Readers’ wildlife photographs

We have a short version today, as I’m running out of pictures and must be frugal (send in your photos, folks).

Our first contribution is a bird photo by Diana MacPherson, who describes it this way:

This is a black-capped chickadee (Poecile atricapillus). This image is of the chickadee eating a seed in a bush.

These two are from reader Gary Womble:

Female Anhinga (Anhinga anhinga) in Bradenton, Florida:



