Maru plays the drums

It’s hard to believe that Maru, the tubby Scottish fold who lives in Japan, has been on the Internet for eleven years. So be it: he’s probably the world’s most popular cat, and here he plays the drums with his tail. How cool is that?

And notice that, like a good jazz drummer, Maru often hits off the beat.

 

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on March 11, 2019 at 2:30 pm and filed under felids, Maru. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

7 Comments

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted March 11, 2019 at 3:07 pm | Permalink

    So full of excitement this cat.

    Reply
  2. Paul Topping
    Posted March 11, 2019 at 3:13 pm | Permalink

    Maru doesn’t even care that his tail is making a racket.

    Reply
  3. Josh Lincoln
    Posted March 11, 2019 at 5:40 pm | Permalink

    I can only imagine the joy that Maru’s people got when they figured out that this worked. The musical accompaniment is likewise perfect.

    Reply
  4. Jenny Haniver
    Posted March 11, 2019 at 6:01 pm | Permalink

    To use a word which has an idiomatic sense that surely belongs on the most recent list of abhorrent words and phrases, Maru is so chill with that drum. I think that Maru would make beautiful music with his tail batting a handpan.

    Maru is chill with everything. I’ve never before seen a cat that sits impassively, as still and silent as the Sphynx (but for his tail), completely indifferent while he’s being lathered up and bathed.

    Reply
  5. MarkMyWords
    Posted March 11, 2019 at 6:04 pm | Permalink

    I’m sure that you’ve shared this before, but it’s well worth repeating: a concerto for cat, piano and orchestra:

    Reply
  6. Jenny Haniver
    Posted March 11, 2019 at 7:04 pm | Permalink

    Thank you! I’d not known about Nora and the Catcherto. If it has been shown on this site, I missed it. I had to Google Nora and find that she has her own Wiki https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Nora_%28cat%29.

    What a precious kitty, what music! Bravo to Nora and Mindaugas Piecaitis.

    Reply
  7. rickflick
    Posted March 11, 2019 at 7:21 pm | Permalink

    There must be a large number of muscles under control in the cat’s tail. It seems to move in fairly complex ways.

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: