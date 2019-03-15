Friday: Hili dialogue

Is it really Friday? Indeed: it’s Friday, March 15, 2019, and National Peanut Lovers’ Day. It’s also World Contact Day, in which we’re all supposed to telepathically contact aliens. As Wikipedia notes:

World Contact Day was first declared in March 1953 by an organization called the International Flying Saucer Bureau (IFSB), as a day on which all IFSB members would attempt to send a telepathic message into space. The IFSB voted to hold such a day in 1953, theorising that if both telepathy and alien life were real, a large number of people focussing on an identical piece of text may be able to transmit the message through space. IFSB members focused on the following message during 1953:

Calling occupants of interplanetary craft! Calling occupants of interplanetary craft that have been observing our planet EARTH. We of IFSB wish to make contact with you. We are your friends, and would like you to make an appearance here on EARTH. Your presence before us will be welcomed with the utmost friendship. We will do all in our power to promote mutual understanding between your people and the people of EARTH. Please come in peace and help us in our EARTHLY problems. Give us some sign that you have received our message. Be responsible for creating a miracle here on our planet to wake up the ignorant ones to reality. Let us hear from you. We are your friends.

Which reminds me of a Carpenters song, one clearly inspired by World Contact Day (note bits of the message in the song). It’s a dreadful song but, Ceiling Cat help me, I like it because it’s Karen Carpenter.

The bad news of the day comes from New Zealand, where in Christchurch a white supremacist gunman killed 49 Muslim worshipers in two mosques. (Four people have been arrested, one of them charged with murder. ( heard on the news that automatic weapons were used, but I can’t verify that.) Real justice would involve bringing those people back, but of course that’s not possible. I can’t offer prayers, but I join all Kiwis in deploring this gratuitous violence and in expressing my sorrow for the victims, their loved ones, and their families. The gunman apparently posted a manifesto online, but I haven’t yet seen it.

It’s the Ides of March, and so on this day in 44 BC, Julius Caesar was stabbed to death by Roman senators including Brutus and Cassius. On March 15, 1493, Christopher Columbus returned to Spain after his first trip to the Americas (he never landed on the mainland. On this day in 1819, says Wikipedia, “French physicist Augustin Fresnel [was] adjudged the winner of the Grand Prix of the Académie des Sciences for his ‘Memoir on the Diffraction of Light’, which verifies the Fresnel integrals, accounts for the limited extent to which light spreads into shadows, and thereby demolishes Newton’s initial objection to the wave theory of light.”

In 1877, it was on this day that the first official cricket test match was played—in Melbourne Australia and featuring England vs. Oz. On March 15, 1917, Tsar Nicholas II abdicated the Russian throne, ending the Romanov Dynasty. He, his family, and his retinue were shot by the Bolsheviks on July 17 of the next year. On March 15, 1952, on the island of Réunion, the world rainfall record was set for 24 hours: 1.87 meters (73 inches)! It was WET! Finally, it was on this day in 1990 that Mikhail Gorbachev was elected as the first President of the Soviet Union. He lasted 1.5 years and since then nobody has filled that position.

Notables born on this day include Andrew Jackson (1767), Emil von Behring (1854, Nobel Laureate), Jackson Scholz (1897), Lightnin’ Hopkins (1912), Ruth Bader Ginsberg (1933), Jimmy Swaggart (1935), Mike Love (1941), Sly Stone (1943), Ry Cooder (1947), and Eva Longoria (1975).

Those who died on this day include Julius Caesar (44 BC), H. P. Lovecraft (1937), Lester Young (1959), Aristotle Onassis (1975), Rebecca West (1983), and Benjamin Spock (1998).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili was frightened by two strange dogs outside the fence.

Hili: Slowly I start to understand. A: What are you trying to understand? Hili: That fences are not such a bad invention.

In Polish:

Hili: Powoli zaczynam rozumieć.

Ja: Co zaczynasz rozumieć?

Hili: Że płoty nie są najgorszym wynalazkiem.

The video below clearly shows the survival costs of sexual selection:

When I was in Paris last fall, I visited the catacombs but not the sewers. Reader Jiten offers this tweet about underground Paris:

Two tweets from Heather Hastie. The first is a preening sea otter:

The second is what she calls “the best kind of sheep dog.” It doesn’t scare the sheep, but it doesn’t help the shepherd, either.

Tweets from Grania. The first is a “lazarus plant”; does anybody know what it is?

This lovely kitten isn’t quite sure about being brushed:

People in the thread mused about whether this is Photoshopped, but decided that the shirt and guy are probably for real. God bless America!

Grania said “Pence had to be nice to the Irish Taoiseach and his boyfriend (the “Taoiseach” is the Irish Prime Minister).

Tweets from Matthew. The first reports a new paper, which I’ve just read, suggesting that the importance of epigenetic inheritance in evolution may be way overrated—something that Matthew and I think, too:

Coyote hunts otter:

