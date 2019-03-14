Sarah Lawrence College on the road to Evergreen State: entitled students demand to review the tenure of a conservative tenured professor, issue many other ludicrous demands

Well, two previously highly-reputed and well respected colleges are going down the drain as they cave in to unconscionable student demands. The first is Williams College in Massachusetts, where an unhinged gender-studies professor is basically determining college policy with the help of an invertebrate President. I’ll have more on that sad situation later.
The second is Sarah Lawrence College, a high-class liberal arts college in Yonkers, New York. It’s an expensive school, too, as you can see from its list of yearly costs, totaling $69,697 (lots of students get scholarships or other forms of aid).
One would think that the students at such an elite school would be entitled, regardless of their ethnicity, but you would be wrong. They are now up in arms big time over a New York Times op-ed written by a conservative professor.
The editorial, below, is by Samuel J. Abrams, a professor of politics at Sarah Lawrence and a visiting fellow at the conservative American Enterprise Institute. Have a gander:
The editorial, based on a survey Abrams took, showed that school administrators were overwhelmingly on the Left, as were professors and students (the latter two groups weren’t quite as liberal)—a profound difference between academia and the American public. He was prompted to investigate after seeing the ideological indoctrination of students at his school, something we’re well familiar with as colleges change their mission from education to social engineering. Here are the words that damned Abrams:
I received a disconcerting email this year from a senior staff member in the Office of Diversity and Campus Engagement at Sarah Lawrence College, where I teach. The email was soliciting ideas from the Sarah Lawrence community for a conference, open to all of us, titled “Our Liberation Summit.” The conference would touch on such progressive topics as liberation spaces on campus, Black Lives Matter and justice for women as well as for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual and allied people.
As a conservative-leaning professor who has long promoted a diversity of viewpoints among my (very liberal) faculty colleagues and in my classes, I was taken aback by the college’s sponsorship of such a politically lopsided event. The email also piqued my interest in what sorts of other nonacademic events were being organized by the school’s administrative staff members.
I soon learned that the Office of Student Affairs, which oversees a wide array of issues including student diversity and residence life, was organizing many overtly progressive events — programs with names like “Stay Healthy, Stay Woke,” “Microaggressions” and “Understanding White Privilege” — without offering any programming that offered a meaningful ideological alternative. These events were conducted outside the classroom, in the students’ social and recreational spaces.
Abrams’s survey data:
Intrigued by this phenomenon, I recently surveyed a nationally representative sample of roughly 900 “student-facing” administrators — those whose work concerns the quality and character of a student’s experience on campus. I found that liberal staff members outnumber their conservative counterparts by the astonishing ratio of 12-to-one. Only 6 percent of campus administrators identified as conservative to some degree, while 71 percent classified themselves as liberal or very liberal. It’s no wonder so much of the nonacademic programming on college campuses is politically one-sided
The 12-to-one ratio of liberal to conservative college administrators makes them the most left-leaning group on campus. In previous research, I found that academic faculty report a six-to-one ratio of liberal to conservative professors. Incoming first-year students, by contrast, reported less than a two-to-one ratio of liberals to conservatives, according to a 2016 finding by the Higher Education Research Institute. It appears that a fairly liberal student body is being taught by a very liberal professoriate — and socialized by an incrediblyliberal group of administrators.
For all of this, his conclusions were fairly mild, even if the data weren’t all that surprising:
This warped ideological distribution among college administrators should give our students and their families pause. To students who are in their first semester at school, I urge you not to accept unthinkingly what your campus administrators are telling you. Their ideological imbalance, coupled with their agenda-setting power, threatens the free and open exchange of ideas, which is precisely what we need to protect in higher education in these politically polarized times.
In fact, I would have given students the same Hitchensian advice: think for yourselves. And colleges might rethink their mission, perhaps realizing that their job is to educate students and teach them to think, not fill them full of the professors’ and administrators’ own political ideology and act as super-indulgent helicopter parents.
But too late: the students at Sarah Lawrence went wild, demonstrating, sitting in, and issuing a multipage list of DEMANDS.
Here’s part of the demonstration (clicking on the tweet takes you to the video):
And the demands, published in the student newspaper The Phoenix (click on screenshot below), are generally risible. While some are reasonable, many are simply requests for Free Everything: food, housing, unlimited therapy sessions, and so on. Further, they are couched as demands, not requests, and all of us bridle when presented with demands that we are required to meet.
In addition, the students demand re-education of the administration, mandatory attendance at a session where they intend to hector administrators, and, worst of all, a review of Abrams’s tenure (he’s tenured)—a review conducted by members of the “Diaspora Coalition”—the student group that prepared the demands—as well as three professors of color. After all, Abrams’s editorial was VIOLENCE and hurt marginalized people, and he should be punished for that. If anything is a witch hunt, this is:
I can’t list all the demands, but, as I said, some seem reasonable (providing resources and advice to incoming and foreign students, as well as tax advice for foreign students); others debatable (send administrators to Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and so on to recruit students), and some downright ridiculous. The latter include these “demands”:
We demand a mandatory first-year orientation session about intellectual elitism and classism.
We demand all students have access to unlimited therapy sessions through Health and Wellness.
We demand indigenous land acknowledgement at all orientation and commencement ceremonies in addition to a permanent land acknowledgement page on both MySLC and the Sarah Lawrence website. These pages must also include a list of resources for local tribes.
They also demand race-segregated housing (their emphasis):
The College will designate housing with a minimum capacity for thirty students of color that is not contingent on the students expending any work or labor for the college. This housing option will be permanent and increase in space and size based on interest.
But wait! There’s more! (Emphasis is theirs.)
Diasporic Studies
-
Students of color should not be forced to resort to racist white professors in order to have access to their own history. It is crucial that the College offer courses taught about people of color by people of color so that students may engage in and produce meaningful work that represents them authentically.
- We demand there be new tenured faculty of color – at least two in African diasporic studies, one in Asian-American studies, one in Latinx diasporic studies, and one in indigenous/native peoples studies.
- We demand there be at least three more courses offered in African diasporic studies taught by Black professors.
-
We demand that the College offer classes that embody intersectionality, as defined by Kimberlé Williams Crenshaw, and address the racial diversity of the LGBTQ+ community instead of centering whiteness.
- The aforementioned classes must be taught by professors who are a part of the culture they are teaching about.
And, of course, they are going to conduct a sit-in in which they will miss class, and perhaps engage in illegal conduct or behavior that violates College rules. From this they DEMAND complete protection from prosecution:
The institution will not use the threat of expulsion, removal of positions held in student government, or any other forms of punishment in retaliation to civil disobedience.
Clearly these students don’t know what civil disobedience means. A powerful tactic of the civil rights movement, it constitutes peaceful disobeying of unjust laws, with the willingness to accept punishment for that disobedience. The Sarah Lawrence students want to have their cake and eat it too.
They demand in addition that a whole slate of administrators “attend the student-facilitated talk-back on March 13, 2019 in Miller Lecture Hall regarding this document”, and also that another list of administrators sign the demand document and agree to a meeting on April 5.
But the worst part is the DEMAND to punish Abrams for his editorial. I’ll reproduce that bit in full (their emphasis):
Sarah Lawrence must confront how the presence of Sam Abrams, an anti-queer, misogynist, and racist who actively targets queer people, women, and people of color and is an alumnus of an institute with direct ties to a neo-Confederate hate group, affects the safety and wellbeing of marginalized students. Additionally, Sarah Lawrence will forfeit donations and interactions from the Charles Koch Foundation and never hire alumni from the League of the South-aligned Institute for Human Studies in the future.
