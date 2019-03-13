How big is this anaconda?

by Greg Mayer
The anaconda in the video posted this morning is real, but it is certainly not 15 m long. Alert readers went digging, and found clues (posted in the comments) as to what the story is. I’ll post on that later, but for now, here’s another anaconda, this one a specimen I saw on display at the San Diego Natural History Museum. How big do you think it is?
This illustrates at least two phenomena, both of which have been problems in determining how big giant snakes can get: the difficulty of estimating size, and the effects of skin stretching. I’ll post my measurement of this snake along with the reveal on the “15 m” one later.
Would skeletal remains be better at measuring size, no stretching/shrinkage and all.
Shouldn’t it be possible, with detailed examination of the structure of the skin, to estimate by what factor it has been stretched?
There have been a few cases in which a freshly dead snake was measured, and then the skin was measured. The skins are generally said to be 20% longer than the snake. I can recall one such case off-hand (because I read about it while preparing the first anaconda post): Arthur Loveridge of the MCZ measured a 2-3 m rock python, and found the skin to be 21% longer.
By looking closely at a skin, the source of the stretching is evident. The body scales of most snakes slightly overlap one another, with soft, unscaled skin in between. When skinned, the scales are pulled away from one another, and you can see the soft skin between the scales, which add to the length. If you enlarge the photo by clicking on it, you can see the between-scale skin, especially laterally on the body. This stretching, and the amount of skin between scales, may not be uniform along the whole body, so it would be difficult to try to reconstruct the length of just the scaled part of the skin without. So, I think Loveridges’ method is best for estimating the effect, but of course knowing what usually happens doesn’t tell you the effect size for your snake.
from the pattern on the skin it does not appear stretched. Moreover, it looks like a full skin, not a shed mould. It must be east to measure ot.
The skin appears to be about 16-18 feet long to me. I imagine before it’s death, it was perhaps 15 feet.
I remember seeing a 25-foot python skin on the wall of the “lodge” we stayed at in Canaima, near Angel Falls in Venezuela in maybe 1971. The live version had apparently been found swimming near the children, and had to be dispatched. I have no idea how stretched it was, but it was hugely wide as well as long. Not something I’d want to run into on land or sea.
Using Greg’s USN “NAVY” cap as a measure that skin is 20 ft long, but Greg works in metric so let’s call that 6 metres – this squares with the wheeled footstool dimensions I’m familiar with too.
From Wiki I learn this:
So I’m going with 3.5 metres for the snake [that’s 11’6″]
PS I’m assuming the skin was shed.