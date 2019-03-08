My review of Behe’s book in the Washington Post

Well, I read Michael Behe’s new intelligent-design book Darwin Devolves a long time ago, as I was asked to review it for the Washington Post. But I couldn’t say that, of course, for it would reveal that I had a prepublication copy, and that means I was going to produce a review. One can’t say that in advance. Up to this point, instead of giving my own take on the book, I gave the take of others: Rich Lenski, Josh Swamidass, Nathan Lents, and so on. At last my own review is out.

Well, we all agree: the book is, as ID books always are, junk science.

But Behe makes some truly outrageous statements in this one, especially his claim that mutations involved in distinguishing new families and similar higher-order taxa are those created by the Designer (aka God), while mutations creating lower level taxa like species and genera are random, non-Goddy mutations. To any biologist who knows how subjective groups like genera, families, and so on really are, this is arrant nonsense, bordering on lunacy.

Behe also claims (and I didn’t say this in my review), that the fossil record shows that “higher categories of classification such as phylum and class [precede] new lower levels of classification such as order and family” (p. 196), which is also ludicrous. All taxa begin as new species that result from the splitting of populations, and species themselves often continue to split and diverge to the point where groups of them (preferably with a common ancestry) can be called genera, families, and so on.

I didn’t get to mention that in my review, nor did I describe Behe’s ludicrous claim that disulfide bonds in proteins (cysteine-cysteine) are “irreducibly complex” because they hold proteins together but both of them must be in place before you get that bond. Ergo, God is required. But there are plenty of single, free cysteine residues in proteins, which is a perfectly adaptive first step in forming those disulfide bonds. No irreducible complexity needed.

Sorry, but Behe’s book is dreadful. And that is what my review says. He and the Discovery Institute will be furious, but too damn bad. They’ve lied for Jesus too long.

Click on the screenshot to read my take on the book.