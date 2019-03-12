Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Professor Ceiling Cat is home in bed with a bad cold today, so posting will almost certainly be limited to just this Hili Dialogue (I had to drag myself out of bed to do this). As always, I do my best.
It’s Tuesday, the cruelest day, and March 12, 2019. It’s National Milky Way Day (my favorite American candy bar); how much did they pay to get their own day? And at sunrise begins the Aztec New Year, celebrated in parts of Mexico.
Finally, Google has a Doodle celebrating the 30th anniversary of the World Wide Web. As CNN notes, it was invented at CERN in Geneva by Tim Berners-Lee:
The computer scientist submitted his first proposal for an “information management system” on 12 March 1989 — plans that his boss called “vague but exciting.”
On this day in 1894, the first bottles of Coca Cola were sold by a confectionary magnate, Joseph A. Biedenham, in Vicksburg, Mississippi. On March 12, 1912, the Girl Guides, later known as the Girl Scouts of the USA, were founded. Exactly one year later, the future capital of Australia was christened Canberra, though the nation’s capital remained in Melbourne until they finished building Canberra in 1927.
Meanwhile in New Zealand, Elizabeth II remains Queen of the country.
On this day in 1930, Mahatma Gandhi began his 200-mile Salt March to the sea to protest the British monopoly of and tax on salt manufacture. Gandhi and a huge retinue who had joined the march reached a seaside village on April 5, and, as Wikipedia reports,
The following morning, after a prayer, Gandhi raised a lump of salty mud and declared, “With this, I am shaking the foundations of the British Empire.” He then boiled it in seawater, producing illegal salt. He implored his thousands of followers to likewise begin making salt along the seashore, “wherever it is convenient” and to instruct villagers in making illegal, but necessary, salt.
Here’s a 4-minute documentary on the March:
On March 12, 1933, during the Great Depression, President Franklin Roosevelt held his first radio “fireside chat” to Americans. Five years later, the Anschluß took place as German troops poured into and occupied Austria, effecting a union of the two countries.
On this date in 1961, the first winter ascent of the Eiger’s North Face was completed after six days; the climbers were Toni Kinshofer, Anderl Mannhardt, Walter Almberger, and Toni Hiebeler. Here’s a video of what it’s like to climb the deadly North Face, and not in winter.
On this day in 1994, the Church of England ordained its first woman priests, and on March 12, 2009 the cheating financier Bernie Madoff pleaded guilty to securities fraud, mail fraud, and other crimes that had resulted in bilking investors of $18 billion. Now 80, he remains in jail in North Carolina, ineligible for release until 2139 when he will be dead.
Notables born on this day include George Berkeley (1685), Charles Boycott (1832), W. H. R. Rivers (1864), Vaslav Nijinsky (1890), Julia Lennon (1914), Jack Kerouac (1922), Wally Schirra (1923), Edward Albee (1928), Liza Minelli (1946), Mitt Romney (1947), James Taylor (1948), and Jake Tapper (1969).
Those who took The Big Nap on March 12 include Cesare Borgia (1507), George Westinghouse (1914), Sun Yat-sen (1925), Charlie Parker (1955), and Yehudi Menuhin (1999).
Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is getting ready for spring chores:
Hili: We have to get ready to work the fields.
A: It's high time.
Hili: Musimy się przygotwać do prac polowych.
Ja: Najwyższy czas.
And in nearby Wloclawek, Leon admires himself:
Leon: My left side is definitely better.
Here’s the world turned sideways. The Americas turn into a DUCK! Coincidence? I don’t think so. (h/t: Amy)
And another groaner from Facebook; if you don’t understand it I don’t have the spoons to explain:
Besides the Green New Deal, we need the Fur New Deal:
Reader Amber (and others) have told me that there’s a good new show called “After Life”, featuring the inimitable Diane Morgan (whose performance gets good reviews). But it’s on Netflix, and I am a cheapskate who watches films only in movie theaters and doesn’t pay for television. That said, if you’ve seen it, weigh in below:
From reader Nilou, who is horrified that the Central Park Mandarin duck (nicknamed “Mandarin Patinkin” by NYers) is losing his looks. But he’ll come back even prettier after his molt!
From Heather Hastie, who had a spiritual moment watching this:
Tweets from Matthew There’s no doubt that something is seriously wrong with this guy. Who eats Kit Kats like this? In the Twitter comments many others share their feeling of “The horror! The horror!”
