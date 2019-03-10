Readers’ wildlife photographs

We have a short version today, as I’m running out of pictures and must be frugal (send in your photos, folks).
Our first contribution is a bird photo by Diana MacPherson, who describes it this way:
This is a black-capped chickadee (Poecile atricapillus). This image is of the chickadee eating a seed in a bush.
These two are from reader Gary Womble:
Female Anhinga (Anhinga anhinga) in Bradenton, Florida:
Great Egret [Ardea alba] with fish catch at Myakka River State Park [Florida]:
BLACK-CAPPED CHICKADEE ?? With some grub grasped in its tiny right foot? Cute.
Love anhingas. They are a hoot and make very strange sounds. Saw one up really close in a waterland preserve in Florida. He was on a tall stump right next to the boardwalk and he opened his mouth and squawked and I could see way down past his tonsils. Such fun to watch dive, too, of course.
I’ve never heard of or seen an anhinga. They look really cool though.
Here’re their weird calls. Two other cool things about them. They are missing lanolin(?) to make water run off them (like ducks’ backs) and so stand with their wings outstretched to dry (often on top on telephone poles along the highway). They also dive deep down kind of like loons. Fascinating birds.
Carmen Dingle is fascinated by the sounds😼
Thank you for sharing, people. All very good.
I think the Black Capped Chickadee is the only wee bird that I can identify…thanks to Diana and RWP.
I wish I had some good photos to send, but I’ve pretty much sent all of mine. Summer should yield some good photos (I hope).
the anhinga is quite similar to the double-crested cormorant (Phalacrocorax auritus). They have similar life-styles, diving for fish dinner. The cormorant is in the same order: Suliformes, but different families:
Double-crested cormorant – FAMILY: halacrocoracidae
Anhinga – FAMILY: Anhingidae
https://www.allaboutbirds.org/guide/Anhinga/species-compare/