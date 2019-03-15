Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Duncan McCaskill in Australia has a popular birdbath, and it’s gotten even more popular with the heat. His notes and photos:

Its been a long hot summer in Australia, and here in Canberra and my bird bath has been busy. I clean and re-fill it nearly every day, but at the end of the day it can be dry and dusty if large birds have been having a good splash. Here are some of the visitors.

A young Brown-headed Honeyeater (Melithreptus brevirostris):

A Yellow-faced Honeyeater (Lichenostomus chrysops) :

A White-plumed Honeyeater (Lichenostomus penicillatus):

The White-plumed Honeyeater enjoying itself:

A Grey Fantail (Rhipidura albiscapa):

Some Red-browed Finches (Neochmia temporalis):

A Striated Thornbill (Acanthiza lineata) that was missing its tail for some reason. It was in a small flock, but only this tail-less one wanted a bath.

An Australian Magpie (Cracticus tibicen). It doesn’t take many magpies bathing to empty the bird bath.
A Pied Currawong (Strepera graculina). Despite the impression you might get from the preceding picture, Currawongs are actually a bit larger than Magpies.

 

  1. Lurker111
    Posted March 15, 2019 at 7:35 am | Permalink

    Are currawongs still part of the crow family? Beak certainly suggests it.

  2. bwcarey
    Posted March 15, 2019 at 7:36 am | Permalink

    look after Mother Nature, and nurture the Holy Spirit, amen

  3. Terry Sheldon
    Posted March 15, 2019 at 7:47 am | Permalink

    Very nice photos! I especially like the red-browed finches.

  4. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 15, 2019 at 9:29 am | Permalink

    Beautiful things! I really like them. The nice, out of focus backgrounds are also excellent. Well done!

