“Is there a cogent argument against free speech?”

I’m not 100%, set-in-stone wedded to the American courts’ interpretation of free speech and the First Amendment. I think it’s the best interpretation going, but I’m always looking for viable arguments that it should be modified. Here’s what purports to be one, but in the end proves limp and toothless.
The argument is given in a Vox interview in which University of Chicago law professor Brian Leiter, who also has a personal website called Leiter Reports, argues that the First-Amendment style of free speech is not the best we can do for expression, and suggests that some modifications are in order. He’s interviewed by Sean Illing, who is a free-speech absolutist like me; and Illing pushes back hard.
The interview is frustrating because, though Illing asks good questions, Leiter is very slippery about what modifications he would make to our speech laws to improve things. But the discussion stems from an argument Leiter made in a paper in the Sydney Law Review, a paper I haven’t read (it’s free online here).
So I’ll just go by what Leiter and Illing say in their discussion. First, Illing’s introductory characterization of Leiter’s argument:
Leiter argues that we shouldn’t think of free speech as an inherently good thing and that there are negative consequences for pretending that it is.
The sort of speech he’s talking about is public, the kind of stuff we hear on television or read in newspapers. He’s not suggesting we should even think about regulating private or interpersonal speech. And in fact, he doesn’t think we can even regulate public speech, mostly because we just don’t have a reliable way to do it.
But he does raise some interesting objections against what’s often called the “autonomy” defense of free speech, which holds that people are only free to the extent that they’re allowed to say what they want, read what they want, and determine for themselves what is true and what is false.
According to Leiter, this is a bogus argument because people are not actually free in the way we suppose. We’re all conditioned by our environment, and what we want and think are really just products of social, economic, and psychological forces beyond our control. If he’s right, then the “autonomy” defenses of free speech are just wrong, and probably dangerous.
I don’t quite get this, and perhaps Leiter’s paper can add some clarification. The “autonomy” defense of free speech seems to me a non-defense. Of course we’re all products of our environment and the like, but that’s neither my defense of free speech nor my argument about why speech shouldn’t be censored. That argument is simply that no matter who is conditioned by their genes and environment to say what, it’s best for society to allow free speech so long as it doesn’t cause palpable physical injuries or psychological damage due to harassment (or to slander or libel) that would harm society were they allowed. This says nothing about autonomy.
But let’s proceed. In what ways does Leiter say speech would be better off if it had more restrictions than America has now? It seems to me to boil down to one thing: the American populace isn’t sufficiently mature to create and reap the benefits of free speech, and so needs guidance to winnow out irrelevant arguments. For example, Leiter says this:
My paper is about running through all the arguments people make in defense of this assumption and showing why they don’t hold up. I’ll start with the simplest one, which is this idea that a free marketplace of ideas is likely to help promote discovery of the truth. This is probably the most famous defense of free speech associated with the British philosopher John Stuart Mill.
But what people often don’t stop and notice is that even Mill thought certain background conditions had to be established for it to really be true that a marketplace of ideas would lead to the discovery of the truth. Mill said, “People have to be educated, and they have to be mature.” Those are pretty thin conditions, and you might worry that a lot more is required for a real marketplace of ideas to be conducive to the truth.
As I point out, we have an important institution in American society that aims to discover the truth, namely the court system. And the striking thing about the court system is that it completely rejects the marketplace of ideas view. It says, “It’s crazy to think we’ll discover the truth by just permitting people to express any view they want, make any claim they want.” In the court system, we impose massive restrictions on speech to facilitate the discovery of truth.
Well, the courts have legal restrictions that are supposed to facilitate the discovery of the truth, like keeping out irrelevant testimony and the like. Leiter also mentions that he doesn’t allow free speech in his classes: he determines the syllabus and what is discussed. But to do these things in society at large, we would have to have someone determine which arguments are relevant and which are not. In other words, we’d have to have a censor.
And that is where Leiter punts. After Illing squeezes him hard about the inevitable question, “Who is to be the censor?”, Leiter has no answer:
. . . at the end, I actually argue for a pretty strong libertarian approach to free speech, but not on the grounds that the speech necessarily has value. A lot of it has no value, as you correctly said in your summary.
But basically I don’t think we can be confident that the regulation of speech, or the regulators of speech, would make the right choices in discerning what is good and bad speech, or what is helpful or unhelpful speech. But this says more about the pathologies of the American system than it does about the value of freedom of speech.
. . . Sean Illing
Given everything you’ve said, given the paucity of realistic solutions, what’s the point of an article like this? Why make the case against free speech if there aren’t any viable means of improving speech?
Brian Leiter
The fact that there aren’t solutions now isn’t a reason not to identify a problem. And of course, one point of the article is to challenge what I think is a slightly unthinking popular consensus. Free speech isn’t an inherently good thing; it can be good or it can be bad, and normally we think of the law as something that can step in when things can be both good or bad, like operating a motor vehicle, for example, which is why we have rules about it.
But in the case of speech, we have good reason to be worried about whether we’ll make the right rules. And therefore, the real question that we need to talk about isn’t about assuming the intrinsic value of speech. It’s about why we have a political and economic order that makes it impossible for us to regulate all the bad things about speech in a reliable way.
You see why I find this discussion frustrating?
sub
(and “Yes”)
There seems to be something like circular reasoning going on – are the proposed (but unspecified) rules and regulations themselves the products of free speech? and if so, are they not themselves subject to more rules and regulations? etc.
as for free speech itself, my understanding was that free speech was assumed to follow some rule whereby the best arguments outweigh the weak. But I hadn’t considered the step where individuals must “…determine for themselves what is true and what is false.”…
That’s a black box, like the jury who delivers an astonishing verdict – how could they decide that, if the strongest points of the case suggested otherwise?
hmmmm….
Mr. Leiter’s circumlocutions remind me of an old political joke. A Trotskyist is given a detailed explanation of how a gearshift on a car actually works. “That may all be very well in practice,” he responds, “but I’m not persuaded it can be justified in theory.”
I must remember that joke!
Or as the great Sidney Morgenbesser said about pragmatism, “It may work in theory, but in practice its a mess”.
Of course there is speech out there that is detrimental to society, and also a lot of speech is pure noise, often drowning out meaningful discourse. If we had an all-wise and all-benign philosopher king to regulate speech, we might be better off. But we don’t have that utopian option for censor. We have human beings, with all their flaws and fallibilities. Free speech is the best option for an imperfect world.
I am not a free speech absolutists, and when you agree to some carefully outlined limitations, slander, libel, defamation, incitement to violence and so on, neither are you. True absolutists are conceivable (and probably exist), who might argue that absolutely anything can be said, and who might view words as wholly different from actions, and place strongest responsibility and burdens on listeners to accept and act on such information. Under that principle, you can outright lie, mislead or smear — it’s on the listener to accept such information, and it’s their fault whatever consequences befall them. After all, they could view speaker as unreliable liars, pretend to not have heard the words, be skeptical, and without any guidance or protection from any authority.
However, that’s not how it is in any western country I can think of, including the United States. On the contrary, we already place some burden on the speaker, and already have a limited “patronising” attitude towards listeners, in assuming that you cannot fact check everything, that you could be manipulated and so forth.
First, I favour stronger protections of privacy, stronger than they are in the USA. I don’t regard it as fair that, say, a tabloid can make almost any claim, and then it must be established whether it’s true. How about that some things aren’t anyone’s business? The tabloid rather should be forced to establish, to a court, why their reporting serves a public interest. And it’s not public interest whether a celebrity has a new romantic partner, or what their favourite socks are. This goes for anyone else, where of course, “public interest” creates an even higher barrier. The public at large cares even less about an individual’s private affairs. Without such protections, it becomes a platform and influence war, with privileged creating “facts” by pure reach and influence.
Second, individuals should have a right to not live in fear. How about the belief that blood from red-heads increases one’s luck. Such individuals are not “targeted” directly, and I guess the 1st amendment protects that opinion. But what do we do when a vast majority comes to believe it? Should we outlaw such superstitions, educate more and hope for the best? This isn’t such an outlandish scenario, when you consider de-nazification, and e.g. holocaust denialism.
That is, “free” speech appears to rely on a somewhat reliable history of what people generally express, and in which frequency. That is, we can tolerate certain opinions with the tacit understanding that they aren’t widespread. I believe the entirety of “freedoms” hinge on a large degree on tradition and stability.
Third, what about free will, and free speech. If there is no free will, how can there be free speech, or free markets? If they are free in “some sense” why is that different for “free will”? It might be all on rails, but at least from our perspective without the option to rewind time, we are better served to negotiate in society about speech, and why hard and fast “absoltism” is a bad idea. People are clever, they can use tolerance to destroy tolerance and that requires a constant process of evaluation. Rather, we ought to protect the “spirit” of free speech, and this is currently under threat from privately owned corporations that own the seemingly public sphere on the internet.
That was supposed a free standing comment. 😅
I’m glad, because it means I don’t have to respond. 😀
But I would like to say that I interpret free speech as nothing more than the absence of goverment censorship of speech—unless that speech poses imminent harm, which would be consistent with your right not to live in fear.
I hear very few supporters of free speech refer to themselves as “free speech absolutists”. That seems to be a snarl term from authoritarian far left regressives, such as dimwit Peter “Humanisticus” Ferguson, and the rest of the “freeze peach” morons.
Only a handful of extreme libertarians define “free speech” as including the right to libel and slander people without consequences, or incite violence.
I’d never hear of “freeze peach” before. I love it. The Urban Dictionary definition is spot-on so I upvoted it:
https://www.urbandictionary.com/define.php?term=Freeze%20Peach
That can’t be true, as Jerry writes above: “He’s interviewed by Sean Illing, who is a free-speech absolutist like me; and Illing pushes back hard.”
The big catch in trying to restrict free speech, which the founders defined as the free exchange of ideas, who answering the question of who should decide what to slow, choosing the censor. There is no acceptable answer to that question.
Is answering the question of who . . .
what to allow . . .
I’m an anti-speecher and I argue almost everyone is. Almost every society has broad categories of disallowed speech, and that’s always been the case.
For instance, in USA we disallow many forms of lying (perjury), disallow planning of crimes (conspiracy), disallow child porn, disallow the publication of some classified info, etc. This is just a small sample of communication disallowed in the USA. Other countries and societies have different lists, but the lists end up being surprisingly long when enumerated.
I don’t know of anyone that really wants to not ban some form of communication (I’m sure there are some, but I think it would be an extremely small percentage that wouldn’t want some restrictions on communication).
I admire Brian Leiter a lot, but I just don’t believe he’s thinking clearly on this until he gets to the line, which hits the nail on the head:
“But basically I don’t think we can be confident that the regulation of speech, or the regulators of speech, would make the right choices in discerning what is good and bad speech, or what is helpful or unhelpful speech.”
I’ve written a fair number of law review articles on free speech and, in the process, studied the Supreme Court’s cases closely, and I think most of the oft-repeated arguments for free speech just do not hold up. But the argument that “you can’t trust the regulators” is more than enough to carry the day. After all, the precise reason the First Amendments and Bill of Rights generally were put into the Constitution was to limit the discretion of governmental actors because the Framers did not completely trust them to always do the right thing. They knew that a government run by humans can never be completely neutral because it develops and strives to protect institutional interests of its own, interests that may not always coincide with the public interest.
I believe the reason for all the confusion here is because they are getting the idea of free speech mixed up with what the first amendment is intended to be and protect. They are having a general discussion of free public speech between people or firms. And then wondering if there should be some kind of umpire in these talks. That is just a different subject. Free speech as presented in the Bill of Rights is a protection promised by government to the people. It is saying we, the government, will not prevent you, the person, from saying whatever you want. Of course this is with a few restrictions added since by the courts.
So arguing the first amendment idea of free speech as if it applies to speech between people and or firms is just not the same thing. If one person tells another person to shut up what action will be taken by government? None because they have nothing to do with it. If your boss objects to what you said in an email and tells you to stop, you probably will stop. However, if the city steps in and does not let you distribute your paper or flyers you can likely take them to court for restricting your free speech.
Now, at one point they made comment about the internet era. That may be a whole new deal and I would advise reading Zucked.
I must admit I struggle with this free speech thingy.
It’s apparently OK to insult an idea but not a person (da rulz in various locations). So I can’t say Mr Peabody is an idiot but Mr Peabody’s ideas are idiotic is OK. But in reality these ideas are a physical part of Mr Peabody’s brain. So calling MrPeabody’s face as ugly is frowned upon but we can say that of his brain configuration?
My apologies to all the Mr Peabodies out there.
These are clearly different, and you know that. Do not argue with the Roolz.
The current legal test for unprotected speech is whether there the speech is “inciting or producing imminent lawless action” [Brandenburg v. Ohio (S.Ct. 1969).] I’m wondering if it would really undermine our notion of free speech if we moved the line just a smidge to prohibit people from advocating physical harm to other human beings. Would the notion of free speech really suffer if the rule was that you simply can’t advocate exterminating Jews or raping women — even if you’re merely advocating we do it tomorrow or “someday” instead of right now? Does allowing people to openly advocate such things really serve any beneficial social purpose?
“Advocating violence” would seem to be a sufficiently bright line — at least as bright as the existing line of “inciting or producing imminent lawless action.” Keep in mind that the Supreme Court created the “inciting or producing imminent lawless action” standard based upon its own interpretation of what the First Amendment was and was not intended to protect. It was not expressly stated in the First Amendment nor was it logically mandated or divinely ordained. They could just as easily have created a different standard, by saying that neither inciting imminent lawless action NOR advocating threats of physical violence are protected by the First Amendment.
Of course, the fact that others may contend that the line should be drawn somewhere else simply ignores the reality that all lines have exactly the same problem. That can’t be helped. That argument also ignores the fact that we already have a line, as well as the fact that lines are inherent every law we have. Drawing those lines and acknowledging exceptions to which the rule doesn’t apply is what courts do all day every day.
“Does allowing people to openly advocate such things really serve any beneficial social purpose?”
Well, for one thing, it helps you find out who you need too keep an eye on, maybe not sell a gun to, and stuff like that.
And I wondering how many states would try to use such an exception to ban pro-Choice speech.
Interesting thoughts. However, eliminating the current standard and permitting people to make calls for “imminent lawless action” would also help us flush out the bad guys — and perhaps the bad guys who are the most imminent risk.
With regard to your second point, I don’t believe pro-choice advocates are actually “advocating violence” — i.e., they are not advocating that women actually HAVE abortions. Rather they are simply in favor of a woman’s right to choose. While we certainly can’t put anything past the pro-life crowd, who never tire of coming up with preposterous arguments and restrictions that have been continually shot down by the courts (at least at this point), the argument that being pro-choice means advocating violence would seem to be equally preposterous.
Looking at some of the other comments, it bears noting that the issue isn’t whether it is appropriate to have ANY restrictions on free speech, we are merely debating what those restrictions should be. There already ARE restrictions on speech, including not only the Supreme Court’s ruling that calls for imminent violence are not protected, as well as the laws of most states against “assault.” Contrary to popular belief, the crime of assault does not mean physically attacking someone (which is the crime of “battery”). The crime of assault (or in some jurisdictions, “intimidation”) is the mere threat of physical harm directed at a specific individual with the ability to carry out the threat.
Would that include administering hormone blockers to minors? It just so happens the push is on to make it illegal to advocate against it! So here we run afoul of who gets to define what constitutes “physical harm”.
_
A better question is, would your proposed restrictions on speech actually make a significant difference in reducing genocide, rape, etc.? I mean, have we witnessed an explosion of such things since Brandenburg v. Ohio?
Using the verbiage from two commenters above, this my quick theorem to free speech:
What is noise to one person, can be offense to another.
Corollary: No one person can arbitrate as censor.
People may not like it, but free speech is the best game in town. The alternative reminds me of the free pass religion has been provided for millennia alienating it from critical thought and keeping us, as a specifies, in darkness for far too long.
“Is there a cogent argument against free speech?”
No. There isn’t. Next!
Although for a good giggle, you might want to look around for the PZ Myers’ “freeze peach” ‘argument’, which was promoted by various FreeFromTalent bloggers about 5 years ago, when people poked huge holes in their narratives.
I think there is absolutely an argument for restricting speech, if you don’t want a free society.
And most of us agree that our current president fills this roll and example nearly everyday. His hateful language about specific news organizations and newspapers and his own love for a specific network organization Fox, puts him solidly in the same camp as most dictators around the world who totally control their media.
The news people don’t really believe that, and I don’t think many rational individuals do, either.
I have always been a big fan of Stephen Colbert, but thought it vulgar when when he referred to Trump as “Putin’s c**k holster”. But he was able to say that on network broadcast TV, and almost certainly had no fear of personal or professional repercussions for doing so. You could go to the White House tomorrow, and shout the same thing from the National Mall. And nothing would happen to you. On the other hand, if you wore clothing or made statements expressing support for the sitting President, you might be physically attacked, fired, or suspended from school.
It is a real danger to the USA when mainstream news organizations exhibit strong partisan bias while claiming to present news stories in an unbiased, objective manner.
Do you think Edward R. Morrow would have agreed to pass debate questions to the network-favored candidate prior to a televised debate?
This whole “Conservative speech is violence, but Progressive violence is just speech” thing is getting tedious. And I can tell you what it is like to live in a country ruled by a dictator. It is not like this.
This is what it is like when a vulgar NY real estate guy gets elected president. His live speeches and off-hand remarks can be pretty painful to hear, and uncomfortable to read. But you are not expecting him to announce that some portion of the citizenry will be purged. You are not going to wonder tonight whether your remarks in this forum will be noticed, and there will be a late-night knock on your door.
Free speech means that you can express such opinions with no fear of retribution. An argument for limits on such speech means that there will be an arbiter, and penalties for violations.
I always assume that this person will be the one in charge of policing our speech-
https://imgflip.com/memetemplate/107671838/Angry-sjw
Or, it could be someone on the opposite of the spectrum. Either way is bad news.
Mainstream media has always been strongly partisan since the invention of media. American media is biased towards America, British media is biased toward Britain, etc. This home team bias is what makes it mainstream.
Yes. They are also biased towards truth which can make it seem that they are anti-Trump when they really aren’t. I’m not saying that the MSM doesn’t have a left-wing bias but it is nowhere near as big as some make out. When someone on CNN calls out Trump on a blatant lie, it can easily be considered anti-Trump. in fact, it is anti-Trump but it is also anti-lying and part of their job.
Exactly. It is an American tradition to point out a leader’s lies. That’s not a left wing bias, it’s an American bias.
Nice post Max, you’ve hit the nail on the head. It’s endlessly amazing to me how so many on the left these days calmly accept or support violence and ostracization of people for their political views, and think themselves the good guys.
..if you wore clothing or made statements supporting the sitting president you might be attacked…
As far as I know there has only been one victim killed, in Charlottesville, and she didn’t do any of that.
Somebody killed by a deranged person in the middle of a riot, an outlier in itself, is qualitatively different from someone getting assaulted for minding their own business but wearing a particular piece of clothing. We’re talking about the later.
A “cogent argument”?
If this is a philosophy/ideology question of whose personal opinion wins a popularity contest instead of a science/realpolitik question of usefulness for the society, count me out.
sub
That’s kind of my position as well. I think we need to acknowledge that we don’t want absolutely free speech, and given that, the discussion should be about how we allow speech to be limited (and must of us agree that should be minimal).
Leiter’s argument seems to boil down to this: because most of us submit ourselves to speech that is moderated or curated — in the classroom, through the mass media, on websites such as this — and because much of the resulting speech we’re exposed to is crap, it wouldn’t be a big deal for the state to take over the moderating and curating under color of law, except that we have no idea how the state might go about doing so that wouldn’t likely make the quality of our speech even crappier.
I think Leiter is wrong on the first part — I think there’s a huge difference between submitting oneself voluntarily to curated speech and having such curated speech thrust upon one by the state — and though his second part is undoubtedly correct, so what?
I especially appreciate the question of who gets to be the censor when determining what can and cannot be said, at least in public, and I favour free speech.
However, I can also imagine the response: well, we exist under all sorts of laws that regulate our behaviour (especially in public), and these laws are enacted by governments, and governments are elected by the people. What makes certain speech acts any different? Is it just that words in themselves are often less harmful than actions?
The Constitution, and the Bill of Rights in particular, was motivated by the fear that government could become tyrannical. And the first thing any tyranny does is restrict speech.
The censor? “Me”, of course.
The ever-relevant Hitch:
My view, as some others have expressed, is that we already limit speech, and we do so for exactly the reason that Leiter proposes, viz., that “free speech” is not inherently good compared to limited speech. People who argue that the current position of the courts in the U.S. may not be perfect but is the best system they know, are not really engaging with Leiter’s argument.
A lot of the controversy stems from the very general nature of the phrase “free speech”. We have many different types of “speech” and they cannot rationally all be treated the same. The freedom to research and communicate the results is essential to the progress of science. But scientific communication is not the same as political communication. One is concerned with finding and sharing truth, the other in concerned with persuading people to adopt or forgoe certain policies.
And then there is commercial speech, an often overlooked form of speech in discussions of free speech. There is an argument for regulating commercial speech analogous to the argument for enforcing standard weights and measures, to restrict fraud and establish a reliable marketplace. You cannot say anything you want, including lies, about a product you intend to sell in the marketplace, and for very good reason. And while the argument that one can’t trust the authorities seems to have a lot of weight these days, would you really want to live in a society that gave a right to every vendor to describe their wares untruthfully?
I think it is important when people stand up for free speech that they say very clearly exactly what kind of speech they want to keep free. Arguments such as, “ideas need to be examined in order to be disconfirmed” work great in the realm of science, less well in the realm of politics (so we have slander and libel laws) and even less well in the realm of commerce where “buyer beware” and “a sucker is born every minute” tend to dominate. I think we could stand to have more stringent truth in advertising laws and I think we could do a better job of regulating political speech without harming the principle of finding truth through examination of any and all contending ideas that works so well in science.
But that does not mean I am sympathetic to the current ideas being floated about restricting speech based on “offense”, the politically correct speech movement or the call to censor and deplatform people with certain political ideas.
I think Joseph Tainter was correct: it doesn’t matter how “good” you can show a change in society or law to be, any “change” is going to increase the aggregate level of complexity, and it is complexity that leads to the inevitable downfall of complex societies.
Therefore, if we would take this uncomfortable truth seriously, then we’d have to ask which solution to a societal problem would create less complexity?
How much complexity would be created if we handed out food stamps to every able-bodied unemployed person living in the projects?
How much complexity would be created if all such people were sent on vacation overseas, and the plane simply disappeared without a trace along the way?
Sorry, but if you wish to avoid seeing the collapse of a society like America, you cannot continue hyping the short term benefits of a proposed change, over the long term disadvantages.
Using martial law to execute all convicted pedophiles and thrice-convicted violent felons would clearly sweep up a few innocent people in its wake, but unless you could argue that such imposition of martial law would make society more complex than would the current answer of putting them in jail, you cannot avoid the conclusion we already know from history: not all “good” changes for society can be achieved in ways consistent with the U.S. Constitution.
Here’s your first lesson in harsh reality: to what degree did earth’s past wars, epidemics of disease and natural disasters put a damper on the current population numbers? If you like the fact that you can go to the store and back without needing to wait your turn at the checkout line with 50,000 other customers, aren’t you implicitly approving of all those population-decreasing wars, epidemics and disasters in the past? How much more over-populated would your city be, if all those people from the past hadn’t perished but were allowed to live and propagate as normal?
