Huffpo “news” = ads

Here’s yesterday’s “latest news” from HuffPo. I emphasize again that I read the site not for pleasure (it’s like going to the dentist), but to keep up with what “woke” opinion is saying. I also read the Daily Wire for right-wing takes, and sometimes look at Breitbart, though I can’t stay there long lest I get ill. I also look at Slate and Salon, which fatigue me, Everyday Feminism (for the Woke Woman), The College Fix for a right-wing take on campus shenanigans that the Left won’t cover, and, of course, the New York Times. I don’t know if that’s a balanced scan of the news, but I don’t have time to do much else. I stopped my subscription to The New Yorker after David Remnick became an invertebrate, and in the evening I read books.
Increasingly HuffPost, which I hate with the heat of a thousand suns, is pretending that ads are “news”. Here’s what I found yesterday.
Four of the six “news items” were actually ads from which HuffPo profited, with a teeny little note in each item:
Call me old fashioned, but I see that as duplicitous, especially because they put these ads under “latest news.”
I couldn’t stand it any more, God help me (he won’t), and against my better judgment I commented. Someone even supported me!
However, given HuffPo’s traffic lately, it may not be around much longer, and I won’t mourn it (I guess there’s only so long readers can sustain multifarious outrage). But what can I replace it with? Salon?
I think most of us, if we visit HuffPo at all, do so out of the same compulsive impulse we’d probe a rotting tooth with our tongues.
Everyone does what they can or what they are use to concerning daily news and information. Mostly it is a matter of time and how much of it do you have. Being retired I have more time to get to this than some.
I always use to take the local paper wherever I lived but I no longer do that. Most of them sadly are just shells of their former selves and not so good. I get headline news from google but you have to be careful with that. They try to figure out what you like and then send more of that. I get some information from TV when it is on. Morning news on CBS is about all I can take. I look at CNN at times during the day and also MSNBC. Depends on what I am doing. I try to catch Maddow’s show because she covers what I want to know about and she puts out as much as possible in a short time.
Slate.
HuffPo has entered the realm of unintentional self parody.
Completely off topic: Listened to Preet Bharara’s podcast interview of Pete Buttigieg, huge underdog for the Democratic nomination. Watch out for this guy.