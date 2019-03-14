Please donate to Feline Friends London

I must admit that I was a bit disappointed in the response when I asked readers yesterday to kick in a few bucks (or pounds) to support the Official Website Charity®, now Feline Friends London, a no-kill and all-volunteer cat rescue organization that re-homes felines taken from the London Streets. I thought that people who read this site regularly and enjoy at least some of it wouldn’t mind paying, say, $5 for ten years worth of entertainment.
A lot of people did donate (and said so in the comments, which enters them in a book contest), and I’m immensely grateful for their response. However, only about 50 people responded in the comments, and I had expected 100. After all, if every subscriber gave just one pound (donations are in pounds), the charity would get $77,781.45! One pound isn’t a lot, is it? (I recognize that some who donated might not have registered with a comment.)
I’ll be repeating this appeal every other day for about a week, and then leave you be. But if you haven’t donated yet, please consider doing so, as it’s a terrific cause and the organization is not flush with cash. You can donate as little as you want (donations at the site below—click on screenshot—start at ten pounds, which is only two Starbucks lattes, but you can write in less, using your credit card).
Please click on the site below (or this link) to donate to the organization, described in my earlier post. The cats thank you, Feline Friends London thanks you, and for myself, well, that goes without saying. If you donate, put your name in either the comments below or at my first post, and you’ll get the chance to win an autographed book with a cat of your choice drawn in it.
Here are some of the cats who need homes:
I donated yesterday, but wanted to pop in to say that if I lived in the UK, Homer would be mine! His personality is all over his face.
Done.
Unimaginatively I suggested the name Jerry!
I was in for a fiver!
Enjoy your columns! keep it up!
Nic
I’ve been wanting to donate to WEIT for years but the proprietor doesn’t accept donations and insists he labor to inform, entertain, and stimulate us for free. So I donated here as a surrogate to support this site and all the hard work our host invests in its content.
Well not sure about others but I am still having problems with comments – seems to take an age to appear… then you end up with two!
Done…
I donated yesterday, just didn’t tell anyone. I’m humble like that.
“the organization is not flush with cash.”
This is a very interesting factor – because the inevitable question comes up : “ but what about all these other problems in the world?!”
I donated again for good measure
In for 10 pounds! Meow!
Ok, ok, I ponied up.
Donated, suggested the name Tigger, after my long dead feline friend who gave up her mortal coil at 22yrs of age.
Your contribution of £10.00 to Adopt a cat or foster a cat in London – Feline Friends London has been confirmed. A confirmation has been sent to you at michaelbrogs@aol.com.
You will never do better than to give to good animal charities like this one. I think 10 pounds is about 13 bucks which is not much but you can give more if you want. Animals give us much more everyday.
If all 50,000 subscribers contributed £10, that’s £500 grand + a huge chunk of change.
Thanks for the info about adopting a London cat. Just donated 10 pounds in the name of our former kitty, Lucia.
6 pounds. That’s a million bucks in Canadian monies.
Ever since 2nd grade, the “I’m disappointed in you” tone has worked with me. Put in ten pounds immediately.