscapa):

A Striated Thornbill (Acanthiza lineata) that was missing its tail for some reason. It was in a small flock, but only this tail-less one wanted a bath.

An Australian Magpie (Cracticus tibicen). It doesn't take many magpies bathing to empty the bird bath.

Pied Currawong (Strepera graculina). Despite the impression you might get from the preceding picture, Currawongs are actually a bit larger than Magpies.