Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ the gays

“The sad case of Parkfield School in Birmingham, where parents don’t want their children to know that gay people exist.”

The article from Birmingham Live notes that Muslim parents object to a pro-LGBTQ program at a public school with a high proportion of Muslim students:

A group of angry mums have launched a protest and petition against their school for introducing a curriculum supporting homosexuality. Andrew Moffat MBE, assistant headteacher at Parkfield Community School in Saltley, has been criticised by parents for piloting No Outsiders – a programme run alongside sex and relationship education (SRE) lessons. Its ethos promotes LGBT equality and challenges homophobia in primary schools. Books now being read by pupils at Parkfield Community School include Mommy, Mama and Me and King & King – stories about same-sex relationships and marriages. But Mr Moffat and the No Outsiders programme have come under fire from some Muslim parents who condemn such teachings, as homosexuality is strictly forbidden in Islam.

Now I agree fully with what this curriculum teaches, but I’m not sure that public schools should be teaching it, as it’s morality that is opposed to some religious views. While it’s okay to teach criticial thinking and moral philosophy, I’m not sure sure that public schools anywhere should be inculcating specific moral views into the students. This is the result: Muslims are pulling their students out of this school, undoubtedly to send them to “faith” schools or even private madrassas.

Nevertheless, it shows (and I’m digressing from the cartoon here) how retrograde Muslim theology is compared to the moral improvement in Western countries.

It’s clear from surveys that a huge proportion of Muslims in Muslim-majority countries think that homosexuality is a sin, as shown in this Pew Survey (which omitted countries like Yemen, Iran, and Saudi Arabia):

But Muslims in the West aren’t so extreme. Another Pew survey in 2017 showed that among all Muslims in the U.S., 53% think that “homosexuality should be accepted by society”—up 25% in a decade but still 11% lower than Americans overall. In Britain, things aren’t quite as rosy, with a 2016 poll showing that 53% of UK Muslims thought that homosexuality should be banned and 47% thought that gays shouldn’t be allowed to teach in schools. Still, that’s far better than Muslim-majority countries, and in the U.S., at least, the Muslim “moral arc” is bending upwards.

But Mo isn’t having it: