Sunday: Hili dialogue

It’s Sunday, March 10, 2019, and it’s National Ranch Dressing Day, a dressing that didn’t exist when I was younger. But it is good, especially when made with real buttermilk. It’s also calorific. Today is also Mario Day, though I’ve never played that game—or any other video game. I am culturally ignorant.

And it’s “election day” in North Korea. As you might expect, voting is mandatory and there is only one government-approved candidate per post.

Remember, if you’re an American, you should have set your clocks forward last night. If you didn’t, it’s an hour later than you think.

Today was a thin day in history. On March 10, 1804, ownership of the Louisiana Territory was formally transferred from France to the U.S.: only about $15 million for 828,000 square miles! If that hadn’t been done, they’d be eating croissants in Nebraska today. On this day in 1876, Alexander Graham bell conducted the first successful test of a telephone; as Wikipedia notes, “The first successful bi-directional transmission of clear speech by Bell and Watson was made on March 10, 1876, when Bell spoke into the device, “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you.” and Watson answered.

On this day in 1945, the U.S. Army Air Force firebombed Tokyo, an event not much remembered: over 100,000 people were killed, and they were mostly civilians. This is comparable to the death toll in Hiroshima: between 90,000 and 150,000. It is also the 60th anniversary of the Tibean uprising, when thousands of Tibetans surrounded the Dalai Lama’s palace, the Potala, to prevent his abduction by China. But the same year he fled to India, where he lives now, and a fake Dalai Lama reigns in Tibet.

On March 10, 1969, James Earl Ray pleaded guilty in Memphis, Tennessee to the murder of Martin Luther King, Jr. He later tried to recant, but of course was convicted, dying in prison of hepatatitis C in 1998. You can make your own joke here: on this day in 1977, astronomers discovered the rings of Uranus. Finally, it was on this day in 2000 that the Nasdaq stock market index peaked at 5132.52, and then rapidly went downhill as the dot-com boom came to an end. Today, though, it stands at 7408.

Notables born on this day include Ferdinand II (1452, yes, that Ferdinand), Bix Beiderbecke (1903), James Earl Ray (1928), Chuck Norris (1940), Osama bin Laden (1957), Robin Thicke (1977), and Carrie Underwood (1983). Regarded as one of the founders of modern jazz, Bix died at 28 of alcoholism. Here’s one of the songs that ushered in modern jazz, “Singin’ the Blues”. And it’s still a good one. You can hear the Dixieland origins but also a novel trumpet solo by Bix (“Potato Head Blues” by Louis Armstrong and his Hot Seven, recorded about the same time, has a similar construction—Dixieland plus stunning trumpet solo).

Those who died on March 10 include Harriet Tubman (1913), Mikhail Bulgakov (1940), Zelda Fitzgerald (1948), Andy Gibb (1988), and Lloyd Bridges (1998).

Here’s F. Scott Fitzgerald, Zelda, and their daughter Scottie in a Christmas-card photo. Scottie died in 1986; if you can ever find the volume of Scott Fitzgerald’s letters to his daughter, buy it and read it. I see you can buy used hardcovers on Amazon starting at $25. It’s one of the best books of letters I’ve ever read. If you have a good public or university library, it might be on the shelves.

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, today’s Hili Dialogue has a title:

GOOD ADVICE Hili: Leave these computers and let’s go for a walk. A: That’s not a bad idea.

From reader Merilee: Snow ducks in Yellowknife in Canada’s Northwest Territories:

And more snow ducks sent by reader Michael, along with their creators, live runner ducks:

Here’s some useful cat-related wisdom courtesy of Stash Krod:

From reader Barry. He’s heard of these “chicken-swinging clowns” but I haven’t, and I was brought up Jewish. Somebody enlighten us: is this a religious ritual?

And I thought Scientology was weird !!!

Tweets from Grania. The first one required that she explained to me who “Mr. Lumpy” was. Her response:

A badger. This is from a woman who has a family of badgers living in her garden so she puts out food for them, even medicine for the baby when he hurt his snout (antibiotics prescribed by the vet and delivered via peanut butter). She never interacts with them; they are basically still wild.

Cats shouldn’t steal Mr. Lumpy’s cheese!

Busted! Cat Burglar pinching Mr Lumpy’s Cheese 🤣😸❤️ pic.twitter.com/PMbYXs3jUS — Mr Lumpy & Friends (@LumpyandFriends) March 8, 2019

Rays are beautiful, graceful, and often friendly:

This amazing Eagle ray spotted at Manta Point, Nusa Penida pic.twitter.com/4BKkRSIkqg — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) March 3, 2019

I haven’t heard about the mutant Grumpy Cat for a while, but he’s still riding Roombas. And now there’s a contest:

Maru would do this, too, but he was too fat to make it through the box:

I could think of worse things:

Covered in butterflies from head to toe. 🦋 pic.twitter.com/YylgIMcFCC — César Hernando Castellanos Orozco (@castellanosce) February 10, 2019

Tweets from Matthew. I still plan on reporting about this paper giving evidence that predation was a selective pressure helping promote the evolution of multicellular from unicellular organisms. But a science post is the hardest kind of post to produce!

De novo origins of multicellularity in response to predationhttps://t.co/jgOmfPLBM6 pic.twitter.com/GGjsz32Z1E — fernanda castano (@ferwen) February 25, 2019

In lieu of a science post today, I request—nay, demand—that you watch this video. Curiosity may have killed the cat, but it immensely pleases the scientist.

Usually around 2 billion #bogong moths undergo a long migration to over-summer in the cool #austalps. How do they find their way there with no experience of the alps? Eric Warrant & Ken Green have some answers: https://t.co/Au7BQqeV2M & https://t.co/6FMhYRvYol — Dr Kate Umbers (@kateumbers) February 25, 2019

This snake is a far better actor than Ellen Page, but not nearly as good as Carey Mulligan:

An evening grosbeak (Coccothraustes vespertinus) dining, but its table manners aren’t the best:

The beautiful male Evening Grosbeak of the “Forever Wild” path at Riverside Park. Thanks @DebbieBecker1 for the location! pic.twitter.com/dyfmAqboJo — Heidi (@heidicleven) January 22, 2019