I notice that this tweet has now been removed, probably for fear of insulting the electrician, but the picture featured a half-eaten Kit Kat that resembled this one:
In the comments to that one, by the way, the readers urged Ms. Byrd to dump her boyfriend. Well, in all of these the idea may have been stolen, as Matthew found another:
Way too many movies and not enough copulation!:
I vote “twice a month”, but I’m not all that sure!
Matthew loves these illusions:
Tweets from Grania. This gorgeous kitten is making “the silent meow,” the most heartrending gesture a cat can make. There is in fact a book with that title.
Well, there goes “a fact the whole world knows” down the drain:
Like a glass-bottomed boat, but it’s a canoe!
Who would have thought that a baby axolotl could be so endearing?
Here’s a mimicry article for you…
Widespread Occurrence of Black-Orange-Black Color Pattern in Hymenoptera
https://academic.oup.com/jinsectscience/article/19/2/13/5372556
PS Google Doodle 30th anniversary of world wide web
https://www.google.com/webhp?hl=en&ictx=2&sa=X&ved=0ahUKEwj24pn0x_zgAhX5AWMBHedkC3EQPQgD
I got my science feed this morning with this article:
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/03/190311152735.htm
And here is the article itself:
https://www.pnas.org/content/115/42/10636
What do you think about this?
I followed both links and though I think you were referring to a paper on racial disparities re air pollution, on the main PNAS page I found a link to a very important discussion of “fur grooming in cats.”
https://www.pnas.org/sites/default/files/additional-assets/mp3s/podcasttranscript26.pdf
Podcast (5 min)
https://s119.podbean.com/pb/a3594dd72f0fb3f7d196b9c77cc5b15e/5c87bc70/data1/fs177/2374048/uploads/alexisNoelDavidHuPodcast.mp3?pbss=ceb412b2-2f2c-5f8a-822e-13c41489b434
When one is laid low with a cold, there’s nothing better than a cat curled up on top of the covers to help out. Can you rent one? Don’t forget a hot toddy.
Not to take anything away from that Polish pair, climbing the Eiger Nordwand: But they had a known route in front of them and the benefit of quite a bit of fixed protection (previous bolts and pitons) and fixed ropes, for example on the Hinterstosser Traverse.
Imagine being the first ones to cross that ground! The Traverse of the Gods was incredible. Imagine being the first guy who gets up there and say to himself — yeah, I’m going to cross that! Yikes!
And I used to do a lot of mountaineering (but nothing like that).
But why risk your life (a non-climber(ever)) wants to know…now that drones have arrived, you can get the same view at no risk to life and limb? 😟
Sorry about that sick business. Go back to bed and remove the pain.
The mention of the Great Depression reminds me that none of us has any direct experience with this time in history. Even if you are really old, but maybe you knew people who told you about that time. I heard about it some from my grandparents and they have been dead for many years. I have also heard some about it from my wife’s mother who turns 100 this year. She can still recall those times as if they were last week. That seems to be the way many who lived through it remember years later.
My Dad was aged 5 through 20 during the Great Depression, and at 20 he went off to the USAAF to navigate B-24s over Germany (full tour of 35 missions in the fall of 1944).
He was marked for life by those experiences (well, no shit!).
Here he is in training, San Antonio TX, June 1944. Front row, second from left.
My wife’s mother was married to a guy who died in the war and her second husband was a gunner on B-17s. She worked for Boeing here in Wichita during the war and after. Greatest generation.
I finished After Life yesterday and thought it was brilliant!
It left me sat on my own indoors in tears waiting for my partner to come home so I could hug her
Compelling, poignant and really funny!
I got through the first couple of episodes so far. Seems very well done, touching, emotional and funny.
The Silent Miaow was also written by a cat (Paul Gallico claims only the editorship).
Heads up on a scandal concerning college entrance cheating. Just saw it on TV.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/feds-uncover-massive-college-entrance-exam-cheating-plot-n982136
This is really a big deal folks. A press conference is just now happening on CNN concerning this scandal. This is the biggest corruption and fraud event to happen at the college level. dozens and dozens of people are being charged. Millions of dollars over several years involved with this. IRS, FBI, Justice department, you name it.
Depicted is the auction pinochle hand with the highest possible meld: Two runs (150+150) and Double Pinochle (300) = 600 meld. NB: a game is 1000 points total won through tricks and meld.
Somebody can figure out the odds of receiving this unique hand from a deck of 48.
THE NORTH FACE is a pretty good movie about, of all things, a failed attempt to climb the Eiger by a German and an Austrian team who end up working together when a storm hits — and the propaganda value seen in that by the nazis leading up to the Anchluss.
So, is bimonthly binary?