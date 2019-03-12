Actors and other rich folks charged in scheme to defraud colleges by faking test scores and school accomplishments

Bedridden as I am, and unable to brain, all I can do is pass the news onto you (see CNN here and here and the New York Times for the details). But I do know the two most well known people among those just charged and arrested, since I used to watch television in the days when they were famous.

These are the two actors Felicity Huffman, who was in “Desperate Housewives” and Lori Lauglin, from “Full House”. They joined 31 other rich folk, including executives and magnates of all stripes in faking SAT scores and athletic records of student applicants for positions in prestigious colleges. Others charged were school administrators and coaches who were bribed to create the faked records. The cheating parents, whose kids were unaware of the scheme, paid about $400,000 to $600,000 in fees and bribes, but one hapless parent paid $6 million! Both Huffman and Loughlin were charged with felony conspiracy to commit mail fraud and “honest services mail fraud”, both felonies.

The pdf of the indictment is here, and given the breadth of the case, the Justice Department itself has released a chart with the names and crimes of those charged. I don’t recognize any of the other names, but the ringleaders face other and more serious charges, including obstruction of justice, racketeering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

As the New York Times reports:

The case unveiled Tuesday was stunning in its breadth and audacity. It was the Justice Department’s largest ever education prosecution, a sprawling investigation that involved 200 agents nationwide and resulted in the arrests of 50 people in six states. The charges also underscored how important college has become as a primary determinate of prosperity and success in America, at the same time that admissions have become more competitive and cutthroat. The authorities say the parents of some of the nation’s wealthiest and most privileged students bribed and cheated to secure spots for their children at top universities, not only cheating the system, but potentially cheating other hard-working students out of a chance at a college education. “The parents are the prime movers of this fraud,” Andrew E. Lelling, the United States attorney for the District of Massachusetts, said Tuesday during a news conference. Mr. Lelling said that those parents used their wealth to create a separate and unfair admissions process for their children. But, Mr. Lelling said, “there will not be a separate criminal justice system” for them.

The other details are available at the site, and it looks grim given that there are incriminating phone recordings, including from both actors.