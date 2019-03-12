Cats vs. cukes: citizen science

I’ve posted a video like this before, and some readers did try the experiment with their own cats, though some said it was cruel. As I recall, the results were inconclusive, as most cats didn’t react like these ones.

My own theory, which is mine, is that cucumbers (which are thin on one end, fat in the middle, and thin on the other end) resemble snakes, and evoke a longstanding and evolved snake aversion in felids that has been inherited by house cats.

While I grant that this experiment may scare a cat, cats are scared regularly, and a one-time experiment doesn’t seem so bad. If you haven’t seen this, and have both a cat and a cucumber on hand, try it and post the results below. It’s felid evolutionary psychology!

h/t: Nilou