We’ll have a short RWP today as I’m busy and putting these together takes a bit of time. But the photos are unusual. The first is from reader Bonnie Luntzel:
Not sure if these count for wildlife pictures (as the salmon are deceased) but I found these to be rather lovely and thought I would share.They are Chum Salmon [Oncorhynchus keta] found on the banks of a creek in the South Puget Sound area of Washington State. The last of the run was in January, and these pictures are from February 28th.
And reader Kristen Wells got a surprise at her window:
The attached picture is of a Red-tailed hawk (Buteo jamaicensis) that was sitting on the ledge outside of my window at work. It’s probably too hard to see in the picture but he (?) had a pigeon in his talons. He spent a few minutes on the ledge and then flew off with his dinner.
Re the Hawk and it’s dinner, a few years back i was washing up in my kitchen and i saw a Sparrrowhawk with a Collared dove on the patio just outside the window .
Managed to get a few photos ,they were through a net curtain so they are a bit hazy .
The salmon skeletons have a macabre beauty.
Salmon runs contribute significantly to the nutrient cycle along rivers. Animals that eat the fish scatter their feces nearby. Rotting carcass fertilize the water and shores. Waste not, want not.