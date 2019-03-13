Behe’s book sliced and diced again—by members of his own department

If you go to the website of the biology department of Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, where resides the ID creationist Michael Behe, you’ll find this disclaimer:
To my knowledge, this is unique not only in science, but in any academic department, for here you see an entire department disowning the intellectual oeuvre of one of its members. The disclaimer is there because Michael Behe has tenure and can’t be fired, though he spends his life pushing a discredited form of gussied-up creationism. Rather than lose students who might think the entire department approves of Behe’s Biblically-based ideas, and thus embarrass their whole department, they put up the disclaimer. They tolerate him because they have no choice, but they don’t accept his work.
Although I’m unaware of any review in the popular press (save mine in the Washington Post) of Behe’s new book, Darwin Devolves, it has been reviewed in the scientific literature, most notably by Lents, Swamidass, and Lenski in Science. And, of course, all reviews by real scientists have been negative, for ID has been lame and discredited for years, emasculated by the Kitzmiller et al. vs. Dover Area School District trial. (Behe testified in that case and embarrassed both himself and fellow IDers). Behe and his Discovery Institute can’t abide this criticism, and have struck back, but their blows are ineffectual. Just today their flaccid house organ, Evolution News, issued four distinct attacks on me alone. I’m bursting with pride!
Now today a new review appeared in the prestigious journal Evolution. The kicker is that it’s by two members of Behe’s own department: assistant professor Gregory Lang, who works on microbial evolution, and assistant professor Amber Rice, an organismal evolutionist. I don’t think they need fear loss of tenure for writing this, as all the department save Behe spurns intelligent design, but it is a delicious irony. You can read their very critical review, which pulls no punches about their creationist colleague, by clicking on the screenshot below (reference at bottom, pdf here).
It’s a good review (by “good” I mean “well thought out and well crafted”, not “approving”), and shows that there are critical thinkers and good writers in that department. It’s also muy negative, and I’ll give one or two excerpts to show that Lang and Rice pull no punches:
Darwin Devolves contains a few factual errors and many errors of omission that have been pointed out by others (Lents and Hunt 2019; Lents et al. 2019), but it is two critical errors of logic that undermine Behe’s central premise that degradative mutations cripple evolution. First, Behe falsely equates the prevalence of loss‐of‐function mutations to the inevitable degradation of biological systems and the impossibility of evolution to produce novelty. By selective presentation of data, he exaggerates the role of degradative processes in evolution. Second, as he has previously, Behe attempts to argue from analogy, equating proteins with machines and convincing us that machines cannot evolve. Calling a flagellum an outboard motor may have some merit as a teaching tool, but it is not reality. Showing that a hammer cannot evolve into a fishing rod tells us nothing about real constraints on protein evolution.
Many of their comments mirror mine and Lents et al.’s, but they add even more about the notion of “irreducible complexity” and Behe’s persistent but flawed analogies between organisms and human-designed machines.
And they faced the same dilemma I did: should I review this travesty of a book and draw even more attention to Behe’s views? But they, like I, decided that Behe needed a scientific rebuttal lest people think his views were acceptable to scientists.
. . . By reviewing Behe’s latest book, we run the risk of drawing attention—or worse, giving credibility—to his ideas. Books like Darwin Devolves, however, must be openly challenged and refuted, even if it risks giving publicity to misbegotten views. Science benefits from public support. Largely funded by federal grants, scientists have a moral responsibility (if not a financial obligation) to ensure that the core concepts of our respective fields are communicated effectively and accurately to the public and to our trainees. This is particularly important in evolutionary biology, where—over 150 years after On the Origin of Species—less than 20% of Americans accept that humans evolved by natural and unguided processes (Gallup 2014). It is hard to think of any other discipline where mainstream acceptance of its core paradigm is more at odds with the scientific consensus.
Why evolution by natural selection is difficult for so many to accept is beyond the scope of this review [JAC: my take is here]; however, it is not for a lack of evidence: the data (only some of which we present here) are more than sufficient to convince any open‐minded skeptic that unguided evolution is capable of generating complex systems. A combination of social and historical factors creates a welcoming environment for an academic voice that questions the scientific consensus. Darwin Devolves was designed to fit this niche.
I don’t think there will be amiable feelings in the biology building when Behe encounters these two. But he’ll be retiring soon—or so I hope, as he’s 67. In the meantime, he’s and the IDers are going to emit lots of tirades about his colleagues on Evolution News, as none of them can tolerate—much less learn from—criticism. In the acknowledgments section, though, Lang and Rice play nice. After taking the guy’s book apart, they applaud his collegiality, demonstrating the maxim of my advisor Lewontin when dismantling someone politely: “give with one hand and take with the other”. To wit:
. . . Finally, we acknowledge Michael Behe—despite our academic differences, we maintain that Mike is an easygoing departmental colleague with whom we continue to share the day‐to‐day tasks of academia.
I can live with that, though I don’t really believe the “easygoing” part.
Lang, G. I. and Rice, A. M. (2019). Evolution unscathed: Darwin Devolves argues on weak reasoning that unguided evolution is a destructive force, incapable of innovation. Evolution. doi:10.1111/evo.13710
The treatment of Behe by his colleagues may mean we have a different definition of colleague? Still our buddy, co-worker, cohort or whatever it is. We won’t let our reputations be hurt as long as we we do not agree with his biology. What about the people he teaches in the class. Just put up a little sign with a disclaimer saying – Watch out for this guy.
Actually, Michael Behe is an easygoing colleague. I can’t claim to know him well, but I have served on a graduate committee with him and have held conversations with him. He’s a nice guy with an intellectually dishonest mission.
I said that because I’m heard other stories about his lack of “easygoingness,” but I’ll keep those to myself.
I wonder if Behe will be “woo hooing” that review.
ID-iots come in a variety of types. Although they try to give the impression that they have “New and Improved” ways of showing The Godless Heathens their bullet-proof discoveries, they FAIL miserably. Whether it’s Behe with his version, Dembski, Johnson, and others with their spin, or Jason Lyles with his versions of cosmology,it does seem to have a common theme..Irreducible Complexity ®. Nope, wrong and worse than wrong. Complex- Yes. Irreducibly? Not!
Is there a mandatory retirement age for professors in the USA?
Probably would be considered age discrimination.
That is a pretty devastating takedown. It could have been an easy option for the authors to pull their punches, given that they have to carry on coexisting with Behe in their SCR (or the LeHigh equivalent). But they didn’t. Good for them.
And it is great to see that they cite one of our host’s papers in their detailed refutation of Behe’s flawed thesis.
Behe is a textbook case of putting you hopes in front of your data. Perhaps, after he’s gone, his name will continue as an example of what can go terribly wrnog.
Faith doesn’t just bend the truth, it warps it.
Congratulation Jerry! Thanks for your valuable contributions to the humanity!
Bapu
Just read Behe’s piece “Bullet Points for Jerry Coyne” at Evolution News.
Glad to see he didn’t take your criticism personally. 🙂
My favourite part of Behe’s whingefest over at the Discotute today, is where he quotes Jerry:
& his reposte is this:
Does that mean the self-confessed Catholic Behe is unhinged or does he think the conscious agent that sometimes ‘fixes’ evolution is natural – an alien from another dimension or some such? Very peculiar.
reposteriposte
Richard Lindzen’s MIT colleagues have been very public in criticizing his denial of the link between human activity and climate change.
I’ve always wondered how Behe got a job in the first place, let alone tenure. Surely there should be some academic basis for the granting of tenure? I would have thought that views like his in a job like his would make tenure impossible.
From what I understand for most of his career he stuck to biochemistry.
Thanks.