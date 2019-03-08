My review of Behe’s book in the Washington Post

Well, I read Michael Behe’s new intelligent-design book Darwin Devolves a long time ago, as I was asked to review it for the Washington Post. But I couldn’t say that, of course, for it would reveal that I had a prepublication copy, and that means I was going to produce a review. One can’t say that in advance. Up to this point, instead of giving my own take on the book, I gave the take of others: Rich Lenski, Josh Swamidass, Nathan Lents, and so on. At last my own review is out.
Well, we all agree: the book is, as ID books always are, junk science.
But Behe makes some truly outrageous statements in this one, especially his claim that mutations involved in distinguishing new families and similar higher-order taxa are those created by the Designer (aka God), while mutations creating lower level taxa like species and genera are random, non-Goddy mutations. To any biologist who knows how subjective groups like genera, families, and so on really are, this is arrant nonsense, bordering on lunacy.
Behe also claims (and I didn’t say this in my review), that the fossil record shows that “higher categories of classification such as phylum and class [precede] new lower levels of classification such as order and family” (p. 196), which is also ludicrous. All taxa begin as new species that result from the splitting of populations, and species themselves often continue to split and diverge to the point where groups of them (preferably with a common ancestry) can be called genera, families, and so on.
I didn’t get to mention that in my review, nor did I describe Behe’s ludicrous claim that disulfide bonds in proteins (cysteine-cysteine) are “irreducibly complex” because they hold proteins together but both of them must be in place before you get that bond. Ergo, God is required. But there are plenty of single, free cysteine residues in proteins, which is a perfectly adaptive first step in forming those disulfide bonds. No irreducible complexity needed.
Sorry, but Behe’s book is dreadful. And that is what my review says. He and the Discovery Institute will be furious, but too damn bad. They’ve lied for Jesus too long.
Click on the screenshot to read my take on the book.
The “macro vs micro” evolution trope used by ID supporters like Behe is one of the worst examples of special pleading.
What is really disturbing about all this is the Library of Congress will have classified this book as a science book. So, people browsing science books, hoping to learn more about evolution could happen upon this one and get all the wrong ideas. It should be classified as a religious book. It’s a shame there isn’t a way for these things to have to meet some sort of scientific review by scientists in the field to okay it as a science book before its classified.
Is there a Dewey decimal category for bullshit?
244, the depreciated number for Religious Fiction?
I wonder what other books are classified that way… and I wonder if there was a major effort by ID publishers to achieve such categorization…
I got in a big tangle with Amazon and Chapters Canada over another ID book. Amazon moved it to the religious category but Chapters, as soon as they moved it, it got moved back. They told me this is because of the Library of Congress classification. It’s all part of the Wedge initiative.
Ordinarily, the religious aura of ID might be ignored by reviewers unwilling to upset any Sincerely Held Beliefs, and focus on the arguments and science. It is heartening to see PCC(E)’s post wasting no time getting the priorities straight.
In other words : excellent, yet, depressing, review. Let’s hope it’s Behe’s last effort.
Oof sorry – editing : of course PCC(E)’s article – and many posts here – deals extensively with the arguments and science, I didn’t mean to suggest otherwise.
One more edit – after just finishing PCC(E)’s review – i take back what I write about Behe throwing in the towel – instead, it might be good for Behe to retreat to his lair and begin work on a new tome to publish, in order that PCC(E) can teach us all some cool biology after he reviews it!
Sad to say we still need reviews like this in the 21st Century.
Instead of bleating and following like sheeple people, let’s actually read the book. There is nothing like “knowing your enemy”.
There are so many better books to read! Check out this thread, for example:
Hardly useful today with the modern synthesis. As Behe notes in his book, much of the science, the real science, done in biology has had to await the arrival of amazing new technologies that we have only had for a few years. We are very privileged to live at this time in history of course, when we can actually understand so much more than Darwin did or even could have. So yeah, an interesting read, but kinda like reading a book on electronics prior to the invention of the transistor.
I said read the thread, which has many books describing the amazing advances since Darwin.
Indeed – The Greatest Show On Earth is there as well as Your Inner Fish!
Whoever you are, robward, you aren’t reading comments before you hypercomment, you’re not understanding the Roolz, and you’re touting ID as serious science. That all combines to make your presence here undesirable I suggest you go post on Evolution News & Views. Oh, I forgot–they don’t take comments. Maybe BioLogos?
You may be reacting to his mention of Behe rather than to what he actually says. That comment didn’t even mention ID, much less tout it, and it didn’t praise either Behe or his book. All he says is that we know much more than Darwin did (true) and that molecular techniques have greatly advanced the field (true) and that Darwin has been superseded by the Modern Synthesis and other more recent theory (true; neutral evolution, anyone?).
Of course, it’s possible that Rob is a huge ID fan. I’m just saying you can’t tell from that post, which says nothing objectionable.
There’s nothing like wasting one’s time.
Am I bleating, Rob?
I don’t know about you personally GBJames, but reading thru the comments was a little disappointing. I was hoping to learn some good arguments against Behe’s book, but that is not what I am hearing thus far.
Then I guess you didn’t read Jerry’s review?
Didn’t you bother to read PCC[E]’s review?
You can find further in-depth discussion of some of the many problem’s with Behe’s book in these posts:
Read the Roolz; do NOT insult the other reviewers.
Intellectual resources are limited. Why waste them on prima facie nonsense?
I know the enemy: unfortunate brainwashed liars. Every millisecond spent on reading a creationist is wasted time. Indeed, some could decide to suffer for mankind in order to spare others from suffering, and read and review a creationist book. I have done it myself. But it should not be a system.
By analogy, if you see powder labeled “Potassium cyanide”, you need not ingest it to check its physiological effects first-hand.
Hey Jerry, I don’t understand this comment: “They’ve lied for Jesus too long.” There are prominent non-Christian Jews in the ID movement, and atheists, and Hindus, and Muslims. So this comment kinda comes across a bit weird.
Just because Muslims lie for Mohammad, Hindus lie for Ganesha (and many others), and religious Jews lie for Yahweh, doesn’t mean that Behe doesn’t lie for Jesus.
Behe, the Discovery Institute, and American creationists in general are overwhelmingly Christian. They lie for Jesus.
He’s talking about the Discovery Institute in particular, not the ID movement in general.
Are you a supporter of ID Rob?
These days Jewish and Muslim creationists do not put forward arguments of their own but largely copy from U.S. creationist sites.
Hindu creationists do actually have some arguments of their own, that Ayurvedic sages already explained everything, predicted everything, and invented everything, long ago.
Having examined Behe’s prior two books, it sounds like this new one merely doubles down on his mantras, especially how he imagines higher systematic categories somehow lie beyond “The Edge of Evolution” (yet not actually examining the available paleontology and their associated genetics to test whether his notions have any utility there at all).
We can expect though for Behe’s groupies in the ID movement to wave this latest installment as another benchmark in their literature, no matter what the critics say. And of course those followers will not even try to source fact check it.
That is what a double-down mind does tend to do, after all.
Most of them are Christians, and “lying for Jesus” is a common trope. But yes, there are Jews and Hindus, too, though there are hardly any atheists who are creationists. I know of only one (David Berlinski), and I suspect he’s a secret believer.
Your comment comes across as a bit weird, by the way, since you recommend that people read Behe’s book. People are welcome to, but it’s a complete waste of time and says nothing new.
How would an atheist creationism work? Aliens? Time travelers?
Then again, I suppose you could consider Periannan Senapathy (https://www.amazon.com/Independent-Organisms-Independently-Evolutionary-Fundamentally/dp/0964130408) to be an atheist creationist. There’s another guy who independently (!) came up with a similar theory, but I can’t recall his name.
An excellent review and direct to the point. Even a cave man gets it. Really liked the line – In the face of scientific ignorance its more productive to keep working than to punt to g*d.
First rate review. I doubt Behe’s publisher can pull any out-of-context “praise quotes” from it.
When I click on either of the links in the OP, the review pops on the screen for a second, only to be replaced by an invitation to subscribe to the WaPo online to be able to read the article. Is there a free access point? – though I think our library might get WaPo.
In Safari you can switch to private browsing, which worked in this case. I don’t know the equivalent step in other browsers.
Private or Incognito windows on Chrome and Firefox will also do the trick.
No problem for a WaPo subscriber. I’m willing to continue supporting a strong, free press.
It is really amusing that this book is in the HarperOne lineup of “religious, spiritual and self-help” books. You can see the company it keeps in that lineup here:
https://www.harperone.com/generalinterest/
Three of the currently featured books have titles that drop the F-bomb!!! Appropriate company, perhaps, for this pseudo-scientific book.
Yet the Library Of Congress categorized it as science?
Top-flight prose, boss.
Excellent review, which reads very well. Now counting down, waiting for creationist/ID responses that “Jerry didn’t read the book”, “Jerry fails to engage with Behe’s central argument”, or “Jerry engaged with Behe’s arguments in the book, but not with his more recent explanations”.
Jerry, thank you for reading and reviewing Behe’s book for us. It must have been painful, but you saved us from having to suffer.