Reader Liz Strahle contributed a batch of bird photos; her IDs and notes are indented.

Attached are the wildlife photographs that I took in the last few months. These are mostly from the winter but there are a couple in the beginning from late fall. Most of these were taken in NJ. There are a few from CT and NY. These were taken with the same equipment (Canon T6i and the 250mm lens). I didn’t edit them. I only cropped them.