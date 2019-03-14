Thursday: Hili dialogue

It’s Thursday, March 14, and in ten days I will be arriving in Amsterdam, where I’ll see again the van Gogh and Rembrandt museums (the latter has a swell new exhibition), and Anne Frank’s house, not to mention tucking into a rijsttafel. I hope to eat that dish, shown below, and perhaps some Dutch readers can steer me to the best place to get it in Amsterdam:

I will be giving a (free) public lecture on April 1 in Brussels, and a science talk on my fly work in Louvain the next day. Stay tuned for details. It’s National Potato Chip Day, a comestible infinitely inferior to rijsttafel, but so be it. I will eat the superior equivalent, frites, in both the Netherlands and Belgium.

It’s also Pi Day in the U.S., since we write the date as 3/14. Here’s Pi the Cat, one of my favorite felines, who just recoverd from a near-death illness. I was terribly scared that he would have to be euthanized. But he was saved at the last moment!

And here is a test yesterday of whether Pi was scared of a cucumber. He was. But of course we need a control test in which he encounters a non-snakelike object such as an apple. (Cats don’t like citrus fruits so one can’t use an orange.

It was on this day in 44 BC that Cassius and Casca apparently decided, on the night before Julius Caesar was assassinated, that they would let Mark Antony live. After fleeing Rome, Antony returned and eventually replaced Caesar. On this day in 1794, Eli Whitney was given a patent for his cotton gin, revolutionizing cotton processing (and of course promoting slavery). On March 14, 1885, Gilbert and Sullivan’s operatta “The Mikado” was first performed—in London. And on this day in 1931, India released its first talking film, Alam Ara. The entire movie is here, and its big hit song, “De de khuda ke naam per”, is below, the first love song in Hindi cinema:

A poster:

On March 14, 1942, as Wikipedia reports, “Orvan Hess and John Bumstead became the first in the United States successfully to treat a patient, Anne Miller, using penicillin.” HOWEVER, Wikipedia’s article on the history of penicillin use doesn’t even mention this, though it is on Wikipedia’s entry for Orvan Hess. Once again I find discrepancies on this site, which elsewhere notes other “first patients”. Perhaps Greg Mayer is right, though for four years he’s temporized on his article, “What’s the matter with Wikipedia?” (My emphasis below.)

In 1930, Cecil George Paine, a pathologist at the Royal Infirmary in Sheffield, attempted to use penicillin to treat sycosis barbae, eruptions in beard follicles, but was unsuccessful. Moving on to ophthalmia neonatorum, a gonococcal infection in infants, he achieved the first recorded cure with penicillin, on November 25, 1930. He then cured four additional patients (one adult and three infants) of eye infections, and failed to cure a fifth. In 1939, Australian scientist Howard Florey (later Baron Florey) and a team of researchers (Ernst Boris Chain, Edward Abraham, Arthur Duncan Gardner, Norman Heatley, Margaret Jennings, J. Orr-Ewing and G. Sanders) at the Sir William Dunn School of Pathology, University of Oxford made progress in showing the in vivo bactericidal action of penicillin. In 1940, they showed that penicillin effectively cured bacterial infection in mice. In 1941, they treated a policeman, Albert Alexander, with a severe face infection; his condition improved, but then supplies of penicillin ran out and he died. Subsequently, several other patients were treated successfully. In December 1942, survivors of the Cocoanut Grove fire in Boston were the first burn patients to be successfully treated with penicillin.

On this day in 1964, a Dallas jury found Jack Ruby guilty of killing Lee Harvey Oswald, himself the assassin of John F. Kennedy. Ruby died of lung cancer three years later—in the very hospital where JFK had been pronounced dead and Lee Harvey Oswald had died. On March 14 three years later, JFK’s body was interred at his permanent gravesite at Arlington National Cemetery. On this day in 1969, 50 years ago, Edward M. Burke became a Chicago City Council member. He’s still serving, though he’s under indictment. Finally, it was one year ago today that the toy store Toys “R” Us, filed for bankruptcy, done in by online marketing.

Notables born on this day include Johann Strauss I (1804), Victor Emmanuel II (1820), Isabella Beeton (1836), Paul Ehrlich (1854, Nobel Laureate), Casey Jones (1863), Albert Einstein (1879), Sylvia Beach (1887), Hank Ketcham (1920), Diane Arbus (1923), Michael Caine (1933), Billy Crystal (1948), and Simone Biles (1997).

Those who punched out on this day include Karl Marx (1883), George Eastman (1932), Chic Young (1973), and Stephen Hawking (last year).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili sticks up for the scientific rationality of felinekind:

Hili: Do you think there are creationists among dogs? A: I don’t know. Why do you ask? Hili: Because there are none among cats.

In Polish:

A tweet from Heather Hastie. Look at that tail! (Other commenters in the thread flaunt their own cats’ fluffy tails.)

look at that beautiful tail! 📹: fantasticflora pic.twitter.com/1U9lMgZ0Bz — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) March 12, 2019

Tweets from Grania. This first dude is smoking! Read more about Armstrong here, and see a one-hour video documentary about him, “Louie Bluie”, here (I’d watch some of it if I were you). He was a polymath: a musician, a painter, and a poet.

Remembering Howard "Louie Bluie" Armstrong, born 110 years ago in Dayton, Tennessee. Here he is playing fiddle on “Cacklin' Hen” in 1984. Filmed by Terry Zwigoff. pic.twitter.com/URZQ8dNHjB — Dust-to-Digital (@dusttodigital) March 13, 2019

Shappi had “the wit of the staircase”:

Woman in park: ‘yours isn’t a thorough-bred Golden Retriever is she?’

Me: ‘erm. She won’t win crufts but she’s KC registered as a Golden’

Woman: ‘her nose is too long’

Me: ‘I’ve learned to love her regardless’ I should have said ‘you’re no oil painting yourself’ damn. DAMN!!!!! — Shappi Khorsandi (@ShappiKhorsandi) March 13, 2019

This pair of photos is fantastic, albeit riddled with male alopecia:

In1964, Ringo Starr took a photo of some high school kids who had skipped class to see the #Beatles during their first trip to the US. 50 years later, the group reunited and recreated the photo. pic.twitter.com/pbDz1qevY7 — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) March 13, 2019

Yet more proof that medieval artists simply couldn’t paint cats. Even I could do better than this!

Meanwhile, life goes on for my cat

[Walters, W. 438, 15th c.] pic.twitter.com/MlKTvfeQL4 — Damien Kempf (@DamienKempf) March 13, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. What they don’t say about this first one is that Félicette didn’t live long after she returned to Earth.

This is Félicette, the first cat in space. The French used her for a sub-orbital flight in 1963. She survived. #CatPower pic.twitter.com/HBmAGWHO6R — Patrick McCray (@LeapingRobot) March 12, 2019

Can you hear the purr in the second tweet?

turn this video up real loud to hear the smallest purr from the tiniest tortoiseshell kitten ever pic.twitter.com/Q3sVNqoqx5 — ace tilton ratcliff ♿️ (@MortuaryReport) February 24, 2019

Have a look at what data are going to Facebook and then other organizations. Oy vey!

Cats rule, dogs drool:

When the cat pinches your big comfy bed and you have to squeeze into her tiny one!!! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/InYenqLPRX — WildlifeKate (@katemacrae) February 21, 2019