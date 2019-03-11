Monday: Hili dialogue

Sadly, it’s Monday again: March 11, 2019, and National “Eat Your Noodles” Day. But why the scare quotes? Are they only fooling about this demand, or are we supposed to do something else with the noodles? It’s also Johnny Appleseed Day, which is weird because he was born on September 26 (1774) and died on March 18, 1845. Wikipedia suggests that the planter is celebrated today because March 11 is in the apple-planting season, but so is March 18. Who knows? Plus I heard on the news, and it seems to be true, that it’s National Napping Day, always celebrated the day after Daylight Savings Time returns.

On this day in 1702, the first national daily newspaper in England, the Daily Courant, was first published. Here’s the first page of the first issue:

This day in 1851 saw the first performance of Verdi’s Rigoletto, which took place in Venice. On March 11, 1888, the “Great Blizzard of 1888” hit the east coast of the U.S., lasting three days and dropping up to five feet of snow in some places. More than 400 people died, and there are some pictures of the snowfall on Wikipedia.

On March 11, 1946, after hiding out for a year, Rudolf Höss, Auschwitz’s first commandant and the man who introduced Zyklon-B gassing, was captured. After being tried, he was hanged; here’s a picture of Höss at the gallows:

On this day in 1990, Lithuania declared itself an independent country. Exactly three years later, Janet Reno was confirmed by the Senate as America’s first woman Attorney General. Finally, it was on March 11, 2004, that a series of terrorist attacks on trains in Madrid killed 193 people and injured 2,000. Although Spain declared that al-Qaeda was responsible, it’s still not clear.

Notables born on this day include Malcolm Campbell (1885), Shemp Howard (1895, real name Schmeul Horwitz), Dorothy Gish (1898), Lawrence Welk (1903), Harold Wilson (1916), Sam Donaldson (1934), Douglas Adams (1952), and Alex Kingston (1963). You can buy on Amazon a two-DVD set honoring the work of Shemp, though Curly was better.

Those who expired on March 11 include Benjamin West (1820), Alexander Fleming and Oscar Mayer (both 1955, former Nobel Laureate and later hot dog magnate), Richard E. Byrd (1957), and Erle Stanley Gardner (1970).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is parsing words:

A: Are you hunting? Hili: No, I’m just looking to see whether there is anything to hunt.

In Polish:

Ja: Polujesz? Hili: Nie, tylko patrzę, czy jest na co polować.

Here are two cat-related memes I found on Facebook

Another:

A tweet from reader Nilou. Click on the link to see The Onion‘s splenetic take on the 7 worst bird species of last year. You know it’s ridiculous because DUCKS are one of them!

Reader Barry says that he wants to be a professional horse scratcher like this woman:

This should make your day a little happier. pic.twitter.com/f6uDPivt9z — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 10, 2019

Tweets from Heather Hastie. This one, via Ann German, shows the meaning of “out of the frying pan, into the fire”:

Watch the moment a paraglider makes a safe landing only to then be attacked by a kangaroo. Straya! pic.twitter.com/nqStQnV9gk — SBS News (@SBSNews) March 8, 2019

Here’s a clever beast: the Alex Honnold of catdom:

I think my cats broken pic.twitter.com/pkYKz1hvUR — 🐱 (@videocats) March 8, 2019

Tweets from Grania. First, a lovely Himalayan (isn’t it?):

You had me at meow! pic.twitter.com/2f3KKgpDcu — Awwwww (@AwwwwCats) February 27, 2019

A Trumpy tweet:

The President on climate change. pic.twitter.com/L8z1R9bRB1 — Ali H. Soufan (@Ali_H_Soufan) February 11, 2019

Okay, this is almost above my pay grade but it’s still cool:

People like to make fun of epicycles because you can describe *any* orbit using epicycles. Here's an almost square orbit done using epicycles. But this weakness is also their strength: a "Fourier series" is a way of writing any periodic function using epicycles. pic.twitter.com/4Li5RUL927 — John Carlos Baez (@johncarlosbaez) February 10, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. First a time lapse of a honking HUGE d*g!

In the blink of an eye pic.twitter.com/OuWfmspT9Z — Addicted to Viral (@AddictedViral) March 9, 2019

Read this story of a brave woman!

If you only read one thing today, let it be this obit of Freddie Oversteegen, who blew up bridges and railway tracks, smuggled children out of concentration camps and killed Nazis — with a gun she hid in her bicycle basket — after seducing them in bars: https://t.co/LbnFTOeedc — Mathew Ingram (@mathewi) March 8, 2019

This is a fricking amazing video of a moth mimicking an ant. It even improves the resemblance by WALKING BACKWARDS! You tell me that nature isn’t surprising!

Exciting discovery for the Philippine Lepidoptera! "A cosmet moth (Lepidoptera: Cosmopterigidae) that looks like an ant, and also crawls backwards to mimic a foraging ant" By Ja-a Badon, Tristan Senarillos, and Stefanie Ang pic.twitter.com/AJYJ3d3alB — PhiLepidoptera (@PhiLepidoptera) March 9, 2019