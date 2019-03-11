“Is there a cogent argument against free speech?”

I’m not 100%, set-in-stone wedded to the American courts’ interpretation of free speech and the First Amendment. I think it’s the best interpretation going, but I’m always looking for viable arguments that it should be modified. Here’s what purports to be one, but in the end proves limp and toothless.

The argument is given in a Vox interview in which University of Chicago law professor Brian Leiter, who also has a personal website called Leiter Reports, argues that the First-Amendment style of free speech is not the best we can do for expression, and suggests that some modifications are in order. He’s interviewed by Sean Illing, who is a free-speech absolutist like me; and Illing pushes back hard.

The interview is frustrating because, though Illing asks good questions, Leiter is very slippery about what modifications he would make to our speech laws to improve things. But the discussion stems from an argument Leiter made in a paper in the Sydney Law Review, a paper I haven’t read (it’s free online here).

So I’ll just go by what Leiter and Illing say in their discussion. First, Illing’s introductory characterization of Leiter’s argument:

Leiter argues that we shouldn’t think of free speech as an inherently good thing and that there are negative consequences for pretending that it is. The sort of speech he’s talking about is public, the kind of stuff we hear on television or read in newspapers. He’s not suggesting we should even think about regulating private or interpersonal speech. And in fact, he doesn’t think we can even regulate public speech, mostly because we just don’t have a reliable way to do it. But he does raise some interesting objections against what’s often called the “autonomy” defense of free speech, which holds that people are only free to the extent that they’re allowed to say what they want, read what they want, and determine for themselves what is true and what is false. According to Leiter, this is a bogus argument because people are not actually free in the way we suppose. We’re all conditioned by our environment, and what we want and think are really just products of social, economic, and psychological forces beyond our control. If he’s right, then the “autonomy” defenses of free speech are just wrong, and probably dangerous.

I don’t quite get this, and perhaps Leiter’s paper can add some clarification. The “autonomy” defense of free speech seems to me a non-defense. Of course we’re all products of our environment and the like, but that’s neither my defense of free speech nor my argument about why speech shouldn’t be censored. That argument is simply that no matter who is conditioned by their genes and environment to say what, it’s best for society to allow free speech so long as it doesn’t cause palpable physical injuries or psychological damage due to harassment (or to slander or libel) that would harm society were they allowed. This says nothing about autonomy.

But let’s proceed. In what ways does Leiter say speech would be better off if it had more restrictions than America has now? It seems to me to boil down to one thing: the American populace isn’t sufficiently mature to create and reap the benefits of free speech, and so needs guidance to winnow out irrelevant arguments. For example, Leiter says this:

My paper is about running through all the arguments people make in defense of this assumption and showing why they don’t hold up. I’ll start with the simplest one, which is this idea that a free marketplace of ideas is likely to help promote discovery of the truth. This is probably the most famous defense of free speech associated with the British philosopher John Stuart Mill. But what people often don’t stop and notice is that even Mill thought certain background conditions had to be established for it to really be true that a marketplace of ideas would lead to the discovery of the truth. Mill said, “People have to be educated, and they have to be mature.” Those are pretty thin conditions, and you might worry that a lot more is required for a real marketplace of ideas to be conducive to the truth. As I point out, we have an important institution in American society that aims to discover the truth, namely the court system. And the striking thing about the court system is that it completely rejects the marketplace of ideas view. It says, “It’s crazy to think we’ll discover the truth by just permitting people to express any view they want, make any claim they want.” In the court system, we impose massive restrictions on speech to facilitate the discovery of truth.

Well, the courts have legal restrictions that are supposed to facilitate the discovery of the truth, like keeping out irrelevant testimony and the like. Leiter also mentions that he doesn’t allow free speech in his classes: he determines the syllabus and what is discussed. But to do these things in society at large, we would have to have someone determine which arguments are relevant and which are not. In other words, we’d have to have a censor.

And that is where Leiter punts. After Illing squeezes him hard about the inevitable question, “Who is to be the censor?”, Leiter has no answer:

. . . at the end, I actually argue for a pretty strong libertarian approach to free speech, but not on the grounds that the speech necessarily has value. A lot of it has no value, as you correctly said in your summary. But basically I don’t think we can be confident that the regulation of speech, or the regulators of speech, would make the right choices in discerning what is good and bad speech, or what is helpful or unhelpful speech. But this says more about the pathologies of the American system than it does about the value of freedom of speech. . . . Sean Illing Given everything you’ve said, given the paucity of realistic solutions, what’s the point of an article like this? Why make the case against free speech if there aren’t any viable means of improving speech? Brian Leiter The fact that there aren’t solutions now isn’t a reason not to identify a problem. And of course, one point of the article is to challenge what I think is a slightly unthinking popular consensus. Free speech isn’t an inherently good thing; it can be good or it can be bad, and normally we think of the law as something that can step in when things can be both good or bad, like operating a motor vehicle, for example, which is why we have rules about it. But in the case of speech, we have good reason to be worried about whether we’ll make the right rules. And therefore, the real question that we need to talk about isn’t about assuming the intrinsic value of speech. It’s about why we have a political and economic order that makes it impossible for us to regulate all the bad things about speech in a reliable way.

You see why I find this discussion frustrating?