- Professor Samuel Abrams and Defending Progressive Education
-
On October 16, 2018, politics professor Samuel Abrams published an op-ed entitled “Think Professors Are Liberal? Try School Administrators” in The New York Times. The article revealed the anti-Blackness, anti-LGBTQ+, and anti-woman bigotry of Abrams. The article specifically targeted programs such as the Our Liberation Summit, which Abrams did not attend, facilitated by the Office of Diversity and Campus Engagement. The Sarah Lawrence community deserves an administration that strives for an inclusive education that reflects the diversity of our community. Abrams’ derision of the Black Lives Matter, queer liberation, and women’s rights movements displays not only ignorance but outright hostility towards the essential efforts to dismantle white supremacy and other systems of oppression. This threatens the safety and wellbeing of marginalized people within the Sarah Lawrence community by demonstrating that our lives and identities are viewed as “opinions” that we can have a “difference in dialogue” about, as if we haven’t been forced to debate our very existences for our entire lives. We demand that Samuel Abrams’ position at the College be put up to tenure review to a panel of the Diaspora Coalition and at least three faculty members of color. In addition, the College must issue a statement condemning the harm that Abrams has caused to the college community, specifically queer, Black, and female students, whilst apologizing for its refusal to protect marginalized students wounded by his op-ed and the ignorant dialogue that followed. Abrams must issue a public apology to the broader SLC community and cease to target Black people, queer people, and women.
-
This is nothing other than a threat to a professor who dared differ from the ideology of the hyper-Leftist students. Note that Abrams did not evince misogyny, white supremacy, or any other form of bigotry in his editorial, yet he’s accused of nothing short of being both a Nazi and a Klansman. And his editorial is said to have “wounded” the students and targeted marginalized people. It did nothing of the sort: it took issue with the ideological indoctrination of students by Leftist administrators.
In this document we see a frightening future of American higher education: a future in which universities become not places of learning but Indoctrination Centers of the Left that cater to every student’s needs: all the way to free laundry detergent and unlimited therapy. We also see the policing of Wrongthink, in which dissenting professors are threatened with being fired. It is a place where those who dissent from “approved” opinion are afraid to speak, something now happening at Williams College in Massachusetts—a college that for 15 straight years has been rated the best of America’s liberal arts colleges. (It won’t be for long.) It is this suppression of dissenting opinion, which is pure censorship, that is frightening.
Sarah Lawrence is becoming the 1984 of college campuses, and it’s well down the road to becoming another Evergreen State College and to sharing that college’s fate: financial ruin and the refusal of parents to send their kids to a school Too Woke to Function.
I can only thank my lucky stars that The University of Chicago wasn’t like that when I was teaching there, nor is it like that now. That is thanks to the willingness of our faculty and administrators to stand up to ridiculous student demands while listening to and considering the reasonable ones. It is the failure of pusillanimous parents, administrators, teachers, and citizens to stand up to this nonsense that allows it to continue.
You will be pleased to know that my daughter said the most important thing she learned at the University of Chicago was how to think. Well done, U of C!
Yes!!!!
What’s bizarre about the far Left is that they seem to focus largely on people who are allies. Sometimes I think the far Left formed as a natural counterbalance to the far Right – you need someone just as frighteningly insane on the other side to act as a check and balance – but from what I can tell the far Left has little interest in engaging anyone but other leftists. Meanwhile conservative groups are busy with things like the “heartbeat laws” that impact everyone, they don’t tend to go after other conservatives for a perceived lack of ideological purity.
I don’t know. Open markets promote natural consequences, and in that sense maybe it’s good that people espousing these ideas have to deal with their collegiate Frankenstein’s Monsters and confront the manifestation of their ideas as a reality and not an abstraction. The worse side of Ivory Tower thinking does have real world consequences, and maybe it’s good for people to see that.
I agree Jerry: It’s insane, and chilling for all the reasons you identify.
And what an ironic chant from the Students in that video!
“We Want Diversity” (so long as your opinion doesn’t divert from being in lock-step with ours).
It makes me appreciate my university.
All I can see, are echoes of the cultural revolution under Mao. We know indoctrination works, but now that this has been allowed to continue through a whole generation, it may be the biggest danger we face. What an absurd end to such a glorious endeavor, by giving nitwits the upperhand in the name of ‘equality.’
We demand that Samuel Abrams’ position at the College be put up to tenure review to a panel of the Diaspora Coalition etc…
Oh Great! Cowardly administrators don’t go far enough. The monkeys want to run the circus That’s sure to support a great liberal education.
“We demand a mandatory first-year orientation session about intellectual elitism and classism.”
This is hilarious. In my very extensive experience, people like these students are the most elitist and classist people you can find, but they think their politics somehow make them the opposite.
But there is important stuff in here too, right in at number three:
“All campus laundry rooms are to supply laundry detergent and softener on a consistent basis for all students, faculty and staff.”
