Cats vs. cukes: citizen science

I’ve posted a video like this before, and some readers did try the experiment with their own cats, though some said it was cruel. As I recall, the results were inconclusive, as most cats didn’t react like these ones.
My own theory, which is mine, is that cucumbers (which are thin on one end, fat in the middle, and thin on the other end) resemble snakes, and evoke a longstanding and evolved snake aversion in felids that has been inherited by house cats.
While I grant that this experiment may scare a cat, cats are scared regularly, and a one-time experiment doesn’t seem so bad. If you haven’t seen this, and have both a cat and a cucumber on hand, try it and post the results below. It’s felid evolutionary psychology!
h/t: Nilou
Would cats be afraid of a rubber snake in the same way? What about a carrot or a leek. Many experiments could be performed. Muwahahaha. If I had a cat, I wouldn’t subject them frequently to these fear-tests. Maybe once every two weeks or so.
My cat is scared by the tiniest sounds. If I rub up against a wall or doorway as I walk by it, he jumps.
If I drop something heavier than a tissue, he jumps.
Basically, if he hears anything that isn’t a consistent sound in his life, he jumps. I’ve never seen that with any of my other cats. It’s amusing because he otherwise acts like a tough guy, but it’s all a front.
Oh, I forgot that this was all to say that I don’t think it’s cruel to see if a cucumber scares your cat.
I find the video a bit disturbing. I’m for leaving the deep science behind cat pickle-phobia forever in the realm of the unknown aspects of the universe.
I have neither a cucumber nor a cat handy, but tangentially…
We were once taking care of a friend’s kitten, who was such a ferocious and ill-mannered ankle-biter that he was named Abu (after Abu Nidal, a then-notorious terrorist). I found a toy that I though little Abu would enjoy — an 8″ rubber spider with a mechanism that would cause it to leap when you squeezed a little rubber ball at the end of a tube. I figured all those wiggly legs and the irregular motion would give Abu much joy. But he was terrified if it! Which made me think that he had an inborn fear of large spiders.
I have the cats but no cucumber or I would try it.
Note that the cucumber is put in place when the cat isn’t paying attention (sleeping/eating/etc). I suspect that any foreign object that “appeared magically” in close proximity in an otherwise well known location might elicit a startle response on first sight. And, that cucumbers left in neutral areas when the cat isn’t around might be perceived as any other non-threatening “found object” when encountered.