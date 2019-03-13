Reader Liz Strahle contributed a batch of bird photos; her IDs and notes are indented.
Attached are the wildlife photographs that I took in the last few months. These are mostly from the winter but there are a couple in the beginning from late fall. Most of these were taken in NJ. There are a few from CT and NY. These were taken with the same equipment (Canon T6i and the 250mm lens). I didn’t edit them. I only cropped them.
Downy Woodpecker (Dryobates pubescens):
Mourning Dove (Zenaida macroura):
House Sparrow (Passer domesticus):
Mute Swan (Cygnus olor) and Hooded Mergansers (Lophodytes cucullatus):
Canada Goose (Branta canadensis): [JAC: the goose is slipping as it tries to walk down a snowy slope covered with ice]:
Mallards (Anas platyrhynchos):
Ring-necked Duck (Aythya collaris):
Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis):
American Crow (Corvus brachyrhynchos):
Mute Swan (Cygnus olor):
Bald Eagle, juvenile (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):
Most of the favorites, and I love the action shots – the Canada Goose is the most interesting action shot
The mourning dove is a beauty.
Very interesting! this is a very good set of pictures, and every one is appealing.
Not a juvenile… this is over one year old.
Two things:
1. Note the Osprey-like face with the white over the eye. This was thought to be an older plumage, like three years or so. But not so any more. Can occur on a younger bird.
2. The set of three brown blunt tipped feathers are new, adult type, from a recent, first molt.
For juvenile feathers: see the shorter pointed interior secodnaries. The next molt will change these out for longer blunt ones.
Given the location(s), this is likely a 2017 hatched Bald Eagle.
Love the one of the goose slipping down the hill!