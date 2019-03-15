Reader Duncan McCaskill in Australia has a popular birdbath, and it’s gotten even more popular with the heat. His notes and photos:
Its been a long hot summer in Australia, and here in Canberra and my bird bath has been busy. I clean and re-fill it nearly every day, but at the end of the day it can be dry and dusty if large birds have been having a good splash. Here are some of the visitors.
A young Brown-headed Honeyeater (Melithreptus brevirostris):
A Yellow-faced Honeyeater (Lichenostomus chrysops) :
A White-plumed Honeyeater (Lichenostomus penicillatus):
The White-plumed Honeyeater enjoying itself:
A Grey Fantail (Rhipidura albiscapa):
A Striated Thornbill (Acanthiza lineata) that was missing its tail for some reason. It was in a small flock, but only this tail-less one wanted a bath.
An Australian Magpie (Cracticus tibicen). It doesn’t take many magpies bathing to empty the bird bath.
A Pied Currawong (Strepera graculina). Despite the impression you might get from the preceding picture, Currawongs are actually a bit larger than Magpies.
Are currawongs still part of the crow family? Beak certainly suggests it.
look after Mother Nature, and nurture the Holy Spirit, amen
Very nice photos! I especially like the red-browed finches.
Beautiful things! I really like them. The nice, out of focus backgrounds are also excellent. Well done!