Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Liz Strahle contributed a batch of bird photos; her IDs and notes are indented.

Attached are the wildlife photographs that I took in the last few months. These are mostly from the winter but there are a couple in the beginning from late fall. Most of these were taken in NJ. There are a few from CT and NY. These were taken with the same equipment (Canon T6i and the 250mm lens). I didn’t edit them. I only cropped them.

Downy Woodpecker (Dryobates pubescens):

Mourning Dove (Zenaida macroura):

House Sparrow (Passer domesticus):

Mute Swan (Cygnus olor) and Hooded Mergansers (Lophodytes cucullatus):

Canada Goose (Branta canadensis): [JAC: the goose is slipping as it tries to walk down a snowy slope covered with ice]:

Mallards (Anas platyrhynchos):

Ring-necked Duck (Aythya collaris):

Red-tailed Hawk (Buteo jamaicensis):

American Crow (Corvus brachyrhynchos):

Mute Swan (Cygnus olor):

Bald Eagle, juvenile (Haliaeetus leucocephalus):

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 13, 2019 at 7:30 am and filed under birds, photography. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. ThyroidPlanet
    Posted March 13, 2019 at 7:38 am | Permalink

    Most of the favorites, and I love the action shots – the Canada Goose is the most interesting action shot

    Reply
  2. Frank Bath
    Posted March 13, 2019 at 8:02 am | Permalink

    The mourning dove is a beauty.

    Reply
  3. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted March 13, 2019 at 8:32 am | Permalink

    Very interesting! this is a very good set of pictures, and every one is appealing.

    Reply
  4. SnowyOwl
    Posted March 13, 2019 at 8:34 am | Permalink

    Not a juvenile… this is over one year old.
    Two things:
    1. Note the Osprey-like face with the white over the eye. This was thought to be an older plumage, like three years or so. But not so any more. Can occur on a younger bird.
    2. The set of three brown blunt tipped feathers are new, adult type, from a recent, first molt.
    For juvenile feathers: see the shorter pointed interior secodnaries. The next molt will change these out for longer blunt ones.
    Given the location(s), this is likely a 2017 hatched Bald Eagle.

    Reply
  5. Graham
    Posted March 13, 2019 at 8:35 am | Permalink

    Love the one of the goose slipping down the hill!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: