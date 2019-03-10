Words and phrases I abhor

It’s once again time to list words and phrases I’ve heard that grate on my ears. As always, readers are welcome to vent as well. Remember, this is a lighthearted rant, so let’s not have any tut-tutters here.
Many of these come from HuffPo, which seems to think that if it uses the “with-it” argot of the young, it will get readers. I really have to stop reading that rag, but I read on both the Right and Left, and HuffPo is the Wokest of the Left. Note: I may have posted about some of these before.
1.) Tone-deaf. This is a HuffPo favorite phrase, used to chastise those who are ideologically impure. There’s nothing really wrong with it, but its frequent use irritates me. Here’s one (click on screenshot):
2.) Mood. Where the hell did this annoying word come from? All of a sudden it’s all over Facebook, appearing as a single word. What does it mean? Here’s the Urban Dictionary definition:
As far as I can see, the word is completely meaningless, and could be replaced by other words that make sense. But it’s “cool”:
3.) Gets real. This word is used when somebody says something strong or honest, even if they are always sincere. When used by outlets like PuffHo, it means “Person X says something that we approve of.” viz. :
In fact, I find this rather insulting, as it implies that the person at hand doesn’t “get real” most of the time. It bothers me in the same way that the phrase “To be perfectly honest. . .” does when someone’s speaking to me. When I hear it, I immediately think, “What? You mean you haven’t been perfectly honest before?”
4.) Sesh for “session”. I first heard this when I read about the text-message exchanges between Columbia University’s Mattress Girl (Emma Sulkowitz) and her boyfriend Paul Nungesser (she wrote him, “I feel like we need to have some real time where we can talk about life and thingz, because we still haven’t really had a paul-emma chill sesh since summmmerrrr”), but now it’s ubiquitous. It’s grating and sounds like a swamp or a bog. Example (note also the odious HuffPostian favorite “clapback” in here, too):
5.) Badass. This is defined as follows by the Urban Dictionary:
I see it more often as one word, “badass”. It’s not so grating except it seems to be applied only to women, and rarely (as in the above) to men. Why can’t men be badass too? Also, the word “ass” disturbs me a bit. Note in the following example the odious phrase “rocked” for “wore”, something I’ve condemned before:
6.) Fam, short for “family”. This resembles “sesh” in being a contraction that makes you seem cool. Every time I read it, the soles of my shoes curl up:
It is what it is.
I have some youngsters in my family who live in the east, and they have two that annoy me …
1) “Word.” Just used by itself to respond to something I said, or someone said. I thought it was an erroneous response at first, but they use it, as in me saying “Looks like you’ll be getting a foot of snow in NYC today, but life is still good.” and getting an email back with just “Word” as the response.
2) “Wicked.” This seems to be a Boston or New England affectation. “Oh my, this is a wicked righteous snow storm.” They often use it to modify a modifier. “This chile con carne is wicked hot.”
“Wicked” was fine as a local intensifier here in Maine. But it has been ruined.
Wicked ruined.
Oh I so agree about “word”. WTF does that mean? Agreement? Disagreement?
cr
re:1
I suggest sending “.doc” back at them. 🙂
-Ryan
As a brit I get annoyed by my countrymen using ‘ass’ for the posterior. It’s ARSE!
An ass is a donkey or an idiot.
Glad you explained that to us in the US. Always thought it was odd to hear Brits say arse. Annoying to hear someone from US say it.
“I mean…” I challenge you to find an interview where someone doesn’t say this even possibly more than “uh…..”
To make fun of this I sometimes answer people with: “It’s like, I mean, you know” and then I search their face for understanding.
Regarding badass, this is a must see (Finnish Comedian talking about “ass” variants):
Finland has comedians? Who knew?
He’s kick-ass.
They import them from Sweden, where the Black Rocks stand guard against the cold sea, in the dark night that is very long, the Men of the Northlands sit by their great log fires and they tell a tale … and those tales they tell!
‘Ways use mul-syl words, flex, sophis, not prob.
/s
Argh, ruined my punchline!
*Nev* use mul-syl words, flex, sophs, no prob.
I’m not quitting my day job.
“Adorbs” for cute or adorable, such as in “your daughter is totally adorbs.”
Jerry, if you care to update this post, here you go: totes. No, not the bag!
Totes amazeballs.
Wittertainee?
“Chill.” I’m not liquid hydrogen!
The one I am getting real sick of and it all seems to come from this one idiot – NO COLLUSION
…and FAKE NEWS!
Moron.
Yes. The infamous oxymoron.
Is that just a nasty contraction of “oxygen thief moron”?
How about “take a meeting”?
Yeah, I have left some but don’t know about taking them.
I’ve got a little list…they’ll none of them be missed.
Optics; metrics; wellness; gravitas; spiritual; framing; situated; etc, etc.
“Spiritual but not religious”. It just sounds like you’re trying to hide it.
-Ryan
Does The Fam include cousins, or just sibs and ‘rents?
Basic and Bougie (no idea how they spell it, but I am not sure spelling is high on the list within the population that would use the word). If a word or phrase is used by the Huffington Post, Buzzfeed (or related millennial “news” sites), social media, pop/rap/hip hop music, teens in an urban or suburban setting, then there is a very good chance that it will be irritating to me:
Ugh. Was visiting my daughter at school this weekend, and this morning at breakfast she used “bougie.” Had never heard it before, hope to not hear it again.
“Bougie” strikes me as pretty goddamn bougie.
Or maybe what that bobo David Brooks referred to as “bobo.”
There’s also “ratchet-ass ho”, which apparently goes along with the other two terms but I have thankfully been spared hearing this used, excepting by the spectacularly unfunny but ubiquitous Canadian/British panel show “comedian” Katherine Ryan.
My sincere apologies for even bringing these idiocies to the conversation. I feel dirty now.
I guess when different sized bougies are used to dilate the cervix it is basically ok (unless you’re one of these self styled ‘pro-lifers’, of course).
Gosh, there’s so many. I’ll have to get back to you later.
Warm regards,
Mike
Perfect.
“I know, right?!”
Heard that one just an hour ago. And at least a couple times a week.
Another annoyance (although more a practice than a word and ubiquitous on PuffHo) are the headlines like: “Trevor Noah demolishes Donald Trump”, or “Samantha Bee eviscerates Mitch McConnell with one tweet” or “Jimmy Kimmel utterly destroys Mike Pence”. No, they are not and they have zero impact on political discourse.
The eviscerating / demolishing stuff is just clickbait. The idea is to make you click the link so they can serve ads to you.
Clickbait or wishful thinking?
The phrase “one year anniversary”. Anni means year, so the phrase is tautology!
Reminds me of the time a young teen boy asked his father and myself about the word for celebrating monthly “anniversaries”. We told him annus is latin for year, mensis is latin for month. He couldn’t understand why we were laughing so hard about the notion of celebrating a mensiversary.
I dunno, Christopher; I’ve never been crazy about “myself” except when used reflexively or for emphasis. The great sportswriter Red Smith called it a refuge for those who were taught to avoid “me” as vulgar and “I”, as egotistical.
Fair enough. I’m not crazy about myself either. We hate each other, if I can be perfectly honest with myself. Me, myself, and I will go away now.
PIN number
-Ryan
I am singling out “doubling down.”
I always think it means the person is squatting to undertake a bowel movement into a hole, which usually fits the context just as well.
I think the source for “double down” is the card game Blackjack, where a player can double his bet and take a card face-down.
It’s a useful metaphor, but one used much too often.
One that I keep hearing on podcasts is “march” for merchandise. The use guarantees that I’m not even going to look, let alone buy anything.
And of course it’s MERCH bloody autocorrect!
I hate that one too.
add “swag”, as in getting things for free (freebies, also irritating, but less so), for me. It’s just free shit. It doesn’t need a stupid special name, a stupid special bag, and overpaid, filthy stinking rich Hollywood actors at awards shows don’t need it, they can afford to buy it themselves, so stop talking about it.
I guess I am just not…woke. Damn, the now current usage of the word woke itself grates on my nerves.
Agreed — “woke” in its currently trendy usage is pure linquistic poison.
Except when used humorously, as when arch-conservative never-Trumper William Kristol is called “woke Bill Kristol.” 🙂
I’m ambivalent about it. From the viewpoint of the English language, ‘woke’ is atrocious in every way.
However, it’s become a convenient identifier for a whole range of exaggerated attitudes espoused by precious snowflakes.
cr
I hate sloppy language.
I concur fully with our host’s gripes.
The word “sesh” is at best the third most irritating thing in that sentence after “thingz” and “summmmerrrr”
Also, the screen shot from Urban dictionary about badass has some unfortunate formatting. It looks like Justin Timberlake made a bad ass-move.
One day HuffPo will find out session is sometimes used as a synonym for masturbation. And we will never look at Jeff Sessions name the same again.
Two cliches that I wish I would never see again: “winter wonderland” and “gentle giant”.
I’m more offended that Amy Goodman is “mum to two minis.” Children are not “minis”!!!
(Miniature schnauzers can have a human “mum” so if they’re talking about d*gs, then that’s okay)
So much I agree with above!
I will add ‘sleeps’, as in ‘it’s only six sleeps to next Saturday’. Heinous!
Sleeps? That is what my young children used, it never riled me.
‘tude (ugh!)
And I agree about ‘gets real’. Patronising, prejudicial in it’s implication that someone wasn’t being ‘real’ previously.
And also about ‘tone deaf’. Even more patronising and prejudicial in that it assumes the user of the phrase is the arbiter of what is ‘in tune’. It is NOT a crime to be tone deaf (except possibly on X Factor and the like. THIS is tone deaf:
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7_Ybl0Qvves )
As for ‘badass’. The Terminator is badass. Darth Vader is badass. Ripley is badass. Any dude who rides the big wave at Nazare is badass. Wearing a pantsuit to an awards ceremony? – not so much.
cr
I’ve seen badass used for plenty of men too. And robots. And amorphous blob monsters.
-Ryan
And honeybadgers.
Chuckle.
This seems quite appropriate for this website:
Languages evolve, continuously, like other living beings.
The problem is that you and I, at this age, have a hard time keeping up with our progeny, who are doing the same thing you and I did, finding and inventing words that express the meanings they—we—intend. Our words today are simply not accurate enough for them. They are making our language work for them. We’ve been left behind.
I remember one of my high school English teachers asking our class about the meaning of some, to us, very obvious words. She took notes.
Shakespeare would have just as much trouble understand us today as we have understanding him. The same goes for Cervantes and Camões, from two of my other languages.
According to my astronomer friends, evolution even reaches into the stars.