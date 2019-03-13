Wednesday: Hili dialogue

It’s Hump Day: March 13, 2019, and fortunately a Wednesday rather than a Friday. It’s National Chicken Noodle Soup Day, which is anti-Semitic because matzo ball soup is infinitely better. It’s also National Elephant Day in Thailand, celebrating these magnificent tuskers.
I am feeling better than I did yesterday, and so have dragged my tuchas to work, though I may go home early, in which case posting may be light. As always, I do my best—even when ridden with phages.
In the news, neither Parliament nor the PM know what to do about Brexit, as PM May’s vote failed miserably. Here are the possibilities about what can happen now. I vote for another referendum, or any way to stop the process; but I am not a UK citizen.
On this day in 1325, the Aztec capital Tenochtitlan was founded on the site of today’s Mexico City, which it became in 1521 when the magnificent Aztec city was destroyed by the Spanish. It was a city on an island, and here’s what it looked like:
On this day in 1639, Harvard College got its name after clergyman John Harvard. It’s the oldest college in the U.S., followed by William and Mary (1693), and I’ve been to both of them, which makes me very special. On this day in 1781, William Herschel discovered Uranus. (Insert your joke here, like “Yours, not mine!”) And on March 13, 1930, the news of the discovery of Pluto (which is a planet) was sent to the Harvard College Observatory. Did I say that it was a planet?
On this day in 1943, the Nazis liquidated the Jewish ghetto in Kraków. 8,000 Jews were sent to labor camps to work (and die), 2,000 were killed on the streets, and the rest sent to Auschwitz to die. Here’s a photo of the deportation on that day:
On this day in 1991, the U.S. government announced that Exxon agreed to pay $1 billion to clean up the oil spill from the crash of the Exxon Valdez tanker. Exactly five years later, the Dunblane school massacre took place in Scotland, when Thomas Watt Hamilton killed 16 primary-school children and one teacher (he then committed suicide). This led to the banning of private ownership of handguns in the UK, something which we need in the U.S. Sadly, no amount of school killings in this country would ever do that.
Finally, on March 13, 2013, the faux-liberal Pope Francis was elected in the Vatican as the 266th Pope. He is a useless man in charge of a harmful cult.
Notables born on this day include Percival Lowell (1855), Hugh Walpole (1884), L. Ron Hubbard (1911), Edward “Butch” O’Hare (1914), and Neil Sedaka (1939; he’s 80 today).
In honor of Sedaka’s 80th, here’s my favorite song of his, which he cowrote. Here he is lip-synching the 1962 version; there was another and slower one in 1975 (see it here). It could be regarded as the swan song of doo-wop:
Notables who died on March 13 are few; they include Benjamin Harrison (1901), Susan B. Anthony (1906), and Clarence Darrow (1938).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is guarding Cyrus, but only because Cyrus is her only protection against danger.
A: What are you doing?Hili: I’m guarding Cyrus because when he starts to sniff he forgets about the whole world.
Matthew sent the poignant cartoon below from Zach Weinersmith’s SMBC. I have to stop looking at HuffPo, which makes my stomach churn when I see headlines like this:
And I clicked, for the same reason (as I always say) that you sniff the milk carton when you already know its contents have gone sour. Maybe I’ll ratchet down the clicks:
From reader Nilou. This HAS to be the Tweet of the Week:
From Titania McGrath, whose identity has just been outed (more today or tomorrow):
Tweets from Matthew. Be sure to follow the thread to see what faces the commenters contributed:
A stunningly gorgeous moth: the Oriental orange banded green geometer moth from southern Asia.
Matthew says, “This is what Twitter is good for.”
Spot the snow buntings, especially in the right-hand photo:
Tweets from Grania, who says that this is the “original grumpy cat”. But the Pallas’s cat isn’t grumpy:
The famous duck/rabbit illusion (click on the video link):
A lovely leaf mimic:
An old cat ad. Even back then companies recognized the selling power of cats:
