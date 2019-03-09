Saturday: Hili dialogue

It’s the weekend at last, and I think the scent of Spring is in the air on this ninth of March, 2019. It’s National Crab Day, and I could use a batch of blue crabs, a mallet, and a pitcher of beer. That’s one of the best American meals you can get.

On this day in 1500, the fleet of the Portuguese explorer Pedro Álvares Cabral left Lisbon , heading for the Indies. The fleet discovered what is now Brazil in South American, and that’s why the country speaks Portuguese. On March 9, 1566, the secretary to Mary, Queen of Scots, David Rizzio, was murdered in her presence in Holyrood Palace, Edinburgh. On this day in 1776, Adam Smith published his famous book The Wealth of Nations. On March 9 of 1916, Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa, along with 500 raiders, attacked the border town of Columbus, New Mexico (note that Wikipedia’s “Pancho Villa” page says only 100 raiders, so again we have a discrepancy). He was after arms and ammunition, but got General Pershing and the U.S. Army on his tail, though he eluded capture.

On March 9, 1946, the Bolton Wanderers Stadium Disaster took place in Bolton, when a barrier collapsed under a packed crowd (estimated at 85,000), resulting in the death of 33 fans and injuries to hundreds. Oddly, they continued the game after the bodies were covered. Here’s a 12-minute video about that event, with interviews of many who were at the game:

On March 9, 1954, CBS News with Edward R. Murrow (produced by Fred Friendly) produced the “See it Now” episode describing the malfeasance of Senator Joseph McCarthy, which helped bring him down. It was also influential in how future television investigations would be structured. In his famous summary, Murrow said this, which still resonates today:

No one familiar with the history of his country can deny that Congressional committees are useful; it is necessary to investigate before legislating. But the line between investigating and persecuting is a very fine one, and the junior senator from Wisconsin has stepped over it repeatedly. His primary achievement has been in confusing the public mind as between the internal and the external threats of communism. We must not confuse dissent with disloyalty; we must remember always that accusation is not proof, and that conviction depends upon evidence and due process of the law.

Here is the entire show, well worth watching:

On this day 60 years ago, the Barbie doll was introduced at New York’s International Toy Fair.

Notables born on this day include Vita Sackville-West (1892), Samuel Barber (1910), Mickey Spillane (1918), Ornette Coleman (1930), Yuri Gagarin (1934, first human in space), Bobby Fischer (1943), Bobby Sands (1954), Ornella Muti (1955).

Sands, an IRA member died on May 5, 1981 during a prison hunger strike; 9 others died in the same episode. Sands was only 27. Here were their demands:

Those who expired on this day include Cardinal Mazarin (1661), Mary Anning (1847), Leopold von Sacher-Masoch (1895), Robert Mapplethorpe (1989), Charles Bukowski (1994), George Burns (1996), Notorious B.I.G. (1997), and John Profumo (2006).

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili’s comment is a bit opaque. Malgorzata explains:

“Wisła is the biggest river in Poland, it flows through the whole of Poland. Hili is a tiny cat and has absolutely nothing to do with the river and its flow. The idea that a tiny cat should be, on the one hand, proud, and, on the other, a bit patronizing towards this huge river seemed funny to us.”

The dialogue:

Hili: I’m proud of my river. A: Why? Hili: Because it continues to flow in spite of all obstacles.

She does look proud, doesn’t she?

In Polish:

Hili: Jestem dumna z mojej rzeki.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Bo dalej płynie, mimo wszystkich przeszkód.

A tweet from reader Nilou. Imagine trying to rock climb in a full-length skirt! Pinker was right!

Tweets from Grania, the first showing a beautiful and adventurous Bengal cat:

Nick Cohen speaks truth to the benighted and the Woke. Many Brits contest the accusation that Labour has adopted an anti-Semitic cast.

Here's my answer to people who say to me that Corbyn and the far left are accused of being antisemites, not because they are racists, but because they are pro-Palestinian. pic.twitter.com/LFzUIVs1y0 — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) March 6, 2019

Man, viruses are SMALL!

Microorganism/single cell size comparison pic.twitter.com/Yt86HVh5JG — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) March 3, 2019

Okay, which muscle is this?

The eye muscle. pic.twitter.com/M1NzKjHJoW — Space Explorer Mike (@MichaelGalanin) March 3, 2019

So much for Michael Behe’s contention that only broken genes can promote adaptation:

Here’s the evolution of a new gene from non-coding DNA, step by step. It's a gene for antifreeze in Arctic fish. https://t.co/nAimEszX94 pic.twitter.com/Wm6tnMyRCe — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) March 7, 2019