China is like the parent who shoots the family dog for the sake of a greater long-term good (i.e, the dog is rabid, it will eventually start attacking people).
America is like the 4-year old girl whose fixation on the short-term comfort of petting the nice doggie, and her ignorance of how leaving it unaddressed with create problems in the future, causes her to consider the harsher solution to be nothing but sadistic lunacy against a helpless doggie who doesn’t “deserve” to be put out of its misery.
I don’t think that premise holds any weight. I can easily imagine a change that makes things less complex, say, for instance, a change from the complex pollution permitting system we currently have to a simple rule against polluting, or a change from the complex tax code we currently have to a simple one.
These kinds of complexities in law exist so that some special interest group can take advantage of them. They accrue through an historical process of lobbying and persist largely because the system becomes so complex that only experts understand it. A class of experts thus develops and lives off of, and defends the complexities along with the special interests who lobbied for them initially.
But that doesn’t mean that these systems can’t be simplified in principle. It just means there is political pressure to keep them complex and grow their complexity. There is also a lot of political pressure to make them simpler.
Simple or complex does not necessarily correlate with good and bad. But the claim that any change necessarily increases complexity is an extraordinary claim that is not born out by a moment of reflection.
The cost of complexity and various transaction costs are severely underappreciated.
1) You sound like an unhinged radical advocating extra-legal acts of violence to bring about a revolution;
2) “Here’s your first lesson in harsh reality…”
What hubris, to think you are our teacher.
I urge you to depart and perform an auto-erotic exercise.
I think ‘free speech’ is desirable. I just don’t believe it’s absolute, sacrosanct, inviolate, or efficacious, or that it can be uniquely ring-fenced to distinguish it from ‘unprotected’ speech.
As many commenters above have pointed out, even in the US there are many forms of speech which are NOT ‘free’. As soon as you draw a line anywhere, there will be people wanting to push the boundaries of that line one way or the other. It’s a slippery slope and not one that can be avoided.
Coincidentally, I just made a small donation to a defense fund for Chelsea Manning, who is in jail again, this time solely for refusing to talk to a grand jury investigating Wikileaks and which would certainly order her to name any journalists she spoke to. She is in jail for not talking. Where’s the free speech there?
cr
I think Leiter is right in the sense that he’s identified a real problem, though I am not sure it should be called a “free speech” problem or that its solution involves restricting speech. To be fair, Leiter is specifically not offering a solution.
There’s so many ways to come at this problem it is hard to know where to start. How about the failures of direct democracy? At a glance, this might sound like perfect democracy (Wikipedia even mentions that it is also called this). Everyone votes directly on the issues of the day. Of course, the Brexit referendum is just one example of why this doesn’t work. Most voters aren’t knowledgeable in the question to be decided and are not willing to study before voting. At a minimum, this results in a failure in the marketplace of ideas. At a maximum, the voters can easily be manipulated into voting a certain way.
Another way to see the problem was mentioned in the interview:
“The big crisis of the internet era is that it has eliminated a lot of the traditional intermediaries, such as the New York Times or the Wall Street Journal or PBS or the BBC and so on. Those old intermediaries weren’t perfect, but they were better than what we have now.”
While the internet has enabled virtually anyone to speak, that is also part of the problem. We’ve eliminated a lot of respect for intermediaries and authorities that study the problems being discussed. If you believe that most intermediaries misrepresent the truth, then you are going to see that as a good thing. On the other hand, if those intermediaries are mostly smart people and experts in the field, you are going to miss a valuable source of information.
We can see the result of this with global warming and the immunization problem. People hear opinions on both sides and, rather than relying on experts, side with their peer group. In such cases, the marketplace of ideas does not bring the best ideas to the front.
As I said, I’m not sure the solution is restricting speech. That said, it bothers me that lying is only a crime in a court of law, testifying before Congress, or being interviewed by the FBI. I would like to see an increase in the number of situations in which lying is a criminal offense, though I have no idea how to do this in detail.
