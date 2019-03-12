Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Professor Ceiling Cat is home in bed with a bad cold today, so posting will almost certainly be limited to just this Hili Dialogue (I had to drag myself out of bed to do this). As always, I do my best.

It’s Tuesday, the cruelest day, and March 12, 2019. It’s National Milky Way Day (my favorite American candy bar); how much did they pay to get their own day? And at sunrise begins the Aztec New Year, celebrated in parts of Mexico.

Finally, Google has a Doodle celebrating the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web. As CNN notes, it was invented at CERN in Geneva by Tim Berners-Lee:

The computer scientist submitted his first proposal for an “information management system” on 12 March 1989 — plans that his boss called “vague but exciting.”

Say what you will about it, it’s still been a fantastic advance in disseminating information about and pictures of cats. The Doodle:

On this day in 1894, the first bottles of Coca Cola were sold by a confectionary magnate, Joseph A. Biedenham, in Vicksburg, Mississippi. On March 12, 1912, the Girl Guides, later known as the Girl Scouts of the USA, were founded. Exactly one year later, the future capital of Australia was christened Canberra, though the nation’s capital remained in Melbourne until they finished building Canberra in 1927.

Meanwhile in New Zealand, Elizabeth II remains Queen of the country.

On this day in 1930, Mahatma Gandhi began his 200-mile Salt March to the sea to protest the British monopoly of and tax on salt manufacture. Gandhi and a huge retinue who had joined the march reached a seaside village on April 5, and, as Wikipedia reports,

The following morning, after a prayer, Gandhi raised a lump of salty mud and declared, “With this, I am shaking the foundations of the British Empire.” He then boiled it in seawater, producing illegal salt. He implored his thousands of followers to likewise begin making salt along the seashore, “wherever it is convenient” and to instruct villagers in making illegal, but necessary, salt.

Here’s a 4-minute documentary on the March:

On March 12, 1933, during the Great Depression, President Franklin Roosevelt held his first radio “fireside chat” to Americans. Five years later, the Anschluß took place as German troops poured into and occupied Austria, effecting a union of the two countries.

On this date in 1961, the first winter ascent of the Eiger’s North Face was completed after six days; the climbers were Toni Kinshofer, Anderl Mannhardt, Walter Almberger, and Toni Hiebeler. Here’s a video of what it’s like to climb the deadly North Face, and not in winter.

On this day in 1994, the Church of England ordained its first woman priests, and on March 12, 2009 the cheating financier Bernie Madoff pleaded guilty to securities fraud, mail fraud, and other crimes that had resulted in bilking investors of $18 billion. Now 80, he remains in jail in North Carolina, ineligible for release until 2139 when he will be dead.

Notables born on this day include George Berkeley (1685), Charles Boycott (1832), W. H. R. Rivers (1864), Vaslav Nijinsky (1890), Julia Lennon (1914), Jack Kerouac (1922), Wally Schirra (1923), Edward Albee (1928), Liza Minelli (1946), Mitt Romney (1947), James Taylor (1948), and Jake Tapper (1969).

Those who took The Big Nap on March 12 include Cesare Borgia (1507), George Westinghouse (1914), Sun Yat-sen (1925), Charlie Parker (1955), and Yehudi Menuhin (1999).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is getting ready for spring chores:

Hili: We have to get ready to work the fields. A: It’s high time.

In Polish:

Hili: Musimy się przygotwać do prac polowych.

Ja: Najwyższy czas.

And in nearby Wloclawek, Leon admires himself:

Leon: My left side is definitely better.

Here’s the world turned sideways. The Americas turn into a DUCK! Coincidence? I don’t think so. (h/t: Amy)

And another groaner from Facebook; if you don’t understand it I don’t have the spoons to explain:

Besides the Green New Deal, we need the Fur New Deal:





Reader Amber (and others) have told me that there’s a good new show called “After Life”, featuring the inimitable Diane Morgan (whose performance gets good reviews). But it’s on Netflix, and I am a cheapskate who watches films only in movie theaters and doesn’t pay for television. That said, if you’ve seen it, weigh in below:

Oh Ricky, you're killing me 😭 thank you so much for making me laugh such a lot @rickygervais and of course thank you to the rest of the brilliant cast too, I hope @Evolutionistrue is watching he luuurrrves @missdianemorgan (as do I) #AfterLife #Episode3 Don't want it to end 🤗 — Amber Ravenscroft (@AmbeRavenscroft) March 11, 2019

From reader Nilou, who is horrified that the Central Park Mandarin duck (nicknamed “Mandarin Patinkin” by NYers) is losing his looks. But he’ll come back even prettier after his molt!

The Hot Duck that took New York City by storm is about to get a wardrobe change. Mandarin fans, meet molting: https://t.co/b84DMTDtu2 pic.twitter.com/EHiZhIxjZt — Audubon Society (@audubonsociety) March 10, 2019

From Heather Hastie, who had a spiritual moment watching this:

👁 Hypnotize yourself as you stare into the compelling soul of this Cuttlefish. The Cuttlefish is an incredibly intelligent creature (cephalopod) and as you stare into its massive blue eye, you can almost feel its consciousness. pic.twitter.com/BRo0WrmnED — Life Under Water 🐋 (@LlFEUNDERWATER) March 8, 2019

Tweets from Matthew There’s no doubt that something is seriously wrong with this guy. Who eats Kit Kats like this? In the Twitter comments many others share their feeling of “The horror! The horror!”

Pretty sure that the electrician working here today is an absolute fucking sociopath. For actual fucks sake pic.twitter.com/2eTFnKPcZm — Simon from Harlow (@simonfromharlow) March 11, 2019

I notice that this tweet has now been removed, probably for fear of insulting the electrician, but the picture featured a half-eaten Kit Kat that resembled this one:

In the comments to that one, by the way, the readers urged Ms. Byrd to dump her boyfriend. Well, in all of these the idea may have been stolen, as Matthew found another:

If you eat KitKats like this then we can't be friends cause you clearly don't care about life 😂 pic.twitter.com/jaNn4YhkDF — Malik shabazz (@leekfoo) July 21, 2015

Way too many movies and not enough copulation!:

British Mass Observation researchers (@MassObsArchive) ask Royal Air Force men what they leave base to do: 16% reply "The Pictures", 13% "Drinking", 10% "Fucking". pic.twitter.com/EsJbmyLkIu — WW2 Tweets from 1941 (@RealTimeWWII) March 11, 2019

I vote “twice a month”, but I’m not all that sure!

thanks guys for your help pic.twitter.com/6tYNTNA04F — Heraa Hashmi (@caveheraa) March 9, 2019

Matthew loves these illusions:

Tweets from Grania. This gorgeous kitten is making “the silent meow,” the most heartrending gesture a cat can make. There is in fact a book with that title.

mini meows 😻 📹: kkonecats pic.twitter.com/wAQJMwng4j — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) March 11, 2019

Well, there goes “a fact the whole world knows” down the drain:

That "women do better in blinded orchestra auditions" study which everyone (including me) has quoted turns out, like so many things in social science, to be A Bit More Complicated Than That https://t.co/4TO6A4DerH – they did WORSE by one measure, ambiguous by the other — Tom Chivers (@TomChivers) February 21, 2019

Like a glass-bottomed boat, but it’s a canoe!

A beautiful place with no one around…

Credit: SeeThroughCanoe pic.twitter.com/sOvZ13b817 — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) March 7, 2019

Who would have thought that a baby axolotl could be so endearing?

look at this tiny baby axolotl omg 😭 pic.twitter.com/fuK9BiZnvf — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 8, 2019