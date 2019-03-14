Reader Carl Sufit has contributed some additional underwater shots; his commentary is indented.
A few more from Cayman Brac. I have loads of images to go through from past few trips to Bonaire (going public is a good incentive to actually do so), and can consider sending some after I’ve done so. Many phyla and families barely mentioned so far.Arrow crab Stenorhynchus seticornis and Sponge brittle star Ophiothrix suensonii (a few arms tucked under the crab) on a tubulate sponge Agelas tubulata:
Great Barracuda (Sphyraena barracuda):
Another pretty trigger fish, the Black Durgon, Melichtgys niger, which can appear as a fairly drab black but has iridescent colors when illuminated:
Your basic Southern Stingray (Dasyatis americana), ready to bury itself in the sand, along with some sort of jack (Bar Jack? Caranx ruber):
And, not as wild as ZeFrank’s Bobbit worms, (I think his video also showed some other common marine annelids), the “social” feather duster worm, Bispira brunnea: (the purple is the base/stalk of a Sea Fan (coral) Gorgonia ventalina:
I don’t see the “social” species nearly as often as the the Split Crown Feather Dusters Anamobaea orstedii. (This image is from a different trip, with another annelid, Christmas tree worm (Spriobrnachus giganteus) in the background. I’ll send better images of those in the future.
Great stuff Carl! But whacky names seems to be the order of the day for underwater organisms – too much oxy? 🙂