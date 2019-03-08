We’ll have a short RWP today as I’m busy and putting these together takes a bit of time. But the photos are unusual. The first is from reader Bonnie Luntzel:

Not sure if these count for wildlife pictures (as the salmon are deceased) but I found these to be rather lovely and thought I would share. Oncorhynchus keta] found on the banks of a creek in the South Puget Sound area of Washington State. The last of the run was in January, and these pictures are from February 28th. They are Chum Salmon ] found on the banks of a creek in the South Puget Sound area of Washington State. The last of the run was in January, and these pictures are from February 28th.

And reader Kristen Wells got a surprise at her window:

The attached picture is of a Red-tailed hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) that was sitting on the ledge outside of my window at work. It’s probably too hard to see in the picture but he (?) had a pigeon in his talons. He spent a few minutes on the ledge and then flew off with his dinner.