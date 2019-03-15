Please donate to Feline Friends London

Many thanks to the roughly 70 readers who contributed to Feline Friends London, a no-kill and impecunious cat rescue organization that has become my pet charity (excuse the pun). I have asked readers to donate twice now (here and here), and will do so once more after this, but I don’t like to hector people. But cats can’t ask for money, so I have to.

I’m told that the total received is about £1000, which is certainly very helpful, but it’s far less than I expected. When I made my first appeal (here), I said that if every subscriber gave just one pound, we could raise 60,000 pounds for the shelter. Only about 1% of subscribers—and there are more readers than that—have kicked in, and I’m sort of sad. I’m thinking that if only 1% of the readers appreciate this site enough to give even a pound or so, I’m not doing a very good job—or that people will take but not give even a pittance in return.

But there is still a chance to give a few pounds and, if you say in the comments that you’re donating, you could win a free autographed book with a cat drawn in it. (Two will be given.) Just click on the screenshot below to make some rescue cats very happy. This is a plea—for the cats.

To donate using your credit card, click on the screenshot below:

Look at it this way: you don’t have Jerry Lewis annoyingly importuning you for 24 hours straight. You have only Jerry Coyne asking you politely to open up your wallet a bit.

Here are some more cats up for adoption (three are taken already!):