And I thought my kids had it easy because they could look online to check availability of washers before trekking off with their clothes. In my day we had to either wait for a machine to become available or do it at 3am and hope that not too many other people had the same idea. Walking through the snow, uphill both ways……
Criken, even I don’t use softener! SOFTENER???
You really should try it on your towels. If you are in a hard water area it helps.
If ever someone was looking for a place to waste their money and lots of it, this would be the place. Is this really a school or a freak show?
My two favorite tweets on the topic of free fabric softener:
(1) The is the laundry load of bad ideas.
(2) “First they came for my fabric softener, and I said nothing…”
Why are these people even going to college? It seems like they know it all already. I’d like to see a survey of opinion among left students on what the purpose of higher education is. All they seem to want is to be confirmed in their opinions. Their logo should be the three wise monkeys.
Good point!! Are they all from social studies??
Some of my fondest memories from university involve remonstrations with the occasional conservative professor. Hell, I still carry on an imaginary dialogue with a couple of ’em, every time I’m out for my morning constitutional and think of a witty riposte to some point they made four decades ago. 🙂
Any fool can preach to the choir.
The demands for minor free stuff from an institution you are paying around $300/day to attend are quite something. I’m not sure I’ve ever paid more than $10 for laundry detergent!
I think they’re illuminating as to the process which compiled this list. Everyone was very excited, and could not imagine that they were inviting mockery, could not imagine that some thin argument (presumably about those on scholarships having to skimp on lunch for this $10?) would not be swallowed whole by their audience. Otherwise such items would have been vetoed, to keep the larger demands.
Still, none of this would matter if the adults in the room treated this about as seriously as any other self-written student dramatical performance. Prof. Abrams is correct that the larger issue is the administrators. It seems to me that something approaching a hostile takeover has happened at universities, in which the faculty have lost a war against people who they thought were there to serve. But while the faculty are tied up in teaching (and science!), their opponents have no such constraints.
I saw this story yesterday, but just remembered it was on Inside Higher Ed. They have a “popular stories” area on the front-page, which I’ve noticed before truncates headlines. Last night it was:
Needless to say, I had to click, and find out what shenanigans the girls at SLC were up to, only to find out it was ‘[stud]ent affairs programs as ideologically “lopsided.”‘
I don’t at all mind that the college was offering the various conferences that would be of interest for woke folks. But yes, it should at least offer discussions and teach-ins about things like the importance of free speech in a free society.
Sad to say, though, that would probably be such an extreme “ideological alternative” that the student body would go apocolyptic.
Wow…smdh…time to get out the crayons, coloring books, puppies, and a safe room!
Is this a forecast of sooner and later crises in job placement? Until management changes, I could see myself (unretired) as evaluating a Sarah Lawrence grad versus some ESU grad who has actually been exposed to lots of various people and ideas. I’d be concerned that the former group might endanger our EEO programs.
Later, as the “Woke” achieve ascendance, .biz entities will die from market forces and lack of investor support. (BTW: I’m WFP; DEMs aren’t far enough left for me.)
Is this a forecast of sooner and later crises in job placement? Until management changes, I could see myself (unretired) as evaluating a Sarah Lawrence grad versus some ESU grad who has actually been exposed to lots of various people and ideas. I’d be concerned that the former group might endanger our EEO programs.
Later, as the “Woke” achieve ascendance, .biz/.com entities will die from market forces and lack of investor support. (BTW: I’m WFP; DEMs aren’t far enough left for me.)
I wonder what Joseph Campbell would say about all this, having taught there for almost 40 years.
I don’t think his concept of “the hero’s journey” included anything about entitled whining. It was mainly about having the courage to leave your safe spaces so you could become a fully realized individual.
I’m completely in shcock with this.
So a 6:1 Left vs Right ratio for professors and a 12:1 ratio of administrators is not sufficient for these students. The only acceptable ratio is 100:0.
Ethnicity requirements to teach certain courses? We’ve seen this before. Lionel Trilling becoming the first tenured Jewish faculty member in English at Columbia was a big deal because of the argument that Jews were not of the culture that produced the English masterpieces and should not interpret them.