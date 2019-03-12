A man and his goose

Reader Luana, who is from Brazil, sent me a video of a tame, bonded goose that her mother found. The goose and its staff are also from Brazil. The video is narrated in Portuguese, but I asked Luana to give me a brief translation, which follows.

The most amazing thing to me is that the goose flies right alongside when the staff rides his motorcycle, and knows when to land.

Luana’s translated description:

Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina. 10kg goose. Albino is the name of the owner. “How did you train him to follow the bike?” “He just did it, I just called him ‘VemVem'”. (That is the goose’s name; it means “ComeCome”). He only goes into the water when the guy washes his hands. The goose likes bread and water, and is always standing by his owner. Everybody knows VemVem in the town. VemVem thinks he is a person. Have you ever seem a goose entering a bank and staying in line? He even prays at the end of the day!