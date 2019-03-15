Please donate to Feline Friends London

Many thanks to the roughly 70 readers who contributed to Feline Friends London, a no-kill and impecunious cat rescue organization that has become my pet charity (excuse the pun). I have asked readers to donate twice now (here and here), and will do so once more after this, but I don’t like to hector people. But cats can’t ask for money, so I have to.

I’m told that the total received is about £1000, which is certainly very helpful, but it’s far less than I expected. When I made my first appeal (here), I said that if every subscriber gave just one pound, we could raise 60,000 pounds for the shelter. Only about 1% of subscribers—and there are more readers than that—have kicked in, and I’m sort of sad. I’m thinking that if only 1% of the readers appreciate this site enough to give even a pound or so, I’m not doing a very good job—or that people will take but not give even a pittance in return.

But there is still a chance to give a few pounds and, if you say in the comments that you’re donating, you could win a free autographed book with a cat drawn in it. (Two will be given.) Just click on the screenshot below to make some rescue cats very happy. This is a plea—for the cats.

To donate using your credit card, click on the screenshot below:

Look at it this way: you don’t have Jerry Lewis annoyingly importuning you for 24 hours straight. You have only Jerry Coyne asking you politely to open up your wallet a bit.

Here are some more cats up for adoption (three are taken already!):

 

  1. Robin Branch
    Posted March 15, 2019 at 8:48 am | Permalink

    I’m in, and I just received my receipt from Feline Friends London. Publish the plea a couple more times. People get busy or go on vacation.

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted March 15, 2019 at 9:07 am | Permalink

      I hate hectoring people, but I’ll post at least once more. Surely a lot of people read the plea but didn’t donate, though.

      If anybody has suggestions about how to raise more dosh, let me know.

      • Ross Foley
        Posted March 15, 2019 at 9:21 am | Permalink

        Barbara, at Feline Friends, called me last night after I had left a message on her voicemail. She has been really touched by the donations “flooding in” as she put it. We were both amused that we, both in London about 3 miles apart, had been put in touch with each other through the appeal by Jerry in Chicago.

        I shall be visiting her tomorrow with my donation cheque. She does worry every month over settling the vet’s bill so, c’mon folks, cough up. A few thousand cups of coffee foregone would make a big difference for Feline Friends.
        Ross.

  2. moleatthecounter
    Posted March 15, 2019 at 8:51 am | Permalink

    Donated yesterday… I wonder also – if I may cordially suggest – that something along the lines of an autographed WEIT book for auction (for example) may assist the cause in some extra way? Just a thought!

    Al

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted March 15, 2019 at 9:06 am | Permalink

      Well, I do have a multiply autographed copy of Faith Versus Fact signed by several dozen figures in the skeptical/atheist movement, including James Randi, Dawkins, Dennett, Pinker, Harris, Penn Jillette, and three Nobel Laureates, that Kelly Houle will illuminate and then we’ll put up for auction. The WEIT copy we did this to fetched $10K, and I could give part of the proceeds to FFL. But I’m not sure if this is what your suggesting.

  3. Mike Deschane
    Posted March 15, 2019 at 9:30 am | Permalink

    Done. Thanks for everything you do.