There are a few areas in addition to those you mentioned. False swearing on affidavits is a crime. Fraud and fraudulent misrepresentation is another area. That is a pretty broad field. Misstating assets to obtain bank loans has been in the news lately.
Yes, you are right of course. Still, I would like to see it a crime for a politician to knowingly lie in public.
That could be a high crime and misdemeanor. The history and original meanings of that term included acts and speech, and inaction, in addition to criminal acts. Researching that term is interesting reading. If could be said to be an excuse to get rid of someone deemed incompetent, unable yo go the job or just unwanted in general.
Well, I certainly wasn’t saying that someone should be impeached for lying in office. That said, Trump has lied so many times perhaps we should make an exception for him.
How, exactly, would you prove that the politician was aware they were lying?
On myriad complex issues, who gets to decide what is true and what is false?
These things would be adjudicated in the appropriate courts depending on who was doing the lying and in what context. The rules would be similar to those existing situations in which lying is a crime. My motivation is to expand the scenarios in which lying is a crime, not change the mechanisms and criteria by which they are judged. Clearly, people would need to lie less or our courts would be jammed.
Perhaps oaths of office need to change. I haven’t studied them in detail but, as I recall, they only ask the officeholder to tell the truth during the swearing-in process and to follow the Constitution which, AFAIK, doesn’t say anything about lying.
I sympathise with the motive, but I can see many fishhooks in practice.
For example – I am sure that Roosevelt lied – by commission or omission – hundreds of times during World War 2. (And the same goes for every other leader). Reason: To avoid giving useful information to the enemy. It would have been treason NOT to lie.
Another example – the police and others frequently withhold information or even invent false ‘facts’ during an investigation in order to improve their chances of catching the perpetrator.
Elected officials lie or hide information about security arrangements.
And individuals have a right to at least some privacy.
And so on.
There’s inevitably a clash between that and the public’s ‘right to know’, and that will inevitably create huge grey areas where it’s a matter of judgement or opinion where the line lies.
cr
I’m a free speech absolutist as it currently exists under American law. It’s reasonable to have the few exceptions we’ve agreed to impose, most of which protect the individual safety and liberty of others. Any further restrictions would be unwise.
The “Who’s going to be the censor?” problem is insurmountable. Humans are fallible, power dynamics shift, and having some type of official censor would inevitably lead to disastrous results.
Thanks, Dave 137.
Hitch sums up my position absolutely.
I think supporting laws against libel and slander is practically an admission that the marketplace of ideas is not good and reliable enough to winnow truth from falsehood. And if it’s not good enough when the object is a fact about a person, then why should it be good enough when the object is a fact about some other part of the world?
Market theory generally assumes both sides are knowledgeable about the full context and terms and consequences of the “transaction”, and any lack of relevant knowledge (or inability to understand it) leads to perversion of the market. Hence the importance of truth in advertising laws, etc.
Perhaps in the distant future when we’re all intelligent and AI guardian angels sit on our shoulders pulling up all the information we need to know to arrive at correct and unbiased conclusions, then we can trust the marketplace of ideas to give us the right results.
But today a lot of people are siloed off in their echo chambers, or steeped in cultures that give them blinders and lead them astray. (That surely includes myself in some ways.) So I think Leiter has a point, but I also agree with him when he says that we’re unlikely to be able to improve upon what we’ve got anytime soon. But I don’t think it’s as simple as the US’s system being flawed. Humanity is flawed.
So, if I understand, because Leiter controls what can be said in his classes, and Americans can be undereducated and ininformed, the government is justified in preventing me from posting erotic beat poetry on Twitter? Feels like the authoritarian impulse.
It’s the legislature, the courts and the constitution that act as censor and determine where the line is and what speech is free and what is not.
The first amendment could be changed or amended to reset the lines or the laws. Or it could be reinterpreted to mean something somewhat different than what the court says it means today.
Free speech, like anything dlse depends in the end to the will of the people. Subject to change and mileage may vary.