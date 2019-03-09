Caturday felid trifecta: Realistic cat masks; cat burgler steals dosh from the milkman; computer-generated cats that don’t exist

Reader Steve sent me this first, but since then I’ve gotten this or similar links from many readers (thanks, all!). At this site you can see the products of a Japanese company that produces realistic cat masks. They take a picture of your cat that you’ve sent in, and, for a considerable fee (about $2700), will produce a realistic head mask of your cat that you can use to scare the bejeesus out of both people and felids. They use the photo to make a mold of your cat, and then apply the fur and finishing touches:

This cat doesn’t look too pleased. . . .



. . . and a video! This doesn’t show much about the cat mask, except that a dude wearing one narrates a cute video about a mother cat and her four new kittens:

********

From the BBC we have this story about another cat burglar, this time one that steals MONEY. (Click on the screenshot):

An excerpt:

A kleptomaniac cat notorious for stealing items from its neighbours has “finally brought home something of real value” – £25.70 in cash. Pilfering puss Theo became known for thieving Christmas decorations and toys in Ipswich, which owner Rachael Drouet would then try to return. She had joked it might be useful if he brought home cash instead of “tat”. So he did. The eight-year-old Siamese cross stole the money a neighbour had left out for the milkman. Ms Drouet and her family recently moved to a new house in the town and thought Theo might have left his thieving habits behind him. Far from mending his ways, the filching feline upped his game and stole a plastic bag containing the cash. Luckily there was a note inside with an address, and Ms Drouet’s partner Paul Edwards was able to return the money to their neighbour. “He explained we have an Asbo cat,” Ms Drouet said. “The young lad smiled, took the money and acted like that kind of thing happened all the time.”

Now I have no idea what “tat” is, nor what an “Asbo cat” might be, so British readers might help out. At any rate, all’s well that ends well. Here’s the dosh that Theo brought home:

***********

When I was a kid, my father used to tell me, “Jerry, try to think of a face you’ve never seen before.” This is very hard, as your imagination always calls up faces of people you’ve met. But, using computer technology, you can do this by morphing different faces. Now, the DevopStar site describes how you can produces not only the faces of humans that don’t exist, but also of cats. Here are some cat faces generated this way. Most aren’t bad, but that monstrosity at the lower left is clearly a glitch, as is the asymetrically-eyed cat right above it:

